8 Huge Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 13th to 17th October

Next week on Coronation Street, Todd’s had enough as he stands up to Theo, Bethany clashes with Hope, and why has Betsy been arrested?

1) George supports Todd

Todd (Gareth Pierce) is on edge next week, as he awaits his results after undergoing tests for bowel cancer.

Todd confided in Billy (Daniel Brocklebank) that he was heading to the hospital, but opted not to share his worries with boyfriend Theo (James Cartwright) amidst their ongoing issues.

Todd’s thoughts turn dark at the undertakers, as he tells George (Tony Maudsley) that he’s starting to put plans in place for his own funeral, though he doesn’t divulge why. George senses something’s not right and later confides in Christina, who advises him to do some digging.

When George reluctantly checks Todd’s emails, he finds a message from the hospital confirming an appointment. Christina encourages him to go along and offer Todd some support.

At the Bistro, Theo and Gary (Mikey North) meet with a potential client, Peter, but Theo’s attention wanders when he spots Billy and Summer (Harriet Bibby) nearby.

Crossing over, he admits he’s worried about Todd and suspects there’s something Todd’s not being honest about. Billy’s reaction only heightens Theo’s unease.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, Todd’s relieved when George unexpectedly turns up to keep him company in the waiting room.

But what will the results reveal?

2) Todd stands up to Theo

When Todd later calls Billy, Billy dashes outside to take the call—unaware that Theo, sitting nearby, is close enough to overhear. Hiding his anger, Theo orders a round of shots.

Having spent the night drinking with Billy, Todd is feeling rather delicate the next morning as he heads home with a hangover, ready to face Theo.

Predictably enough, Theo immediately accuses Todd of spending the night with Billy, but Todd insists nothing happened.

But it seems as though Theo has already got his own back for Todd’s supposed indiscretion, and Todd is shocked when Pete (Andrew Hayden-Smith) emerges from the bathroom in nothing more than a dressing gown.

Theo shows no remorse, accusing Todd of sneaking around with Billy behind his back. Frustrated, Todd finally admits he’s been dealing with a health scare and didn’t know how to tell him.

Instead of offering sympathy, Theo twists things around and plays the victim. Furious, Todd’s finally had enough and, pushed beyond his limit, tells Theo to pack his bags and leave.

That evening, the Rovers is packed for Glenda’s Mr & Mrs game night. Theo arrives, determined to talk with Todd, but Todd ignores him.

As Theo sits down, Todd glances at Glenda’s clipboard and an idea begins to form to put his point across…

3) Tyrone has an accident

Inside No.9, Tyrone’s (Alan Halsall) family are continuing to support him as he adapts to life in a wheelchair, but the adjustment is already beginning to take its toll on everyone.

Cassie’s (Claire Sweeney) doing her best to help Tyrone with his physio, but it’s not long before her attention starts to wander. When her phone buzzes with a message from Steve (Simon Gregson), she sees a chance to escape and quickly makes her excuses.

When Tracy (Kate Ford) later returns home to No.1, she’s furious to find that Steve and Cassie have spent their time drinking. More specifically, they’ve inadvertently managed to polish off Ken’s (William Roache) last bottle of wine from his first wedding to late wife Deidre (Anne Kirkbride) in 1981.

Meanwhile, out on the street, faced with the option of going home, Fiz makes the decision to instead ask cab driver Tim (Joe Duttine) to take her into town for some retail therapy.

When Cassie eventually returns home, she finds Tyrone lying on the floor in agony, having taken a tumble out of his wheelchair.

Later in the week, Cassie is the one left shouldering the blame, with Fiz giving her the silent treatment.

But when Sally (Sally Dynevor) lets slip that Fiz has been given the week off by Carla (Alison King) to care for Tyrone, Cassie realises that Fiz had been lying about her own whereabouts at the time of Tyrone’s accident, having claimed she was busy running a factory errand.

Despite this revelation, Cassie is still left as the one attempting to make things up to her family, and as she camps out at No.1, Tracy is becoming increasingly fed up of her constant presence.

After overhearing Tyrone and Fiz talking about Fiz’s favourite band, Tracy cooks up a plan. She hands Cassie a pair of gig tickets, pitching them as the perfect olive branch—use these, get back in Fiz’s good books, and it will solve all their problems!

4) Has Kevin sabotaged Abi?

With Carl (Jonathan Howard) and Abi’s (Sally Carman-Duttine) affair now out in the open, Kevin (Michael Le Vell) is struggling in the aftermath.

Although Abi had separated from Kevin a few weeks earlier, the fact that she was in a relationship with his half-brother was a fact they had intended to keep under wraps.

But a text sent to the wrong phone during Ronnie’s (Vinta Morgan) bistro birthday bash saw the truth come out in dramatic fashion, and Kevin later threw Abi out of the house, ejecting her belongings out of the upstairs window.

Next week, Abi asks Kevin if he’d be able to look after their young son Alfie for a while. Kevin agrees and heads over, but it’s clear from the start that he’s not himself. When Abi sees how angry he still is, she changes her mind, telling him it’s better if they leave it for another day.

