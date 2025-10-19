10 EastEnders Spoilers as Nigel hands himself in to the police

Next week on EastEnders, Nigel hands himself in to the police after a shock incident, Kojo returns despite Harry’s warnings, and Kat and Zoe bond before Zoe drops another bombshell!

1) Nigel crashes

This week, Nigel (Paul Bradley) decided to take Julie (Karen Henthorn) on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to India while he still can. Oscar (Pierre Moullier) encouraged him t0 sell his beloved Morris Minor to pay for the trip, and Oscar even suggested that they had one last run around in the car before he parted with it.

Julie soon put a stop to their plans as she reminded Nigel that he’s no longer able to drive, and later that day she was delighted when Nigel revealed his plan for their big trip in front of everyone at The Vic.

Next week, as Nigel prepares to sell his beloved car to Square Dealz, he manages to accidentally damage it. Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) is forced to reduce the price, and Nigel has no choice but to accept her deal, knowing he needs the cash to make his India trip a reality.

However, shortly after finalising the sale, he tells Yolande (Angela Wynter) that he wants one last drive. When he finds the spare car keys, he gets an idea – but it’s one that’s set to end in disaster.

After arguing with Julie, he sneaks off to take his car for a final trip. However, as he gets a call from a worried Julie, he becomes overwhelmed. Distracted, he takes his eyes off the road and crashes!

Producers are keeping tight-lipped over whether anyone’s hurt in the crash – will everyone be okay?

2) Harry warns Kojo to run away

Harry (Elijah Holloway) is currently being held captive by Okie (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu), despite Ravi (Aaron Thiara) demanding that he let him go before he headed off on holiday with Avani (Aaliyah James) and left Okie in charge of operations. Meanwhile, Kojo (Dayo Koleosho) is being forced to do another drugs run and we currently have no idea where he is.

This week, Harry called Teddy (Roland Manookian) to assure him that he was okay, claiming that he’d headed to Cardiff with Okie and Kojo for a car show. In reality, he’d been forced to make the call to throw Teddy off the scent.

Unfortunately, the call also saw Harry fictitiously tell his dad that he’d been flirting with a waitress, with no idea that Gina was listening in. When Gina then left Harry a voicemail telling him that she too was heading out on the pull, Okie began to torment Harry.

Heading to Albert Square, Okie began to flirt with Gina, and later bagged himself a date with her, where the pair bonded as they opened up about their unconventional upbringings.

Next week, despite George doing his best not to smother Kojo, he continues to worry about his brother’s whereabouts – is he really in Wales with Harry? When Okie gets wind that George is snooping around, he tells Harry to call Kojo and sort it.

Harry agrees and gives Kojo a call, but as soon as Kojo answers, Harry tells him to run away from his handlers! Will Okie be ready with more punishment for Harry’s betrayal?

3) Gina and Jasmine’s night takes a worrying turn

Meanwhile, over at The Albert, Jasmine (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) – the mysterious new arrival who we still know very little about – supports Gina as she comes to terms with Harry’s ongoing silence and the fact that he’s been flirting with other women.

As the conversation moves to Cindy (Michelle Collins), Jasmine presses for gossip – but just why is she so interested in Cindy? When Oscar interrupts their chat in another attempt to impress Jasmine, she snaps, causing him to storm off.

Soon after, Gina and Jasmine decide to head into town in search of a drink elsewhere, but as they leave The Albert, their night is about to take a worrying turn…

4) Lexi continues to push Johnny away

This week, Callum (Tony Clay) continued to keep his new relationship with Johnny (Charlie Suff) from Lexi (Isabella Brown), much to Johnny’s frustration. Not wanting to wait any longer, and with Lexi growing suspicious of how much time he was spending at the flat, Johnny revealed all, much to Lexi and Callum’s horror.

Lexi soon appeared to be warming to their relationship, but in reality she was far from happy, and she sent an email to 50 of Johnny’s clients calling him a “fat pig who steals husbands and breaks up families”.

Johnny received a warning from his boss, and when Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) suggested that Johnny start his own business, he set about planning to break away from his job. However, when he drunkenly sent a pitch to his clients touting their business, he inadvertently copied in his boss, and found himself fired.

Next week, Lexi continues to act cold towards Johnny. However, he’s got other things to occupy him, as Elaine and Callum encourage him to explore a business opportunity with one of his old clients…

5) Zoe’s wait for answers continues

It’s been a few weeks since Sharon (Letitia Dean) agreed to help Zoe (Michelle Ryan) find her son, after Zoe revealed that Dennis is supposedly the father of her child.

