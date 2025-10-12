10 EastEnders Spoilers as Walford reels after Vicki’s attack

Next week on EastEnders, Ross faces the fallout from Joel’s attack on Vicki, Harry is kept captive by Okie, and Nigel has a big surprise for Julie.

1) Ross learns about Joel’s attack on Vicki

The final moments of Thursday’s special ‘manosphere’-focussed episode saw Joel (Max Murray) hit Vicki (Alice Haig) and leave her in pain on the floor, barely able to move.

The pair had ended up in a heated argument after Joel was accused of playing an extremely inappropriate video on the school projector, before later shoving Amy (Ellie Dadd) when she confronted him over his actions.

The special episode saw the residents of Walford discussing Joel’s actions, with some writing it off as ‘boys being boys’, while others saw it as a dangerous reflection of the attitudes a growing number of teenage boys have towards women and girls.

Returning to the drama this week, Ross (Alex Walkinshaw) apologises to Joel for their earlier argument, oblivious to the fact that his son has just smacked Vicki.

Meanwhile, an injured Vicki heads to The Vic in search of help – how will her friends on Albert Square react when they find out how she ended up hurt?

Meanwhile, Joel asks Tommy (Sonny Kendall) for help, as he explains what happened but plays down the extent of his attack on Vicki. Tommy then agrees to hide his friend in the Slaters’ garage while things calm down.

Soon after, Zoe (Michelle Ryan) realises that Tommy is helping Joel go to ground, but despite her best efforts, she can’t get him to open up about where Joel is hiding.

As it becomes clear that Joel has taken things way too far, will Tommy continue to protect his troubled friend?

When Ross finally learns about Vicki’s attack, he’s horrified at his son’s actions, but he does his best to shut down the rumours that Joel was responsible.

He’s relieved when he heads to the hospital and learns that Vicki will make a full recovery, but as he continues to play down the extent of his son’s behaviour, will his defence of Joel be the final straw for his relationship with Vicki?

2) Harry is in trouble

This week, a terrified Harry (Elijah Holloway) turned to Teddy (Roland Manookian) for help, as he admitted to his dad that he’d been peddling drugs for Ravi (Aaron Thiara).

He explained that Nicola’s (Laura Doddington) actions had set him free from Ravi’s clutches, but that Ravi and Okie (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu) were still using Kojo’s (Dayo Koleosho) flat and forcing him to help with their illegal activities.

Harry claimed that he was going to go to the police, but Teddy refused to let him, reminding him that it would likely land both him and Kojo behind bars – and Kojo certainly isn’t cut out for that.

Teddy then snuck into Kojo’s flat and placed an extremely obvious camera on the shelf, in the hopes that it would give him some evidence to use against Ravi.

Of course, it wasn’t long before Kojo discovered the not-so-hidden camera and asked Okie what it was, leading Okie and Ravi to assume that Harry had been the one to place it there.

Next week, Harry is missing, having been taken away by Ravi, who plans on punishing him for his supposed deceit.

Teddy asks George (Colin Salmon) for help when he can’t get hold of his son, but George insists that Harry is simply hanging out with Kojo and that the pair are perfectly safe.

Gina (Francesca Henry) is also concerned about her boyfriend’s whereabouts, but she and Teddy are soon satisfied when Harry calls his dad, acting perfectly normal.

Of course, they’ve got no idea that Harry is actually being held captive by Okie and Ravi, and they’ve forced him to make the call.

At the hideout, Harry begs Okie to let him go, but Okie refuses unless Harry reveals where the hidden camera was uploading its footage.

3) Vicki gets some big news on her case

In Tuesday’s episode, things are tense between Vicki and Ross as they continue to talk through Joel’s actions.

The following day, Vicki is shocked as she’s informed of the latest development in her case. Will Joel get away with his actions, or is he facing arrest?

4) Okie flirts with Gina

With Harry still nowhere to be seen, Gina’s worry turns to frustration – is her new partner simply ignoring her? Anna (Molly Rainford) does her best to lift Gina’s mood, before Gina leaves Harry a voicemail, demanding he tell her what’s going on.

Back at the hideout, Harry relents and tells Okie that the camera was sending footage to his laptop. Heading back to Walford to retrieve Harry’s computer, Okie bumps into Gina, who ends up flirting with him as her frustrations with Harry begin to get on top of her.

