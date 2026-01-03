Full details of what happens in Monday’s explosive Corriedale crossover

As residents from both Emmerdale and Weatherfield head towards danger on Monday, the two universes are set to collide for the first time on a country road outside Hotten, in ITV’s historic Corriedale crossover episode.

The special event is set to kick off ITV’s new simplified scheduling pattern for Emmerdale and Coronation Street, with half-hour episodes airing every weeknight in a soap power hour.

On the Emmerdale side, Aaron (Danny Miller) is holding ex-husband John (Oliver Farnworth) at gunpoint, forcing him to drive them to Hotten police station with the intention of handing wanted man John over to the police.

John has no intention of going quietly however, and as he puts his foot down, Aaron is forced to take hold of the wheel in an attempt to avert disaster.

Having been knocked out earlier by Aaron, as an attempt to stop him shooting John and spending the rest of his life in prison, Robert is on their tail after persuading Joe (Ned Porteous) to drive after them.

Meanwhile, Cain (Jeff Hordley) and Moira (Natalie J Robb) are driving newlyweds Sarah (Katie Hill) and Jacob Sugden (Joe-Warren Plant) to the airport.

Some distance behind, Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb) and Charity (Emma Atkins) are in hot pursuit, after Charity finally admitted to Mack that the baby she’s carrying for Sarah and Jacob could in fact be her own.

Mack was adamant that Sarah and Jacob needed to be told, and plans to catch them before they board the plane. As Mack spies what he believes to be Cain’s car up ahead, he puts his foot down…

At the same time, Corrie’s Becky (Amy Cudden) is en-route to catch a ferry in Hull with Lisa (Vicky Myers) and daughter Betsy (Sydney Martin), desperate to get away and make a new start with her family before kidnapped Carla (Alison King) is discovered.

But she hadn’t banked on DC Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) putting together the clues so quickly, and having finally tracked down Carla, the two are in hot pursuit having realised that Becky is planning to escape to Rotterdam.

“Well I’m a troublemaker, so I’m causing trouble,” Amy Cudden teased, as she exclusively spoke to EverySoap at the Corriedale premiere about Becky’s involvement in the special episode. “I don’t cause trouble throughout, but the trouble I do cause is significant.”

“What I will say is that people aren’t going to have to wait for long for some consequences, which will hit Becky Swain right in the face!”

As coincidence would have it, several other residents of Weatherfield are also heading down the same road, as they return in the minibus from Ronnie (Vinta Morgan) and Debbie’s (Sue Devaney) wedding at a Yorkshire hotel.

Billy (Daniel Brocklebank) is acting as driver, with David (Jack P Shepherd), Shona (Julia Goulding), Todd (Gareth Pierce), Theo (James Cartwright), James (Jason Callender), Steve (Simon Gregson), Tracy (Kate Ford), Cassie (Claire Sweeney), Amy (Elle Mulvaney) and Asha (Tanisha Gorey) all on board.

Meanwhile, Debbie herself has ended up in a car with drunken brother Carl (Jonathan Howard), as she attempted to stop him fleeing to Germany.

As Lisa receives a call from Carla, a panicked Becky is momentarily distracted from the road and loses control of the car.

As she careers into one of the Emmerdale cars coming from the other direction, it begins a sequence of events that ends in a multi-car pile-up.

Billy is forced to take evasive action as he comes across the scene, leading to the minibus tipping over sideways, whilst a speeding Carl puts both himself and Debbie at risk as he loses control on the wet road.

Cain is confused as Mack speeds up from behind flashing his lights, momentarily blinding him, and as they reach the scene of the accident he desperately tries to avert disaster as Mack’s car crashes nearby.

Aaron and John’s car has also left the road, with the two ending up upside down in the crumpled vehicle.

Kit and Carla soon arrive on the scene and race to help the crash victims, as well as pursue the fugitives now on the loose on the deserted road.

Joe and Robert also catch up and are shocked by the chaos unfolding before them.

Weatherfield and Emmerdale trainee paramedics Asha and Jacob will both spring into action, as Jacob tends to David and a pregnant Shona, whilst Asha will share the screen with Cain.

The promo has already revealed that Liam (Jonny McPherson) will also be making a roadside appearance, and whilst numerous other cast from both shows are credited we cannot reveal where and how they fit into the episode.

The likes of Ken (William Roache), Eric (Chris Chittell), Summer (Harriet Bibby) and Chas (Lucy Pargeter) will be present, along with a mystery new character named Jodie (Olivia Frances-Brown).

One of the main concerns of the episode is the Weatherfield minibus, which dramatically explodes in a ball of flame… but will everyone get out in time?

As the night descends into chaos, lives will be lost—and while viewers will be left on edge waiting to discover who survives, another darker storyline weaves its way through the episode.

Caught in the tailback caused by the crash is a mysterious van, revealed to be transporting a terrified woman who has been bound and gagged.

While details surrounding her identity—and that of the driver—is something we cannot reveal, this subplot is set to deliver at least two massive twists to both shows that viewers will not have seen coming.

The action eventually moves to Hotten General, as the injured begin to filter in to the emergency department.

Whilst an unexpected meeting of two particular icons on-screen saw a cheer erupt from the press gathered at last month’s Corriedale premiere, two other characters crossing paths will be Shona and Charity.

A promo picture released has already revealed that Charity will support Shona as she doubles over in anguish in the waiting room. Is she crying out for a loved one, or is she going into premature labour?

“Charity takes her under her wing,” Julia Goulding enthused as she spoke exclusively to EverySoap at the premiere.

“When I found out I was going to be working with Emma, I was just buzzing because she’s just so iconic,” Julia continued. “Charity is amazing, Emma is a phenomenal actor, and we’re both pregnant in the show as well, which was really cool!”

“And we’re both wearing green… I don’t know how that happened, but it was a nice little touch. It was great when the cameras weren’t rolling as we were nattering away like old buddies.”

“I was also in a really iconic scene which I can’t tell you much about, but it was really cool to be a part of!”

As the week goes on, back in Weatherfield the residents have been left reeling by the loss of one of their own, while others continue to fight for their lives and questions swirl over what really caused the devastating pile-up.

As the fallout continues, the impact of the crash brings one couple face to face with a life-or-death situation, before the police investigation intensifies, leaving one resident under arrest and facing serious charges.

With emotions running high, families find themselves at war, with surprises from the past resurfacing, and shockwaves from the crash continuing to ripple through the street.

Over in Emmerdale, the full extent of the carnage becomes clear as Hotten General remains a hive of activity, and more details emerge about what really happened.

A confession is made, leaving the person responsible relieved to believe the spotlight has passed them by. What they don’t realise is that their actions were caught on camera, with someone secretly recording their every move…

Elsewhere, concern deepens for another much-loved character, whose life is left hanging in the balance.

Lives in both Emmerdale and Weatherfield will never be the same again!

Corriedale will air on Monday 5th January at 8pm, immediately following half-hour episodes of both Emmerdale and Coronation Street.

For viewers who only watch one of the soaps, it is advised to tune into both episodes where you’ll be brought up to speed on the events leading up to the Corriedale special.