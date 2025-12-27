8 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 29th December to 2nd January

Next week on Coronation Street, Debbie and Ronnie finally wed, Becky accelerates her plan to leave with Lisa and Betsy, and Billy uncovers Theo’s true nature.

1) Kit investigates Carla’s disappearance

Questions are still being asked about Carla’s (Alison King) absence next week, as she remains at the mercy of Becky (Amy Cudden).

While those on the street believe she’s flown to Lanzarote, Carla has in fact been kidnapped by Becky, who is determined to erase her from Lisa (Vicky Myers) and Betsy’s (Sydney Martin) lives for good.

By posing as Carla online and sending messages in her name, Becky has created the illusion that Carla has moved on and doesn’t want to return— all while keeping her captive and unable to reveal the truth.

Doubts began to surface when Roy (David Neilson) revealed that Carla had never checked into her hotel, forcing Becky to scramble to cover her tracks.

When Carla later refused to record a reassuring voice note, she was threatened into answering a call from Betsy, where she claimed to be staying in a different hotel called the Rhubarb Hill.

Unbeknownst to Becky, the name was a deliberate attempt by Carla to pass on a hidden clue—words viewers had already heard DI Costello (Daon Broni) muttering after his attack—even though Betsy failed to realise their significance.

As Lisa is slowly drawn closer to Becky, unaware of what’s really going on, Kit is beginning to sense that something about Carla’s silence doesn’t add up.

With Carla’s lack of contact growing harder to explain, Kit becomes increasingly uneasy when Sarah (Tina O’Brien) mentions that Carla still hasn’t responded to a single email.

Determined to get answers, he begins looking more closely at Carla’s diary, hoping it might point him in the right direction.

Elsewhere, Becky feels the pressure tightening as she pushes ahead with her plan to disappear with Lisa and Betsy.

“Becky ramps up in terms of what she wants, which is her family back,” Amy Cudden exclusively told EverySoap. “So all of her efforts to make that happen are only going to intensify. She’s going to go to further and further extremes to make that happen, so expect what you’ve seen, plus ten!”

Kit soon takes his concerns further, asking Asha (Tanisha Gorey) to make discreet enquiries with the ambulance crew who took care of Costello.

When Asha calls back, she reveals that Costello repeatedly muttered the same three words while in their care.

The penny finally drops for Kit, who realises it points to a specific three-word location reference.

Following the lead, Kit follows the location reference to a flat and later visits Costello in hospital, revealing that he knows the property belongs to him—but that no one was there when he checked it out.

Costello gives nothing away, but once Kit has gone, Becky emerges from hiding in the bathroom and sinisterly thanks Costello for keeping quiet.

Meanwhile, Lisa tells Becky that while she’s prepared to move to Spain with her, she won’t leave without seeing Carla first, insisting she deserves to hear the news face to face.

As Betsy spends time with Lauren (Cait Fitton) at No.6, Becky makes a decision to accelerate their plans.

Donning a cunning disguise—a balaclava alongside her trademark green anorak—Becky sets off a chain of events with frightening consequences for the girls.

Becky’s plan seemingly having worked, Lisa hands Sarah an envelope, asking her to return Carla’s engagement ring if or when Carla finally reappears.

At the Chariot Square Hotel, Becky persuades Lisa that they need to ditch their phones for safety, promising she’ll return with replacements before they leave for the ferry—tightening her grip as she isolates both Lisa and Betsy even further.

Will Becky be rumbled before it’s too late?

2) Abi deals with the fallout from Carl’s betrayal

Over at their precinct flat, Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) is reeling after discovering that boyfriend Carl (Jonathan Howard) has also been secretly sleeping with James Bailey (Jason Callender).

Abi had already come close to discovering Carl’s infidelity on Christmas Day, as she returned unexpectedly to the flat whilst Carl and James were having a festive romp.

James exited the flat in the nick of time, not realising his necklace had fallen onto the sofa cushions.

When Abi inevitably found it, Carl claimed it must have belonged to a previous owner, but the lie unravelled when Abi later spotted an identical necklace being worn by James’s brother Michael (Ryan Russell), who revealed they both had matching ones as a gift from their mum.

Although Carl attempted to deflect suspicion with a story about approaching James with a dodgy business plan, Abi’s doubts returned—and after tricking a half-asleep Carl into handing over his phone, she found the incriminating messages that confirmed the affair.

Next week, Abi puts on a front with Carl, claiming she’s heading out shopping, but once she’s alone with Tracy (Kate Ford) the cracks quickly show.

