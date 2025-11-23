8 Huge EastEnders Spoilers for This Week – 24th to 27th November

This week on EastEnders, Jasmine pushes Cindy down the stairs, Lauren is scammed by a fake doctor, two characters make plans to leave, and Zoe rips into Jean.

1) Jasmine pushes Cindy down the stairs

In last week’s episodes, Jasmine (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) continued her mysterious crusade as she broke into Anthony’s (Nicholas Bailey) GP surgery, before using his computer to look up records of a particular patient.

While it’s not yet clear exactly who Jasmine is digging up dirt on, she’s been paying a lot of attention to Cindy (Michelle Collins) in recent weeks – though whether that’s just a red herring by the producers remains to be seen.

Let’s not forget that we still have no idea who’s tormenting Zoe (Michelle Ryan)…

Next week, Cindy and Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) begin to get suspicious of Jasmine, and the unlikely pair put their differences aside as they come together to begin digging for information on Oscar’s (Pierre Moullier) new fling.

When Jasmine leaves her phone unattended, they take the opportunity to break into it and note down the contact details for Jasmine’s mum, Anita.

The pair soon meet up with Anita, who warns them that her daughter has a dark side. As Cindy heads back to The Albert, she reveals to Jasmine that she’s spoken to her mum.

Somewhat understandably, Jasmine is furious at Cindy’s meddling. She flies into a fit of rage and pushes Cindy down the stairs.

Nearly a year after Cindy was attacked with a shovel on Christmas Day evening, will Cindy survive her Winter 2025 attack?

In Tuesday’s episode, Oscar raises the alarm as he stumbles upon Cindy’s lifeless body at the bottom of the stairs.

He soon begins to question Jasmine to see if she has any idea what went down.

Jasmine initially denies having anything to do with it, but when it’s clear she was involved, she changes her story and makes up a lie about what happened.

2) Vicki and Ross have a tense 2nd anniversary

Last week saw Vicki (Alice Haig) begin to soften towards Ross (Alex Walkinshaw) as the two were awkwardly thrust together at The Vic’s seemingly daily pub quiz.

However, when Vicki was later triggered when she discovered that Chelsea’s (Zaraah Abrahams) new fling is married, she followed him to the laundrette, and as an altercation got underway, she pushed him, knocking him unconscious.

As Zack (James Farrar) arrived and helped talk Damon (Danny Szam) into silence, he and Vicki later shared a kiss when they headed back to No. 43.

Later in the week, Ross made a romantic gesture towards Vicki as he pinned photos of their Australia adventures to the railings outside the park.

He tried to serenade his estranged partner with The Killers’ Mr Brightside, as he reminded them of what a good time they’d had together before Joel’s (Max Murray) antics got in the way.

Next week, it’s Vicki and Ross’s second anniversary, and the pair are both struggling as they separately reflect on where their relationship has ended up.

As Vicki heads to Harry’s Barn, she becomes angry when she sees more concerning behaviour by one of the male punters.

When her temper flares, Chelsea berates her and encourages her not to let what happened with Joel change her view of all men.

Later, Ross arrives at the bar, and he tries to join in when he finds Vicki dancing – but she’s furious at his presumption.

In the following episode, Ross manages to talk Vicki into staying for a drink, where he makes another attempt at apologising for how wrong he got things with Joel.

In Wednesday’s episode, he and Vicki agree to take things slowly as it looks like they may be able to reconcile their troubled relationship.

However, with both Zack and Vicki harbouring secret feelings for one another after their surprise kiss – which only Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) knows about – it’s clear that Joel isn’t the only one stopping Vicki from making up with Ross.

3) Lauren is intrigued by a vision treatment

Peter (Thomas Law) and Lauren’s relationship reached breaking point after the birth of son Jimmy earlier this year, when Peter suspected that Lauren’s addiction issues were to blame for their son’s blindness.

The pair eventually put their differences aside, and they married at the end of September – though their hurriedly-prepared wedding was disrupted by the arrival of Lauren and Oscar’s dad, Max Branning (Jake Wood).

Next week, we return to Jimmy’s visual impairment storyline, as the couple begin to get bombarded with information about some experimental new treatments for children with the condition.

While Ian (Adam Woodyatt) dismisses it as a con, Lauren can’t help but be intrigued.

She gets in touch with the doctors involved, who explain that the initial cost of getting Jimmy treated would be £3,000.

Not having that kind of spare cash lying around, Lauren goes to Cindy about the treatment, explaining that she needs to find a way to raise the money.

Later, as a quiz fundraiser gets underway at The Vic, an incident with her son makes Lauren even more desperate to get help.

While producers are keeping what happens after The Vic’s quiz night under wraps, in Thursday’s episode Lauren goes into panic as she realises that she’s been scammed by the so-called doctor!

