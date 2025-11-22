8 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 24th to 28th November

Next week on Coronation Street, Theo shows Todd his true colours, Costello is attacked, Summer collapses whilst visiting Asha, and is this the end for Swarla?

1) Becky turns the tables on Costello

At the Swarla household, Becky’s (Amy Cudden) determination to come between Lisa (Vicky Myers) and Carla (Alison King) looks set to come to fruition next week.

Becky’s claims that her former enemies are on her tail, since her emergence from witness protection, has seen her spending an increasing amount of time at No.6 with Lisa and daughter Betsy (Sydney Martin).

Whether the gang are a genuine threat, or whether it’s all part of Becky’s game, remains to be seen, but DI Costello (Daon Broni) has been dealing his own ultimatums to Becky, desperate to get rid of the threat she holds over his dodgy police career.

Becky’s so far refused to bow to Costello’s demands to return to Spain, unwilling to go without Lisa and Betsy, leading to an increasing amount of animosity between the pair.

Next week, Becky shows up at No.6 in a state, telling Lisa and Betsy that she’s been sent a funeral wreath, with the message ‘Rest in Peace – Again!‘ written on it.

While Betsy’s thrown into an immediate panic for her mum’s safety, Becky heads straight to Costello, insisting that whoever sent it clearly isn’t bluffing and she’s determined to uncover who’s behind it.

Later, in the precinct, Becky discreetly snaps photos of a group of teenage girls in the playground…

Becky’s motives are soon revealed when Costello later opens a message on his phone to find pictures of his daughter, Lacey.

Though shaken, Costello puts on a brave face in front of Kit (Jacob Roberts) who is there to be interviewed about a promotion to Detective Sergeant.

As Kit leaves the office, Costello picks up a call from Becky—and Kit can’t help lingering outside, curiosity piqued by the tension in Costello’s voice.

2) Has Costello got his comeuppance?

Later in the week, with Lisa due to meet Carla for lunch, Becky seizes her moment.

When an alarmed Lisa finds Becky slumped and apparently drunk on the street, she brings her back home to straighten her out. Becky tells her she’s been drinking to numb the devastation of losing everything.

After a shower, Becky drifts downstairs in Lisa’s bathrobe—just as Carla arrives, already irritated at being stood up.

The sight stops her cold. Carla reels, furious, and demands Becky leave immediately.

Lisa’s hesitation at throwing Becky out only makes things worse, leaving Carla wondering if their relationship has reached breaking point.

Meanwhile, Kit grows uneasy when Costello fails to appear for duty, and shock spreads around the station when word eventually reaches them that Costello has been attacked!

3) Carla calls time on her and Lisa’s relationship

Kit breaks the news to Lisa about the assault on Costello, and when he hints that Becky could be involved, will Lisa be convinced by his theory?

Meanwhile, Carla, her heart already bruised, reaches her limit with Becky and decides there’s no way forward.

She sits Lisa down and announces their relationship is over, leaving Lisa blindsided.

Is this really the end of the road for Swarla?

4) Theo brutally attacks Todd

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Todd (Gareth Pierce) isn’t happy after Theo (James Cartwright) publicly announced that they’d be running a half-marathon together.

Still simmering from being railroaded into it, Todd continues to grumble about the run, but Theo refuses to relent. He insists the regime is for Todd’s own good and casually informs him they’ll be heading out again later for another training run, leaving Todd with little room to argue.

When Todd later asks whether Pete (Andrew Hayden-Smith) has been in touch following their dinner, Theo lies without hesitation, claiming Pete’s been avoiding his calls.

Sarah (Tina O’Brien) soon spots the truth for herself when she catches Theo and Pete looking far too friendly as they climb into a van together. She knocks on the window, demanding an explanation from Theo.

Backed into a corner, Theo admits that he and Pete have signed a contract and he’s planning a surprise for Todd.

Pete’s snarky comparison of Sarah to an attack dog lands at the worst possible moment, just as Todd appears and finds Sarah squaring up to them both. Horrified, he ushers her away, while Theo seethes at the interference from another of Todd’s friends.

As with Billy (Daniel Brocklebank), Theo’s reaction is to attempt to distance Todd from Sarah.

“I don’t think it’s premeditated,” James Cartwright tells us. “I think it’s more a case of ‘You’re spending a lot of time with Sarah, I need to get rid of her.’”

“There’s definitely a plan to isolate Todd, but I don’t think it’s a complex mission, I think it just occurs to him in the moment, and then he tries to navigate it the way that best suits him as all narcissists do.”

“Very often with possessive jealous partners, whether male or female, they seek to isolate you because they know that’s all they’ve got. The idea of losing Todd is shattering, so he clings on like fire and that’s where the coercive control starts.”

Later in the week, Theo drags out a full-length mirror and informs Todd that he can now keep daily tabs on his physique.

