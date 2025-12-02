In the final week of Neighbours, as the Linwell brothers’ storyline comes to an end, a heartbreaking moment for Holly suggests hope for the future for the Rodwells.

This week, Cara (Sara West) and Remi (Naomi Rukavina) make a big call on their future, with Remi’s memory of her wife showing no sign of returning months after she sustained her head injury.

The former couple are determined to do what’s best for sons JJ (Riley Bryant) and Dex (Marley Williams) with the prospect of Ramsay Street being demolished.

With this in mind, the women consider the possibility of taking the offer to sell their homes to the council at a 20% markup, before buying two separate properties close to each other.

When Remi explains their position to JJ, it’s a hard blow for their son who had high hopes for his parents eventually getting back together.

However, it’s still progress – as the Linwells’ threats had left JJ and Cara separated from Remi and Dex after they chose to stay in Apollo Bay, where they had moved for their safety.

The Linwell brothers have had a long-term vendetta against his family and been tormenting them with threats ever since first Cara reported the dodgy builders back in Weribee where they used to live.

However, with the Linwells now back behind bars, the family have begun to think that they’re once again safe in Erinsborough.

Meanwhile, as Cara tries to think of something positive to add to the Ramsay Street history book, Remi fails to say anything when she gets a brief glimmer of memory of her past life with Cara…

Could her memory of her wife return for the final episodes?

Later that day, Cara and Remi realise JJ hasn’t been seen for hours and head out onto the street to ask the neighbours if they have seen their son.

They become more worried when they find out he’s not working at Eirini Rising, but the real fear sets in when Elle (Elise Jansen) arrives, just as Cara gets a very worrying phone call.

Elle has found a threatening note left in the bird box outside No. 30 – and as the mums read in horror, they realise that JJ is in serious danger!

As we return to Ramsay Street on Monday 8th December, for the start of Neighbours‘ final ever week, tensions continue to rise as the neighbours search for a missing JJ.

Concern soon grows that JJ has been abducted by Eric Linwell (Brett Archer) as it’s revealed that he escaped the police whilst being transported from remand.

Although Wendy (Candice Leask) was taking steps to distance herself from husband Andrew (Lloyd Will) after removing her wedding ring, she’s called into the search party with him, Sadie (Emerald Chan) and Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall).

After the dramatic fall out from Holly and Andrew’s affair, the group are forced to try and put their issues on hold to prioritise JJ’s welfare and support Cara and Remi.

Before Greg left Ramsay Street, he encouraged daughter Cara to speak to Eric’s wife Tania (Zoe Boesen) about her long term grievance with her.

Taking her dad’s advice, Cara finally got the opportunity to shame her former school friend for outing her and bullying her about her sexuality in high school.

Next week, Cara’s forced to beg Tania to help her and do the right thing to get her son out of danger. But will her plea make a difference to a seemingly heartless Tania?

Later, Holly’s back to playing the detective in Neighbours and gets one last shot at saving the day.

She’s played detective many times since Neighbours returned in 2023, from discovering that Gavin Bowman (Cameron MacDonald) was the mystery poisoner to finding and saving Andrew when he was kidnapped by Phil (Indigo Parer) from his self defence class.

When Holly spots Linwell associate Ricky Dehnam (Danny Matier) by an ambulance on Power Road, she recognises the crook and her suspicions are raised.

She bravely approaches Ricky and asks for directions, and while doing so, hears JJ calling out from the back of the vehicle.

Holly alerts the search party, which leads to Felix (James Beaufort) blocking the ambulance in its tracks to get his son out of there safe and well.

JJ is soon reunited with his mums, and it seems like the family will get their happy ending.

Meanwhile, Holly tries to calm herself down after her heroic act, but as the adrenaline wears off, she starts to feel pain in her stomach – is something wrong with the baby?

After Holly’s courageous efforts to save JJ, Wendy finds her collapsed and curled up in pain.

Wendy puts her issues with Holly aside once again, accompany her and her unborn child to the hospital as they wait for Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) to arrive.

With Andrew yet to arrive, Wendy stays by her side for when Holly receives some life-shattering news: she’s lost the baby…

As the week goes on, Andrew and Holly begin to navigate their grief, which comes so soon after seeing their baby for the first time on Holly’s scan.

Despite everything that has gone on in recent weeks, a sympathetic Sadie and Wendy offer their support.

With Andrew still wanting to reconcile with his wife after he and Holly closed the door on their relationship last week, could this traumatic loss have a silver lining and pave the way for a potential Rodwell reconciliation after we say goodbye to Neighbours next week?

A picture from the show’s final ever episode sees Wendy and Sadie come face to Andrew and Felix out on Ramsay Street, but producers are keeping tight-lipped on whether the show will end with the separated couple on good terms…

Also next week, Holly’s good friend Krista (Majella Davis) offers her words of support, having lost her baby Hope after a traumatic event when she was locked in the Lassiters sauna last year.

It’s been a whirlwind of a time for Krista in recent weeks, after agreeing to co-parent a baby that her husband Leo (Tim Kano) would have with Nicolette (Hannah Monson).

She eventually pulled the plug on that plan, instead decided she wanted to foster.

She’d been inspired by her short stint hosting high school student Addison (Florence Gladwin) – the child of Krista’s former dealer Shannon (Grace Quealy), who returns from rehab this week to reunite with her daughter.

Next week, we discover that Krista’s been struggling with exhaustion, which she has been putting down to the stress of the freeway news and its impact on Lassiters, alongside Paul’s proposal for her to sell her shares in the hotel and buy into his ‘Robinson Heights’ project.

However, Krista soon realises that she could be pregnant, which is quickly confirmed via a positive test.

It would seem the universe has other ideas for Krista after she recently revealed to Leo that she didn’t want to parent a newborn, through surrogacy or otherwise.

With Leo making it clear how much he wants to grow their family and have a sibling for his daughter Abi (Nikita Kato), how will the couple navigate this huge news?

Will it be a happy ending for the lovers who got wed in Neighbours‘ 40th anniversary week earlier this year?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the show’s final week:

Monday 8th December (Episode 9360 / 457)

The residents put their differences aside to help the Varga-Murphys.

Holly risks it all to save a friend.

The Linwell saga comes to a head.

Tuesday 9th December (Episode 9361 / 458)

Krista makes a shock announcement.

Holly suffers a devastating blow.

Paul tries to mend things with Terese.

Wednesday 10th December (Episode 9362 / 459)

Krista makes a decision.

Paul and Terese rekindle their love.

Will Jane and Clint find their way back to each other?

Thursday 11th December (Episode 9363 / 460)



Series Finale

Paul and Shane have one last showdown.

Familiar faces come home.

What will happen to Ramsay Street?