4) Is Jean really Zoe’s tormentor?

Last week, Zoe continued to be targeted by Walford’s mysterious tormentor.

While Kat (Jessie Wallace) believed her daughter was being targeted, Alfie (Shane Richie) thought Zoe was making the whole thing up – until the trio heard noises from downstairs.

Heading down to the barrel store, they found the words “YOU WILL PAY” had been painted on the external door, with a dropped earring giving a clue to the culprit.

At the end of the week, the earring’s identity was unmasked when Jean (Gillian Wright) saw it on the counter at The Vic, and thanked Kat for finding it!

Next week, Kat quizzes Jean over the missing earring, as she tries to work out whether she was to blame. Of course, Jean denies having anything to do with it, and is furious at Kat for accusing her.

Jean soon heads to The Vic to defend herself, and Zoe is shocked when she learns who the earring belonged to.

She’s annoyed that Kat and Alfie didn’t tell her that they’d worked out that the earring was Jean’s.

The pair both insist that Jean couldn’t have been to blame, but Zoe berates them for falling for Jean’s lies so easily.

5) Anna and Freddie’s exit storyline continues

Last week, at the pub quiz, Zoe spotted the clear attraction between Anna (Molly Rainford) and Freddie (Bobby Brazier), and orchestrated a reunion for the pair with a sweet bird-related tie-breaker to finally bring them together.

Next week, Anna reveals to Freddie that she’s going travelling, something which could bring a swift end to their fledgling relationship.

However, when Freddie offers to go with her, it becomes clear that a big adventure together is how the pair will leave Walford, with it having already been confirmed that they’re both leaving EastEnders before the end of the year.

The following day, Gina (Francesca Henry) isn’t happy when she learns that Anna and Freddie are going travelling together. Will the sisters have one last falling out over Freddie?

6) Kat and Alfie are tormented

In Wednesday’s episode, Kat and Alfie begin to fall victim to the actions of Zoe’s tormentor, as they receive endless calls from a mystery number, both on their mobiles and the pub landline.

Zoe is convinced that Jean is behind the harassment, but Kat and Alfie disagree.

Later, Anthony (Nicholas Bailey) provides Zoe with a shoulder to cry on, and after Zoe has another big row with Jean, she heads over to Anthony’s place…

The following day, Zoe discovers that someone’s left her a Christmas card at The Vic, with yet another sinister message.

Will she ever discover who’s targeting her?

7) Elaine and Kim’s social plan backfires

Meanwhile, the quiz night also sees the feud between Ian and Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) escalate even further.

Elaine is currently in the middle of renovating No. 5 to turn it into a boutique hotel, and as she puts the final preparations in place for her Peacocke Palace business venture, she asks Kim (Tameka Empson) to help her generate a buzz.

The Kimfluencer is more than happy to assist, but as she sets about generating publicity on social media, she accidentally makes a disparaging comment about her followers on the live stream.

Kim’s followers immediately begin to unfollow her, and as her numbers plummet, both her Kimfleucner business and Elaine’s new hotel look set to be in trouble.

Howie (Delroy Atkinson) quickly sets a plan in action to save the family finances, but what does he have in store?

8) Nigel’s film plans make progress

In recent weeks, Lexi (Isabella Brown) discovered Nigel’s old film script for ‘Santa Claws’ and suggested that they make it a reality. While Nigel initially refused, he soon gave in and the casting process began.

Next week, Kojo (Dayo Koleosho) comes on board, and he and Nigel begin working on the film project together.

This year’s Christmas storyline will see Pat Butcher/Evans (Pam St Clement) and Barry Evans (Shaun Williamson) both return to Albert Square as part of Nigel’s dementia storyline.

The pair may both be dead, but when did a little thing like that stop EastEnders?

Pat and step-son Barry return to the Queen Vic as Nigel’s dementia symptoms intensify.

As his memories and altered reality take him back to the 1990s following an emotional evening at his festive film screening, Barry and Pat put aside their differences to help Nigel in his time of need.

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for this week:

Monday 24th November (Episode 7229)

Cindy goes looking for answers.

Vicki continues to struggle.

Lauren’s hopes are raised, but is all as it seems?

Monday 25th November (Episode 7230)

Oscar makes a shocking discovery.

Tensions continue to rise in the Slater family.

Anna makes Freddie an offer.

Tuesday 26th November (Episode 7231)

Lauren wrestles with a difficult decision.

Anthony supports Zoe.

Ian and Elaine’s feud intensifies.

Thursday 27th November (Episode 7232)

The Kimfluencer slips up, with consequences for Elaine.

Anthony looks to the future.

The truth dawns on a horrified local.