Okie gladly hands over his phone number, and suddenly it seems like he’s got the upper hand on Harry once again.

Despite having Harry’s laptop and the information they were after, Ravi and Okie refuse to let him go! Will he be okay?

5) Elaine makes plans for her new property venture

Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) recently bought No. 5 Albert Square off Jack (Scott Maslen), when he needed to quickly raise £100,000 to pay off Ravi.

The sale went through last week, forcing Ravi, Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) and the kids to move back in with Suki (Balvinder Sopal) at No. 41.

Next week, Elaine begins putting plans in place for her next chapter. She gets Teddy to quote for a full refurb of the building, but she’s in for a shock when she finds out how much it’s going to cost.

Later, she tells Yolande (Angela Wynter) that she’s planning on turning No. 5 – which up until now has been split into two apartments – into a boutique hotel!

6) Okie plans to steal Harry’s girl

Last week saw Okie attacked by a rival drug gang after his and Ravi’s activities encroached on their turf. This week, Okie is given another warning by the rival gang, and he tells Ravi to sort it out.

Ravi, however, is busy making other plans, as he suggests to Avani (Aaliyah James) that they finally go on the holiday he promised her.

Okie is delighted when Ravi leaves him in charge of operations while he’s away, as Ravi instructs him to let Harry go.

However, now in control of the operation, Okie decides to disobey Ravi – he’s not going to let Harry go, and instead makes it clear that he plans on winning Gina’s affections!

7) Nigel has a big surprise for Julie

Julie (Karen Henthorn) recently put down roots in Walford as she secured herself a new job at the high school. Next week, she begins to tutor Lily (Lillia Turner) at No. 55.

However, things don’t go to plan when Nigel unintentionally manages to upset the teen.

Jean (Gillian Wright) checks in on Julie to chat over what happened and how caring for Nigel is going, and the pair share a heart-to-heart.

Meanwhile, Nigel heads to the café where he reveals that he’s planning to surprise Julie with a trip to India, prompting Oscar (Pierre Moullier) to suggest that he sell his car to fund the big trip.

In Thursday’s episode, Oscar quickly manages to sell Nigel’s car, and suggests that they take it for one final drive before handing it over to the new owner.

However, Julie gives the pair a talking to when she finds out, as she reminds Nigel that he can’t drive!

Later, as Jean and Julie share a drink at The Vic, Julie is delighted when Nigel makes his grand reveal – he’s taking her to India!

8) Harry’s story takes a dark turn

Despite Ravi telling him to let him go, Okie continues to keep Harry locked up as we reach the latter end of this week’s episodes. He then infuriates Harry as he reveals that Gina has agreed to go on a date with him that evening!

Gina and Okie later share a drink, and while they get on well, Gina’s mind is elsewhere as she continues to worry about Harry’s whereabouts.

She later tells Anna that she’s beginning to worry that something serious is going on with Harry, despite his call to George claiming that he’s fine.

Later, as Harry remains trapped, his mood worsens and he decides to take drugs to escape his current reality. Will he be okay?

9) Johnny is fired!

Elsewhere, Elaine suggests to Johnny (Charlie Suff) that maybe it’s time for him to start his own business.

Johnny thinks it’s a great idea, and ends up drunkenly sending a business proposal to all of his existing clients, trying to poach them from his current firm.

However, the following morning, he panics when he realises that he accidentally sent the proposal to his boss too!

Later, he tells Callum that he’s been fired…

10) Elsewhere…

Finally, Oscar continues on his mission to woo new arrival Jasmine (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness), and he’s thrilled when she finally gives in and accepts his offer of a date.

Could romance blossom between the pair?

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 13th October (Episode 7205)

A worrying situation escalates in Albert Square.

Teddy and Gina grow concerned.

Monday 14th October (Episode 7206)

Ross is shocked by recent events.

Okie finds a new way to manipulate a situation.

Elaine reveals her big plans to Yolande.

Tuesday 15th October (Episode 7207)

Ravi steps up for his family.

Nigel accidentally offends.

Elaine gives Johnny food for thought.

Thursday 16th October (Episode 7208)

Ross struggles with the consequences of Joel’s actions.

Gina tries to distract herself.

Oscar and Nigel join forces to see out a plan.

Johnny turns pale when he learns of his mistake.