Once outside, the reality of it all hits Kevin hard, and he breaks down in tears.

Later in the week, Abi answers a call from the rival garage she’d hoped to join, only to be told she didn’t get the job. Suspicion quickly sets in, and she marches straight to N0.13.

Forcing her way inside, she confronts Kevin head-on, accusing him of ruining her chances by interfering behind the scenes.

5) The Rovers is sold

Over at the Swarla household, there’s some good news when Carla (Alison King) reveals that she’s finally managed to sell the Rovers, telling Lisa (Vicky Myers) that the new owner is a man named Ben.

With Carla set to leave on a trip to Ireland, she can’t help but admit that she’s having second thoughts about leaving Lisa and Betsy (Sydney Martin) on their own, now that Lisa’s ex-wife Becky (Amy Cudden) is back on the scene and seems determined to reunite her family.

Lisa’s left wondering about Carla’s trust in her, as she assures her that she no longer has any interest in Becky….

6) Costello lays down his demands

Betsy later ropes Becky into helping with her college project, convincing her to model a few of her latest fashion designs.

As Becky poses, Lisa can’t help but laugh, and before long the two of them are turning the living room into a makeshift catwalk. Amused by the sight, Betsy films the whole thing and uploads it to social media.

But the fun stops instantly when Becky realises what Betsy’s done, panicking that someone might see her in the footage and recognise her.

As far as the wider community is concerned, Becky Swain has been dead for the past four years, with Becky having gone into witness protection.

“It does put Becky in a certain amount of danger,” Amy Cudden tells us. “But I also think that Becky isn’t above slightly manipulating her daughter into thinking that maybe she’s made a bigger problem than she actually has.”

“I don’t think it’s great that Becky’s image is out there, it compromises her, but it’s also weirdly useful for her to be able to play on Betsy and Lisa’s guilt a bit.”

Later in the week, there’s a surprising turn of events when Kit (Jacob Roberts) reveals to Lisa that Betsy, who’s been out all night, has been arrested.

At the police station, Betsy sits alone in a cell, exhausted and bewildered as she tries to piece together what’s happened. Back at home, Lisa’s temper flares. She lashes out at Becky, claiming Betsy’s been struggling ever since she turned up again, and her words hit hard.

When an officer later interviews Betsy, she learns the seriousness of the situation. DI Costello (Daon Broni) has accused her of damaging a police car, resisting arrest and attempting to attack him. Betsy sits in silence, refusing to comment.

Later, Costello seeks Becky out himself. His warning is clear and calculated—if she doesn’t disappear again, things will only get worse for Betsy…

“There is a small, quiet voice in Becky’s head that’s saying, ‘Do you know what? You might have to step away, you might have to go and leave your family to get on without you,’ but I think Becky’s working really, really hard to ignore that voice,” Amy continues.

“I think she thinks, ‘Yeah, okay, I might be getting them in a bit of danger, but I can also fix it.’ She’s got this absolute grandiose complex: ‘Yep, whatever trouble I cause, I can definitely get us out of it. I can fix everything because they’re my family.’”

7) Bethany clashes with Hope

With Bethany (Lucy Fallon) now back on the street having walked away from her magazine job in London, great-gran Audrey (Sue Nicholls) decides to help out by offering her a job at the salon doing nails.

A couple of days later, Bethany arrives for her first day, but it doesn’t take long for things to go wrong. She’s paired up with Hope (Isabella Flanagan), who’s there on work experience, and it quickly becomes clear that the dynamic isn’t going to be easy.

When a client begins chatting to them about a new brand of so-called miracle pills that claim to strengthen hair and nails while helping with weight loss, Hope’s instantly intrigued.

Bethany isn’t impressed. She tells them both that products like that are nothing more than a scam, designed to make money from people’s insecurities, and references her own body image struggles to make her point.

The mood shifts when the client prepares to leave and suddenly realises her pills are missing. Suspicion spreads quickly, and Bethany accuses Hope of taking them.

Tension fills the room as Bethany orders Hope to empty her bag, but Hope flatly refuses.

When Bethany tries to take the bag from her, there’s a scuffle—and in the chaos, Bethany’s mortified when she realises that her stoma has split.

8) Dev worries about Asha

Also next week, Asha (Tanisha Gorey) returns home from hospital, where she’s been recovering after attempting to take her own life.

Still low in spirits, she ends up snapping at dad Dev (Jimmi Harkishin), then quickly backs down, apologising and assuring him she’s fine to be on her own. Pulling a blanket over herself, she lies on the sofa and hides away from the world.

Later, Dev confides in Bernie (Jane Hazelgrove) about how fragile Asha seems, worried she’s not coping as well as she claims.

Bernie listens, growing increasingly frustrated, and remarks that someone needs to have a word with Naomi—the lady who recently subjected Asha to a racist attack whilst on shift—before she ends up pushing anyone else too far.

But will Bernie end up making things worse again?