Todd returns home exhausted after another punishing run, only for James (Jason Callender) to swoop in with some flirtatious encouragement.

Bristled, Theo immediately counters by pushing Todd out for yet another lap.

When James later drops by with fitness gear for Todd, and insists on demonstrating how to use it, Theo can barely contain his jealousy.

As soon as James leaves, Theo accuses Todd of fancying him. Todd denies it—but Theo’s temper snaps, and he grabs Todd as his anger rises to the surface with dramatic consequences.

“It’s another escalation, and it’s both shocking and terrifying for Todd,” James continues. “Theo just blows up when he doesn’t seem to be able to talk about his feelings. He can’t express himself so he loses his temper, and he becomes very volatile to be around.”

5) Will Carl’s interference cause Debbie to quit?

Over at Chariot Square, Carl’s (Jonathan Howard) gaslighting of sister Debbie (Sue Devaney) steps up, as he continues to take advantage of her young-onset dementia diagnosis.

With Debbie due back at work from her holiday with Ronnie (Vinta Morgan), Carl quietly marks an outstanding invoice from Preston’s Petals as ‘Paid’ on the system.

When Tracy (Kate Ford) fails to arrive at the hotel with the flowers for an upcoming event, she explains she hasn’t been paid—prompting Carl to tell Ronnie that Debbie insisted she’d already settled the bill, even though there’s no record of any payment.

Carl calmly assures Tracy that the missed payment is down to an innocent oversight and promises he’ll sort it.

Tracy is furious, while Debbie, overwhelmed by everything, tearfully confides in Ronnie that her symptoms seem to be getting worse. Ronnie gently questions whether it might be time for her to step away from work…

Later in the week, Carl tightens his grip by changing the password on the accounting system and refusing to hand it over to Ryan (Ryan Prescott), pointedly reminding him that the finances are now his territory as per Debbie’s instructions.

Meanwhile, Debbie’s panic mounts when an email lands confirming she’s expected to speak at an event the very next day.

6) Fiz makes her escape

At N0.9, Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) is running on empty with all the stress of recent weeks.

Already faced with picking up the slack after Tyrone (Alan Halsall) ended up in a wheelchair following a hit-and-run, daughters Hope (Isabella Flanagan) and Ruby (Billie Naylor) being at loggerheads has nearly pushed Fiz to breaking point.

Weighed down by guilt, Fiz tells Tyrone next week that her mum Cilla (Wendi Peters) needs an operation and there’s no one else to care for her.

Tyrone urges her to go, reassuring her that he’ll cope perfectly well on his own for a few days.

Later, Tyrone drops by the cab office to book a lift to physio, only for mum Cassie (Claire Sweeney) to whip off her headset and insist on taking him herself, abandoning her new position on the switchboard.

Later in the week, when Chesney (Sam Aston) calls at the hotel with a pizza delivery for Debbie’s dementia choir, he’s surprised to find Fiz in reception.

As he questions his sister over her claims that she was with Cilla, what will Fiz have to say for herself?

7) Summer collapses whilst visiting Asha

Meanwhile, Dev (Jimmi Harkishin) is perked up when he shares that daughter Asha (Tanisha Gorey) has asked him to visit her at the mental health unit.

After a heart-to-heart chat with stranger Maggie (Pauline McLynn), Asha had sought help after recognising that her mental health was taking another nosedive, only weeks after she had attempted to take her own life.

During Dev’s visit, Asha gently tells him she feels ready to come home. She knows her family will be behind her, but admits she’s anxious—not one of her friends has reached out, and the silence is weighing heavily.

Back on the street, Dev wastes no time confronting Summer (Harriet Bibby), Nina (Mollie Gallagher) and Amy (Elle Mulvaney) in the cafe, accusing them of abandoning Asha.

He tells them bluntly that their lack of support has left Asha unsure of whether she even wants to return, or if she’ll be welcomed.

Later in the week, Nina and Amy head to the unit to make amends, presenting Asha with a personalised jigsaw of the their friend group.

They explain that Summer’s tied up with uni work but plans to come later, and although Asha smiles, the disappointment is hard for her to hide.

When a flustered Summer finally arrives, she barely gets through the doorway before collapsing to the floor!

Is Summer okay?

8) Kev unveils his latest venture

Also next week, still heartbroken from his marriage break-up, and fed up of constantly bumping into Carl and Abi (Sally Carmine-Duttine) in the Rovers, Kevin (Michael Le Vell) has come up with a solution.

He proudly unveils a barrel of beer and a dartboard to Steve (Simon Gregson) and Dev, explaining that he’s building his own makeshift pub at home—a safe haven where he can spare himself any further awkward encounters with his brother and ex!

Will new Rovers landlady Eva (Catherine Tyldesley) be facing some stiff competition?