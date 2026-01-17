7 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 19th to 23rd January

Next week on Coronation Street, Megan’s past catches up with her, Jodie turns on Shona, Ben is rushed to hospital, and are Swarla finally back on track?

1) Maggie & Eva’s feud lands Ben in hospital

Tensions between Eva (Catherine Tyldesley) and Maggie (Pauline McLynn) reach a crisis point this week, as a stressed out Ben (Aaron McCusker) is rushed to hospital!

Last week, Leanne (Jane Danson) confided in Eva that she was feeling unfulfilled with her co-ownership of Speed Daal.

Quick to spot an opportunity, half-sister Eva floated the idea of a clean break—selling up and buying Maggie’s share of the Rovers instead, which would have the bonus of freeing Eva of Ben’s overbearing mother as a business partner.

This week, Leanne turns up at the pub with the proposal, suggesting she buy Maggie out.

Eva does her very best to act surprised, but Maggie sees straight through it. Convinced the two have been talking behind her back, she confronts Eva head-on, accusing her of orchestrating to oust her from the business.

As the dispute between his partner and his mother drags on, Ben attempts to keep the pub running, heading out to deal with a beer delivery. Yet he doesn’t get far before pain grips his chest, forcing him to stop.

Inside, Leanne presses ahead with her offer regardless, putting £160k on the table for Maggie’s share. Maggie refuses, and tempers flare further when Leanne’s bag snags on a bar stool, pulling it out from underneath Maggie and sending her to the floor.

As the bickering continues, their attention quickly shifts when Eva notices Ben is pale and sweating. When he admits he’s been experiencing heart palpitations all day, Eva quickly calls for an ambulance.

Despite Ben’s health scare, as the family gather around the dining table the next morning, it’s clear that nothing has been resolved.

Eva and Maggie slip back into sniping, this time over what to serve up for Ben’s breakfast, until Ben’s driven to the point of despair.

Faced with the impact their feud is having on him, Eva and Maggie agree to call a truce for the sake of his health… but how long will it last?

2) Megan’s past catches up with her

Meanwhile, Ben’s son Will (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) finds himself worrying about another potential medical crisis, as Megan (Beth Nixon) takes a turn.

Last week, Megan admitted to Eva and Leanne that she was pregnant. While they were led to assume the baby was Daniel’s (Rob Mallard), Megan knew the truth was far more complicated, with the pregnancy equally likely to be the result of her grooming of Will—her student, who was only 15 when their involvement began.

Leanne later accompanied Megan as she went to have a termination, during which Megan revealed she suffers from polycystic ovaries, a condition that would usually make conception difficult.

With Megan torn over what to do, viewers were left unsure whether she went through with the procedure at all.

Next week, Megan tells Will that she’s going away for a while. The news immediately unsettles him and he presses her for answers, asking outright whether she’s ill. But what will she say?

Concern mounts to the point where Will accompanies Megan as she heads to the A&E at Weatherfield General, but with dad Ben also there at the same time, are the pair about to be rumbled?

As the week continues, Will’s frustration with the situation shows no sign of easing. At school, he again urges Megan to end things with Daniel, making it clear how difficult he’s finding it. Megan reassures him that she’s only continuing to see Daniel to divert attention away from them, but says she’ll do what she can.

That evening, over dinner at the bistro, Daniel apologises for coming on too strong but admits he can’t help the way he feels about her.

When he suggests she should report Will to Mrs Crawshaw (Carla Mendonça) for harassment, Megan quickly shuts the conversation down.

On Friday, Megan’s past intrudes in an unexpected way. At an athletics meet, another student, Lee (Oscar Aldersley), seeks out Will and it becomes clear that they have a history racing against each other back in Hull.

When Will is distracted, Lee makes a phone call—to Megan.

After the race, Will takes Lee back to the pub, where Megan asks to speak to Lee privately in the ginnel.

Is Lee another of Megan’s victims?

3) Jodie turns on Shona

Over at No.8, the Platts have found themselves with an unexpected house guest following the appearance of Shona’s (Julia Goulding) estranged half-sister Jodie (Olivia Frances Brown).

The circumstances that brought Jodie back into Shona’s life largely remain shrouded in mystery, after she was seen escaping the clutches of Emmerdale‘s Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) who had her tied up in the back of a van during the Corriedale crossover.

After spotting Shona at Hotten hospital, Jodie followed her sister back to Weatherfield before making herself known.

David offered up Jodie a place to stay, but it appeared as though Jodie had an ulterior motive in reconnecting with her sister.

Next week, whilst David (Jack P Shepherd) is at the hospital with baby Harper, Jodie takes the opportunity to confront Shona about their past.

She accuses her of abandoning her with their awful parents, and claims the fact she never returned shows that she never cared about her. Shona’s blind-sided as she attempts to defend herself.

The following day, Jodie offers to help Shona’s stepdaughter Lily (Grace Ashcroft-Gardner) with some art homework, but can’t resist slipping in some choice remarks about Shona, in an attempt to poison Lily’s mind against her.