While fans are dubious that Dennis really cheated on Sharon with Zoe and fathered her twins, it was enough for Sharon to agree to help pay for a PI, knowing that the child would give her a connection to her late husband.

Since then, Sharon has left for a trip away with Vicki (Alice Haig) to give her a break from Albert Square after her beating at the hands of Joel (Max Murray). Next week, Zoe remains desperate to organise a private investigator, but Kat (Jessie Wallace) tells her that she’ll need to wait until Sharon and Vicki get back.

Kat of course has bigger things on her mind, as she and Alfie (Shane Richie) come to terms with Tommy’s (Sonny Kendall) part in Joel’s recent misogyny. Her frustration builds as Zoe and Jean (Gillian Wright) continue to fight.

6) Okie issues a threat to Harry

After Teddy receives an unusual text from Harry’s phone, his worries escalate, and he confides in Billy (Perry Fenwick) – is his son in trouble? After the two talk things through, Teddy decides that he’s off to Cardiff in search of him.

Meanwhile, back at the flat where Harry is being held captive, Okie is fuming after Harry told Kojo to run away from his handlers. He demands that Harry call Kojo back and tell him to return, but Harry refuses.

Fed up of Harry’s disobedience, Okie issues him with a threat.

The following day, Harry is horrified when Kojo returns to Walford and heads straight to the flat! Are they both about to be held captive together? And with Teddy now set to depart Walford for Cardiff, just how much longer will their ordeal go on?

7) Julie covers for Nigel after his accident

After Nigel’s crash in Monday’s episode, Julie rushes to the scene to find her husband behind the wheel.

Nigel reels from his actions, but Julie lies to him, telling him that he wasn’t to blame – she was the one who was driving. When the accident continues to play on his mind, he questions Julie, but she insists that she was the one behind the wheel.

However, unconvinced, Nigel sets off on a mission. When Julie finds him, she brings him back to No. 55 and continues with her lies, but Nigel knows the truth. Not wanting Julie to take the blame for what happened, he turns himself in to Jack (Scott Maslen)!

In Thursday’s episode, Jack accompanies Nigel to the police station – will Nigel face charges for what he’s done?

8) Johnny gets a new business partner

As Johnny sets about forming his own business after being fired from his previous law firm, he sets up a meeting with one of his ex-clients, a man named Tim (Tom Ratcliffe).

When Tim arrives at The Vic for the meeting, he immediately makes a good impression on Elaine. However, when Callum arrives to find Johnny and Tim deep in conversation, he’s surprised to see that Tim isn’t quite what he expected…

On Wednesday, Callum warns Johnny that he thinks Tim’s motives may not be perfectly innocent, but Johnny ignores his concerns and the pair soon agree to be business partners.

Is Callum just jealous of Johnny’s attractive new business partner, or does he really have reason to be worried?

9) Zoe and Kat rescue a cat

With Sharon still away, Kat promises to help Zoe find her son. However, she’s soon furious when she realises that Zoe has stolen money from The Vic’s till to help fund her private investigator.

The following day, Kat follows Zoe as she heads for a clandestine meeting with her new PI. Kat plans on confronting her daughter about the stolen money, but finds herself confused and suspicious when she overhears Zoe lying to the investigator.

Later that day, back on Albert Square, Zoe overhears her mum telling Alfie that she’ll be forced to kick her out if she doesn’t start setting a good example.

In the final episode of the week, things remain tense between mum and daughter, but the frosty atmosphere is soon broken as they discover that a cat has become trapped in the pub, and they work together to rescue it.

With the cat successfully caught, Zoe and Kat make amends, but as Kat presses for the truth, Zoe drops a massive bombshell!

10) Elsewhere…

Oscar finally gets his freedom as his ankle tag is removed. However, his happiness doesn’t last long after a tense discussion with Lauren.

Plus, Billy gets frustrated when Johnny tries to win over Lexi by showering her with gifts. He insists that Callum put a stop to it, but when Callum notices how delighted Lexi is when Johnny offers to take her to a concert, he finds himself conflicted.

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 20th October (Episode 7209)

Nigel makes a reckless decision that has serious consequences.

George’s suspicions are raised.

Kat is consumed by worry for her family.

Monday 21st October (Episode 7210)

Nigel reels from his actions.

Kat makes a worrying discovery.

Johnny considers a new business venture.

Tuesday 22nd October (Episode 7211)

Julie attempts to conceal the truth.

Kat decides to face a situation head-on.

Thursday 23rd October (Episode 7212)

Zoe drops a bombshell.

Nigel is determined for the truth to come out.