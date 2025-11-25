EastEnders airs a sweet proposal next week, but not all is as it seems

Next week on EastEnders, Howie proposes to Kim, but not all is as it seems as Anthony’s suspicions about Howie grow…

Howie (Delroy Atkinson) has made some risky moves in recent months, beginning when his postman shifts were cut, throwing his finances in the air.

His embarrassment over his job woes really came to a head when he overheard Kim (Tameka Empson) talking to Denise (Diane Parish) and Yolande (Angela Wynter) about his lack of money.

Worse still, he overheard Kim lamenting how different their relationship was to her one with her late husband Vincent, who was much more flush with cash.

Meanwhile, with Patrick (Rudolph Walker) and Yolande’s wedding approaching, Patrick was desperate to raise some funds to give his fiancée the wedding of her dreams.

When Yolande banned Patrick from placing any more bets on the horses, Howie proposed that he place the bet instead, using Patrick’s tips.

Their plan worked, and Patrick walked away £6,000 up!

However, at the time, Oscar (Pierre Moullier) was being tormented by old mate Fat Mike (Tai Hilferink), who was demanding £5,000 to secure the Branning family’s safety.

When Oscar spotted Patrick and his winnings, he couldn’t resist.

He broke into No. 20 to try and steal them, with no idea that Patrick was home at the time.

When Patrick came into the living room to find a dark figure snooping about, Oscar panicked.

He knocked Patrick to the floor and tried to escape, but when Howie walked into the house at just the wrong moment, he managed to spot Oscar’s ankle tag before he fled.

Howie eventually worked out who the culprit was, and blackmailed Oscar and Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) into handing over the cash – which he soon blew through as he bought Kim a new car and paid for Denzel’s (Jaden Ladega) summer festival trip.

Howie kept the revelation about Oscar a secret, but the truth eventually came out – well, all but the fact that Howie ended up with Patrick’s cash and quickly worked his way through it.

Just weeks later, when Kim managed to run over her laptop and photography equipment in her new car, Howie’s already difficult financial situation worsened.

With his shifts as a postman few and far between, he took on an extra job delivering packages for another delivery company.

This week, things get worse for Kim in Thursday’s episode as Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) hires her to help generate a buzz for the opening of Peacocke Palace, her new boutique hotel at No. 5.

Kim begins live streaming to promote the new venue to her devoted fans, but she accidentally makes some disparaging comments about her followers without realising that she’s live.

Her follower count immediately begins to plummet, and Howie faces another uphill battle to protect his family’s finances…

Next week, Patrick sees something that makes him think that Howie is about to propose – with a picture from next Monday’s episode showing Howie looking at a ring as he wears his delivery uniform.

But has Patrick got the wrong end of the stick?

With Howie cornered, he finds himself going along with Patrick’s assumptions, leaving Patrick delighted.

Later, after chatting to Alfie (Shane Richie), Howie decides to just go for it.

As the Albert Square Christmas Lights switch on gets underway in next Monday’s episode (Monday 1st January), he asks Kim to marry him!

Kim is blown away by the perfect proposal and accepts on the spot – however, little does Howie know, Anthony’s (Nicholas Bailey) suspicions about him are growing.

In Tuesday’s episode, after spending the day collecting evidence, Anthony confronts Howie about his suspicions – what exactly does he think Howie has done?

However, despite Howie being put on the spot, he soon manages to turn the tables on Anthony as their power dynamic switches and we learn that Anthony is harbouring a secret of his own.

On Wednesday, both Howie and Anthony are desperate to keep their secrets from the Trueman Foxes, as Kim excitedly plans her engagement party.

However, as some loose lips cause some secrets to be revealed, the event doesn’t exactly go to plan, and “a Trueman celebration descends into drama.”

What is Anthony hiding, and will either his or Howie’s huge secrets be revealed before the week is out?

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for this week:

Monday 1st December (Episode 7233)

The Slaters prepare for a party.

Howie makes a life-changing decision.

Lauren moots the idea of having Jimmy christened.

Tuesday 2nd December (Episode 7234)

Zoe has some difficult questions for a loved one.

Anthony collects evidence.

Nicola tries to protect Harry.

Wednesday 3rd December (Episode 7235)

A Trueman celebration descends into drama.

Lily tries to help a loved one.

Nigel commences auditions for his film.

Thursday 4th December (Episode 7236)

Zoe confides in Lauren.

George makes an effort to forgive.

Billy is given a mission by Lexi.