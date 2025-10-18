8 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 20th to 24th October

Next week on Coronation Street, Roy interrupts a moment between Lisa and Becky, Theo lashes out at Todd, and Fiz is mugged.

1) Is Lisa growing closer to Becky?

As this week came to a close, Betsy (Sydney Martin) was sitting in a police cell having been accused of vandalising a police car and assaulting DI Costello (Daon Broni).

It soon became apparent that Betsy had been set up on the charges by Costello, who’d used it as a warning shot towards her mum Becky (Amy Cudden) in his attempt to make her disappear again.

Becky’s emergence from witness protection, after her death was faked four years ago, has been a headache for Costello, who’s warned of the consequences if word got out.

“There’s no coming back for us if it comes out that we faked your death,” the corrupt detective told her. “I can only warn you so many times. You need to disappear again. Soon. There’s far too much mess and I can’t keep cleaning up after you.”

“And if you don’t, DS Swain will have a lot more to worry about than her daughter sitting in a cell for a few hours.”

But Becky made it clear she wasn’t going to be intimidated, and told Costello that she’d be going nowhere until she’d had time to convince Lisa (Vicky Myers) and Betsy to accompany her back to Spain, despite Lisa now being engaged to Carla (Alison King).

Next week, Becky assures Lisa that she’s got things in hand, as she presents her with a flash drive containing the proof that Betsy was framed.

Spurred on by Becky, Lisa storms into the station and confronts Costello, revealing she has CCTV evidence that proves Betsy wasn’t behind the vandalism of the police car.

Furious that her daughter’s been dragged through the mud, Lisa tears strips off Costello for allowing the wrongful arrest.

As talk turns to Becky, Costello admits to Lisa that Becky had wanted to make contact several times, but it was too risky while she was supposed to be “dead.”

Later, with Betsy released, Becky takes a tense call from Costello, who confirms he’s covered for her by letting Lisa think the blame lies with him for her years of no contact.

Now, he expects her to hold up her end of the deal. He wants her out of the country within a month.

Back at the house, Lisa and Becky share a quiet moment on the sofa, the tension finally easing between them—but when Roy (David Neilson) drops by unexpectedly, has he seen more than he was meant to?

2) Betsy makes plans with Becky

Later in the week, Betsy is getting excited about a potential move to Spain. Convinced a new life abroad is exactly what they need, Betsy persuades Becky to take her shopping for clothes and essentials ready for the big move.

By the time Lisa returns home, the place is overflowing with shopping bags—and it’s obvious that Betsy’s skipped work.

Growing suspicious, Lisa demands to know what’s going on. Will they come clean about their plans?

3) Theo erupts in fury at Todd

Elsewhere, Theo’s (James Cartwright) behaviour takes another dark turn next week, as he again lashes out at Todd (Gareth Pierce).

Recent episodes have seen Theo’s jealousy over Todd’s friendship with Billy escalate to the point where he slept with a potential client, Pete (Andrew Hayden-Smith), to teach Todd a lesson.

Although Todd initially stood up for himself and threw Theo out, he later relented and forgave Theo, even opting to sacrifice his friendship with Billy to appease him.

“I think that some of the self improvements he’s made over the last couple of years have led him to feel like there’s hope for change in other people as well,” Gareth Pierce tells us.

“I guess that part of him is overriding his instinct at the moment, and he’s adjusting and making room for Theo, to possibly move the relationship to a healthier place.”

As the week came to a close, Theo shocked Todd by buying him a brand new car to replace the one that was on its last legs.

Next week, Theo heads to the builders’ yard for a meeting with Gary (Mikey North) and Pete, but it’s clear Pete’s focus isn’t entirely on business.

Flirting openly, Pete suggests they should hook up again, but Theo quickly shuts him down, making it clear he’s not interested.

When Pete sneers and calls him a drama queen, Theo’s temper flares and he launches into a furious outburst, leaving their working relationship in tatters.

Later in the week, Theo’s already on edge when he receives an email from ex-wife Danielle’s (Natalie Anderson) solicitor, outlining her latest maintenance demands.

