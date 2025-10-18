Next week on Home and Away in the UK, as David and Jo move into Irene’s old house, the happy mood is ruined as Jo discovers her dad’s secret investigation.

It’s the beginning of a new era for the Langhams next week, as David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) and daughter Jo (Maddison Brown) finally finish their move into the Beach House.

It’s the first time the iconic Summer Bay residence has seen new owners in over three decades, recent departee Irene (Lynne McGranger) having first bought the property off Greg Marshall (Ross Newton) back in 1993.

David and Jo have spent the past few months renting locally after David’s transfer to Yabbie Creek Police Station in July.

They arrived in town unaware that estranged family member Lacey (Sophea Pennington) had already set up home nearby, having walked away from the family six months earlier.

The family’s rift stems from the death of matriarch Kristina (Fiona Noonan) in a 2023 car crash. Jo had been driving at the time but had no memory of the accident.

When the subsequent police investigation also drew a blank, Lacey accused David of using his position to shield Jo from blame.

Despite David assuring Lacey that she would always have a place in their new home, she refused to mend bridges and soon handed back the key he’d given her.

This week, David discovered that Lacey had used some of the money he’d given her from the sale of their family home to hire a private investigator to look into Kristina’s death.

When the PI declined to take on the case, Lacey became even more convinced that a cover-up had taken place.

Determined to make peace, David realised there was only one way forward—and he reluctantly requested a copy of the original case file.

Next week, as David chats to Alf (Ray Meagher) and Justin (James Stewart) about the big move, Justin offers to help shift the last of his belongings from storage.

The conversation turns to Cohen (Nathan Murray), and David shares how pleased he is to hear that the boy has now moved in with his dad.

Alf agrees, though it’s clear Cohen’s absence is hitting him hard.

When Alf later calls over at the Beach House with a housewarming gift, David apologises in case he hit a nerve earlier.

Alf brushes it off, stating that it’s just taking some time to adjust.

He tells David that grandson Ryder’s (Lukas Radovich) cruise ship has docked in the city, and he’s looking forward to paying him a visit.

The two men reflect on the importance of family—and how they can test your patience as much as they bring you joy.

At the police station, David is handed the file that’s been delivered from the crash investigation unit and tucks it into his bag.

That night, alone in the house, he finally opens it and sees all the details of the accident for the first time—the pages stirring painful memories of the day his wife died.

The next morning, after Justin helps move the last of his belongings to the Beach House, David decides to throw a barbecue as a thank you.

He invites Theo (Matt Evans) along too, who admits things could be awkward with Lacey—but he’ll still come, and he’ll try to get her there too.

Theo later runs it by Leah (Ada Nicodemou), then tries to talk Lacey around over breakfast. But pushing the subject only makes things worse, and Lacey makes it clear she won’t be going.

As Justin, David and Jo finish moving the last of the boxes, Justin ducks home to change while father and daughter crank up the music.

After placing a family photo on the shelf, David carries in an old piece of wood marked with their height chart from the previous house—a small reminder of the family they once were.

With David having quickly stashed the police file away in a cupboard under the stairs, it doesn’t take long before Jo comes across it.

One glance is enough to send her spiralling right back to that day, and when David realises what’s happened, it’s too late.

After confronting her dad, Jo retreats to her room as she begins to have another panic attack.

As a concerned David calls through the door, Jo accuses him of taking Lacey’s side and not believing her version of events.

His attempts to explain are cut short by the arrival of Justin, Leah and Theo.

When Jo emerges moments later and storms out, the trio take the hint—and Justin gently suggests to David that the barbecue might be best postponed.

Still emotional, Jo runs into Tane (Ethan Browne), freshly back from his camping trip.

He listens as she struggles to compose herself, but when Lacey appears, Jo steps straight in to confront her—demanding to know what she said to make their dad reopen the case.

Lacey’s stunned, insisting she hasn’t done anything, but Jo’s already made up her mind.

Back at the house, John drops by with a bottle of Welsh wine for David, and whilst admitting that it’s strange that Irene isn’t there, he knows she’s happy that the house has been occupied by a family.

The words sting a little for David as he thanks John, and as John and Justin head off, Leah and Theo stay back and talk with David about the situation with Jo and Lacey.

David opens up about how much off a toll the accident has taken on the family, and how he wishes more than anything that his daughters could get along.

When Leah and Theo eventually head off, Leah pulls her nephew into a hug. David’s words have clearly hit home, reminding her of how important it is to keep those she loves close.

That evening, Lacey confronts David, but he refuses to show her the file, instead taking her and Theo out for dinner and explaining he only wants to be sure nothing was missed.

Later, Jo accuses him of blaming her for the accident, prompting David to sit both daughters down the next morning and admit he was never able to bring himself to fully read the original report.

Wanting closure, he insists it’s time they faced it together—but will both Jo and Lacey agree?

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 20th October (Episode 8566)

Remi oversteps.

Sonny and Eden manage cyclone Remi.

Roo works hard to stay positive.

Tuesday 21st October (Episode 8567)

Remi hits rock bottom.

Something’s bothering Alf.

Bree lays down the law.

Is Harper ready to move on from Tane?

Wednesday 22nd October (Episode 8568)

Mali takes John and Tane camping.

Harper goes on a date.

David faces his traumatic past.

Thursday 23rd October (Episode 8569)

The Langhams settle in.

John opens up to Mali and Tane.

Jo confronts Lacey.

Friday 24th October (Episode 8570)

Harper meets a new match.

Roo is conflicted.

David comes clean.