Overwhelmed, Abi breaks down, admitting she’s scared of losing Carl after everything she’s given up to be with him.

Meanwhile, after learning of his mother’s death last week, Carl tells Ronnie that he needs to see his mum’s body, desperate to say a final goodbye. Without hesitation, Ronnie offers to go with him.

Back at the hotel, Ryan (Ryan Prescott) is left unsettled when a call about an unpaid invoice leads him to discover he no longer has access to the business accounts—Carl has changed the passwords, raising immediate questions.

Later, Carl opens up to Ronnie about his childhood, admitting his mum never showed him much affection and claiming it’s shaped the way he struggles with relationships as an adult.

When Ronnie gently asks whether that means he truly loves Abi, Carl is left with little room to dodge the question.

Elsewhere, Sally (Sally Dynevor) springs a surprise for Debbie, welcoming her into No.4 to find Glenda (Jodie Prenger), Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) and Christina (Amy Robbins) waiting with a pre-wedding pamper party.

Touched, Debbie admits how much she wishes Kevin (Michael Le Vell) would bury the hatchet with Carl, just for one day, so both her brothers can walk her down the aisle.

“She’s absolutely in crisis about it, because she wants everybody to be getting along,” Sue Devaney tells us. “She wants her family there, and them all to be having fun and joining in.”

“And of course, Kevin’s falling out with Abi, he’s falling out with his brother, so that’s stressful in itself. I mean, it’s stressful organising a wedding, but on top of that she’s doing it with dementia.”

Determined to help, Sally heads to the garage to speak to Kevin—and it isn’t long before a fired-up Kevin seeks Carl out, insisting they need to talk.

3) Debbie and Ronnie wed

As Sally, Bernie, Christina and Glenda rally round to help Debbie with her wedding preparations, Debbie admits she’s broken her glasses and can’t shake the feeling it’s a bad omen.

Determined to lift her spirits, Bernie promises to find something to bring her a bit of luck, which isn’t without it’s own drama when the pair go missing!

“Debbie gets fixated on finding this yellow jasmine, because reception have said, ‘Oh, yeah, we’ve got some yellow jasmine in the garden,’” Sue reveals. “So they go on a hunt. And of course, they get lost in the forest, turn around and every tree looks the same, thinking, ‘How do we get back?’”

“And then they nick a golf buggy and Bernie’s going, ‘I’ll get you there, I’ll get you there on time.’ We had such fun… classic Corrie. And Jane Hazelgrove is the best golf buggy driver I’ve ever come across. Not that I’ve been in many golf buggies haha!”

When Debbie eventually arrives back at the venue, she immediately senses the tension simmering between Kevin and Carl, and tells her brothers to pack it in.

As the ceremony begins, there isn’t a dry eye in the house as Debbie performs a rendition of The Carpenters’ Top of the World alongside her dementia choir.

“I was over the moon because it was so beautiful,” Sue enthuses. “And when they started singing, I had a little tear. It was fabulous. When we weren’t filming and we were just sat there, we had a good singalong. We were all singing songs and it was so lovely, they sounded amazing.”

As Debbie continues to sing, Kevin and Carl put their differences aside for a moment, as they proudly walk their sister down the aisle towards her beaming groom, Ronnie (Vinta Morgan).

“I think she’s never found true love until now,” Sue continues. “And I think because Ronnie said to her, “I’m not going anywhere, you might be poorly, you might have dementia, but I’m sticking by your side,” she just sees that as, “This must be true love.’”

4) Is Carl about to do a runner?

However, throughout the day there’s a simmering undercurrent as further suspicions fall on Carl.

Abi is left shaken when she comes across a stash of cash hidden in the boot of Carl’s car—only to be thrown again when it’s mysteriously gone by the time they arrive at the wedding venue.

Spotting Kevin nearby, Abi confides her fear that Carl is gearing up to disappear. Kevin’s reaction is explosive—and as he later prepares to make his speech, it’s clear that he has something in mind…

Whilst our lips are sealed as to what happens next, things take a dramatic turn as Debbie desperately tries to stop Carl from leaving.

“She doesn’t want Carl to leave the wedding,” Sue reveals. “And also he’s drunk. So she doesn’t want him to drive off. She jumps in the car. That’s sensible.”

“Well, she jumps in the car thinking, “Well, you can’t go anywhere if I’m in the car.” And he thinks, “Well, I’m going somewhere,’ and carries on driving far too fast…”

5) Billy uncovers Theo’s secret

Elsewhere on the cobbles, residents gather at the bistro for a party thrown by George (Tony Maudsley) and Glenda, but the mood quickly turns uneasy amongst the guests.