With Pete’s contract now gone, and having forked out for the car, Theo can feel things slipping through his fingers.

When Maria (Samia Longchambon) mentions how Theo lost his cool with a client and even threatened him, Todd is stunned to hear how Gary’s business could be in serious trouble because of Theo’s actions.

As Gary does his best to placate Pete and convince him to reconsider, Todd approaches—and is horrified to recognise him as Theo’s hookup.

“We’ve now got the situation where Todd’s discovered that Theo’s slept with Pete and weirdly, in that moment, Todd ends up kind of accepting it and becoming ashamed of his own behaviour in the aftermath,” Gareth shares.

“That kind of jealous, sly, slighted Todd that emerged in the Mr and Mrs quiz in the Rovers means Todd is sufficiently ashamed to see that version of himself re-emerge, that he somehow gets to a place where he wants to climb down on his own behaviour.”

By the end of the week, Gary makes it clear that Theo’s personal life has wrecked their prospects of doing business together and it’s time to cut ties.

Meanwhile, Todd’s day is about to get a whole lot worse when he offers Sarah (Tina O’Brien) a lift to the school to pick up Harry (now played by Joshua Leavy).

Todd’s horrified when Harry subsequently manages to spill a milkshake across the back seat of his brand new car. Sarah’s mortified as she apologises to Todd, who is dreading Theo’s reaction to the news as he spots him approaching.

To Todd’s surprise, Theo takes it all in his stride as he laughs off the incident.

But it’s a different story behind closed doors when, back at the flat, Theo’s patience runs out.

He tears into Todd for showing no respect for the car that he’s bought him, leaving Todd scrambling to make amends and promising to have it professionally cleaned.

“He has that sort of false hope, when in that initial moment of the milkshake discovery, Theo is much more affable than Todd’s expecting him to be because Sarah is there and Harry’s there,” Gareth explains.

“But then obviously he gets home and realises that it was very much that quintessential narcissistic behaviour of Theo, in that he’s all smiles and presenting one face to Todd’s friends publicly, but then as soon as that door closes, the mood shifts.”

When the car’s spotless again after being cleaned, Todd finally relaxes—only to then hear the unmistakable scrape of metal as he reverses into something.

Climbing out to see the damage, Todd stares at the fresh scratch in horror, knowing he’s got one almighty storm heading his way.

“There’s a moment where Todd thinks that maybe he’s been able to get everything sorted and repaired and that it’ll be smooth sailing,” Gareth teases.

“But then sadly in that moment of real tension, he finds out that it’s not all okay and we have one of those real upsurges in fury that we know you can get from Theo. It’s shocking and it’s very much directed at Todd.”

4) Bernie and Gemma confront Naomi

Over at No.7, Dev (Jimmi Harkishin) continues to struggle as he tries to support Asha (Tanisha Gorey) through her recovery, but no matter what he does, it seems to make things worse.

When Kit (Jacob Roberts) lets slip that he’s read Naomi’s (Melissa Batchelor) police file and discovered a history of aggressive behaviour, Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) and Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) decide it’s time Naomi was taught a lesson for the attack on Asha that eventually led to her attempting to end her own life.

As Dev hovers around Asha, fussing over her every move, she snaps and tells him to back off.

Feeling helpless, Dev heads to the pub where he breaks down to Glenda (Jodie Prenger), admitting that as much as he wants to help his daughter, he’s completely out of his depth.

Things take a turn midweek as Bernie and Gemma’s ill-advised plotting gathers pace. Convinced Naomi deserves payback, the pair put their plan into action at the bistro.

As Gemma sits herself down at Naomi’s table, Bernie explains the scheme to a curious Toyah (Georgia Taylor)—to provoke Naomi into losing her temper and catch it all on camera.

Toyah is appalled, but before she can stop them, it’s already underway.

Over at the kebab shop, Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) is asking Dev for some shifts when he gets a call from Toyah, warning him what Bernie and Gemma are up to.