Shona later suggests breakfast at the café. But the moment Kit (Jacob Roberts) walks in—who had been the one to try and help Jodie as she frantically made her escape from Graham—Jodie makes a hasty exit.

Back at home, Shona presses her for answers, determined to understand how she and Kit are connected.

Those answers end up coming from Kit himself. He explains to Shona that he encountered Jodie in the woods on the night of the crash, where her wrists were bound and she appeared to be running away from someone, clearly terrified. The revelation leaves Shona stunned.

Jodie later attends a domestic violence support group at the community centre, where she listens as another woman, Ellie, talks about the abuse she endured from her partner.

Not long afterwards, Shona and David receive a call from Bethany to say that Jodie has returned to the house in a state. When Shona returns, she listens as Jodie tells her story…

As the week comes to a close, Jodie begins integrating herself further. She offers to help out at the café while Nina (Mollie Gallagher) heads out to the wholesalers and flirts with Carl (Jonathan Howard), prompting Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) to intervene.

Meanwhile, Shona admits to David that she’s considering tracking down their father, hoping it might finally help her piece together what really went on with Jodie.

4) Nina upsets Roy

Roy (David Neilson) and Nina find themselves at odds when Nina stumbles across Roy drafting yet another letter to penpal Alice. Unable to resist, she jokingly suggests he might consider taking things a step further, considering Alice appeared to be hinting at romantic undertones in her last letter.

But the comment lands badly, with this week being the 12th anniversary of late wife Hayley’s (Julie Hesmondhalgh) death. Roy bristles, takes offence, and abruptly leaves the café.

By midweek, the atmosphere has cooled enough for the pair to revisit the subject. As they talk through Alice’s online presence, Nina points out that Roy shouldn’t have anything to worry about, with little to suggest that Alice is a catfisher.

Moments later, the discussion is interrupted when a message from Alice arrives on Roy’s phone.

Is everything as it seems?

5) Swarla reunited!

Elsewhere, Lisa (Vicky Myers) and Betsy (Sydney Martin) remain at No.6 on their own, with seemingly no progress on a reconciliation for Lisa and Carla (Alison King).

When Betsy sees Carla at work, she reminds her that they were once a family—and could be again. She makes it clear that both she and her mum still care about her very much, leaving Carla with plenty to think about.

A further nudge later comes from Roy. In the café, he explains to Lisa that it’s the anniversary of Hayley’s death and that he plans to visit the boating lake where her ashes were scattered.

Roy also encourages Carla to mend fences with Lisa, pointing out that Hayley would have wanted her to be happy. Carla gently counters that Hayley would also want the same for him.

Midweek, the Swarla situation threatens to unravel even further. When Carla calls at the bistro to book a client lunch, she’s surprised when Ryan hands her a letter from Lisa inviting her to lunch.

Once seated with her clients at the Chariot Square, Carla goes to message Lisa, only to be told by her clients that they don’t allow phones at the table during meetings. She reluctantly switches it off.

Unable to get hold of Carla and left waiting at a table on her own, a furious and rather tipsy Lisa later storms into the hotel and rips into Carla for standing her up.

Mortified in front of her clients, how will Carla react?

However, by the following day, it appears as though things are returning to some sort of normality. Hungover, Lisa watches Carla as she makes them both breakfast and admits that she remembers very little of what happened the previous day.

By the time the pair head into the Rovers later, the regulars are pleased to hear that Carla and Lisa are officially back together!

But if the pair were looking forward to some alone time the next day, they’re in for a disappointment when neighbour Sally (Sally Dynevor) pops over.

Dropping off some post for Carla, it’s clear that Sally is upset and proceeds to admit that she’s had an argument with Tim.

As Lisa lends a listening ear, Carla is exasperated by having to listen to her employee’s marriage woes, and discreetly calls Tim to come and pick up his other half.

6) Kev reaches breaking point

Having already gone through the breakdown of his marriage to Abi, Kevin (Michael Le Vell) is in a dark place now that the rest of his family is falling apart around him.

Already at odds with brother Carl over his affair with Abi, and his other recently exposed lies, Kev is now facing the fact that sister Debbie (Sue Devaney) is protecting Carl by pleading guilty to death by dangerous driving.

Kevin walks into No.13 where his attention is drawn to an old photo of himself and Debbie from happier times.

The moment is short-lived. Overwhelmed by anger, he lashes out, starting to smash things on the table in front of him.

Tyrone (Alan Halsall), who has followed Kevin inside, watches the outburst unfold before Kevin finally admits he’s reached the end of his tether.

7) Tyrone gets physical with Carl

Tyrone of course has his own beef with Carl, since Kevin uncovered the fact he was the one driving the car that ran down Tyrone and left him with severe spinal injuries.

Deciding it’s finally time to get answers, he accosts Carl in the Street Cars flat as he steps out of the bathroom.

Armed with his crutch, Tyrone demands to know the truth about what happened.

Will Carl confess?