Nick (Ben Price) strikes up a chat with Todd (Gareth Pierce) and suggests they go for a run together.

But when Sarah casually mentions to Theo (James Cartwright) that Nick was Todd’s first crush back in the day, his reaction is immediate as he glares over at the pair, another swathe of jealousy consuming him.

Christina soon realises that Glenda has forgotten to order a cake, and a simmering Theo jumps at the chance to take control, insisting that he and Todd will go and collect one.

As he steers Todd towards the door, Billy (Daniel Brocklebank) watches on, having finally cottoned on to the fact that there is something untoward going on in Theo and Todd’s relationship.

The errand soon takes a dark turn. After picking up the cake, Theo accuses Todd of flirting with Nick. Todd tries to reason with him, only for Theo to climb into the car and drive off, leaving Todd stranded and shaken.

Billy’s unease continues to grow throughout the week, as Theo works to further isolate Todd from those around him.

Unable to shake his concerns, Billy later turns to Alya (Sair Khan) for advice, asking about the abuse Yasmeen (Shelley King) suffered at husband Geoff’s (Ian Bartholomew) hands and how the signs first became apparent.

Later, George, Christina, Billy and Summer (Harriet Bibby) join Todd for New Year’s Eve drinks in the Rovers.

As Todd waits for Theo to arrive, his nerves are plain to see… but what is he planning to do?

The following day, Todd remains on edge when Billy and Summer drop by, and Theo quickly turns the tables, pointedly questioning Billy about the ‘parishioner’ who is suffering domestic abuse.

Billy’s evasive answers only deepen Theo’s suspicions that Billy is onto him.

Once Billy and Summer leave, Theo snaps, unleashing his anger on Todd before attempting to blame him for pushing him too far.

Horrified by what’s happened, Todd seizes his chance to escape when Theo’s phone rings, slipping away before he can be stopped.

But when Theo later leaves a manipulative message insisting he can’t live without him, Todd is left torn once again.

At the end of the week, as everyone sits down to dinner at Ronnie and Debbie’s wedding, Todd accidentally spills orange juice down his shirt after bumping into James. Theo immediately orders him to go and rinse it out.

Billy follows, and in the gents he’s confronted with the bruises covering Todd’s body as he washes his shirt in the sink. Still protecting Theo, Todd insists he’s just as much to blame—forcing Billy to confront the reality of what Todd has been enduring!

6) Tyrone takes a big step

Over at No.9, three months on from the hit and run that caused him spinal injuries, Tyrone (Alan Halsall) is reluctant to attend his next physio session, insisting that he’s going to skip it.

Evelyn (Maureen Lipman) sees straight through her grandson, realising the session was meant to be his first attempt at getting out of the wheelchair and taking steps again—and reckons fear is holding him back.

Refusing to let him retreat, Evelyn challenges Tyrone to stop letting fear dictate his recovery.

On New Year’s Eve, Evelyn offers to take charge of the kids so a grateful Fiz and Tyrone can head out for the night.

When Tyrone later makes his way into the Rovers, finally on crutches instead of being in his wheelchair, the pub breaks into applause. But while the focus is firmly on Tyrone’s milestone, Kevin looks around at the happy faces and is struck by just how alone he feels.

7) Is Shona’s baby okay?

Across at No.8 on New Year’s Day, there’s a scare for pregnant Shona (Julia Goulding) when she has a twinge whilst putting away the Christmas decorations.

Already facing an uncertain pregnancy after learning their unborn baby has a tumour—and that continuing the pregnancy will require risky surgery—Shona has been trying to take things one step at a time.

As she struggles to take a breath, a concerned David (Jack P Shepherd) refuses to take any chances and insists on getting it checked out.

Will Shona and the baby be okay?

8) Amy worries for Asha

Also next week, as the minibus taking the guests to the wedding gets ready to depart, Amy (Elle Mulvaney) is concerned when Asha (Tanisha Gorey) confides that she has stopped taking her anti-depressants.

It’s only been four weeks since Asha returned home from a mental health facility, after admitting herself following an attempt to take her own life back in October.

Concerned that Asha may be making a mistake, she later talks things through with Cassie (Claire Sweeney) at the wedding venue. But when Tracy spots the pair in deep conversation, she’s quick to rail at Cassie for cosying up to her daughter.

Will Amy be able to get through to Asha?