Throwing his apron at Abi, Dev races out—just as Gemma starts hurling insults at Naomi. It doesn’t take long before Naomi snaps, and Bernie captures it all on camera as she and Gemma end up in a full-blown brawl with her!

It’s down to Kit to break things up, but will he be forced to haul his mum and sister down to the station?

When Nina (Mollie Gallagher) later shows Asha the video, she’s humiliated as she watches Dev publicly rail at Naomi, naming her as the reason his daughter tried to take her own life.

By the end of the week, Dev tells Bernie that Asha’s twin Aadi (Adam Hussain) has seen the video over in India, and is devastated that no one told him what Asha had been through.

Wracked with guilt, Bernie realises their plan has made things worse for Asha once again.

5) Does Hope have an admirer?

Following last week’s chaos at the salon, things have settled down for Bethany (Lucy Fallon), who’s now finding her feet in her new job.

At home, she tries on her Halloween costume before deciding to send it back, telling Sarah it just doesn’t feel right. Sarah quietly suspects her daughter’s change of heart has more to do with her stoma being visible than the outfit itself.

Later, at the salon, Bethany gives Hope (Isabella Flanagan) a manicure.

Pleased with the results, Hope takes a photo of her new nails and posts it online—but the moment quickly turns sour when cruel comments start flooding in.

Later, there’s a surprising development when Hope begins to realise that Jake (Bobby Bradshaw) seems quite smitten with her, despite the two and a half year age gap, and he’s pleased when he manages to make Hope laugh with a joke about Sam (Jude Riordan).

Could there be romance on the cards, or is Jake up to something?

6) George asks Christina to move in

Over at the undertakers, Christina (Amy Robbins) starts to worry that George (Tony Maudsley) is pushing himself too hard.

When he nods off at his desk, she decides to help by answering the phone and telling the person on the other end that George is far too busy to meet with them.

Later in the week, Christina’s left reeling when she learns she’s being evicted. George immediately steps in, offering her a place to stay in Todd’s (Gareth Pierce) old room at No.11.

Christina’s over the moon, but Glenda is far from impressed—reminding her brother that once the new pub owners arrive, she might be the one out on her ear and needing a place to stay!

7) Will Debbie catch Abi stealing a car?

Meanwhile, Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) and Carl (Jonathan Howard) talk frankly about their money troubles, both admitting they’re desperate for work following the reveal of their affair.

Back at No.13, Kevin (Michael Le Vell) opens a letter—and is stunned to discover that Abi’s started divorce proceedings.

Later in the week, Debbie (Sue Devaney) finds herself in a flap at the hotel as she makes several mistakes, prompting Carl to step in and lend a hand. Grateful for the help, Debbie has no idea that Carl’s up to his old tricks.

When Carl later shows Dylan (Liam McCheyne) details of a car he wants him to steal, Dylan refuses and hurries away. But Abi overhears enough to piece things together and quietly jots down the registration number.

In the Freshco car park, Abi spots the car and lingers beside it, torn between right and wrong.

The longer she stares at it, the more tempting the idea becomes—a quick fix for her money troubles that could solve everything, or destroy what’s left of her life.

But little does Abi realise that a suspicious Debbie has followed her. Is she about to be caught red-handed?

8) Fiz is mugged!

Also next week, hoping to build bridges with Cassie (Claire Sweeney), Tyrone (Alan Halsall) and Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) agree to meet with her at the bistro for lunch.

As Nick (Ben Price) helps steer Tyrone’s wheelchair through the restaurant, Tyrone grows increasingly uncomfortable with all the fuss and attention.

Once seated, Tyrone struggles to cut his food, and his frustration quickly boils over. Losing his temper, he sends his plate crashing to the floor, leaving Fiz mortified. As they prepare to leave, Fiz suddenly realises her handbag has vanished.

Spotting a man heading for the door with her bag, she cries out in alarm. Ollie (Raphael Akuwudike), who is sitting nearby with Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown), races after him.

But how will the incident make Tyrone feel, as he sits helplessly in his wheelchair?

