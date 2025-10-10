6 Emmerdale Spoilers for Next Week – 13th to 17th October

Next week on Emmerdale, Nicola and Dawn feud as they worry for Carl and Clemmie, April’s story takes its darkest turn yet, and Cain spirals on his return.

1) Carl and Clemmie’s futures remain uncertain

The fallout from the recent incident at Connelton Primary continues to fracture the King and Fletcher/Tate families next week, as young Carl (Charlie Joyce) is hauled down to the police station for questioning.

Carl had received a new phone for his 11th birthday last week, but was surprised when one of the first messages he received was from 10-year-old Clemmie (Mabel Addison), complete with an intimate photo.

To Clemmie’s horror, Carl went on to forward the image to some of his classmates.

When Clemmie’s half-brother Lucas (Noah Ryan Aspinall) found out, he defended her honour by hitting Carl, and before long the incident came to the attention of the authorities.

As the police attended both Home Farm and Mulberry Cottage, respective mums Dawn (Olivia Bromley) and Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) were left reeling on learning that both Clemmie and Carl could face charges—Clemmie for sharing it in the first place, and Carl for distributing the indecent image further.

Next week, Nicola and Jimmy (Nick Miles) are on edge as Carl’s police interview looms. Carl admits what he’s done, but whilst Nicola insists he’s learned his lesson, the police are clearly treating the matter seriously.

Up at Home Farm, Clemmie opens up to Dawn about her reasons for sending the photo, and Dawn is consumed by guilt as she listens.

Determined to make peace, Dawn reaches out to Nicola, hoping for a calm, mother-to-mother conversation—but instead, the discussion turns heated when Nicola become defensive and lashes out.

“As far as Nicola’s concerned, Carl is not at fault, because without Clemmie sending the picture, none of it would have happened in the first place,” explains Nicola Wheeler.

“Of course, later on we see Nicola gain some sense and she does understand that actually what Carl did was appalling. Yes, Clemmie shouldn’t have sent the picture, but he absolutely shouldn’t have forwarded to his friends.”

“She initially goes around to see Dawn to plead Carl’s case, and say ‘Let’s just keep it between us’,” Nicola continues. “But in the same breath, she then insults Clemmie’s history. As in Clemmie’s biological mum, and Dawn’s history.”

“It really forces Dawn to fight back because she has tried so hard to elevate herself from that situation and always comes back to haunt her,” Olivia Bromley adds.

“Nicola uses that as a very cruel jab to basically suggest that Clemmie is her mother’s daughter and it’s all Clemmie’s fault. That does niggle at Dawn a little bit because it’s her worst fear, that she herself is never good enough.”

Clemmie later becomes withdrawn and refuses to go back to school, leaving Dawn and Joe (Ned Porteous) doing their best to reassure her.

Meanwhile, Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) tries to comfort Nicola about Carl’s predicament, but when Nicola’s emotions get the better of her, Laurel ends up making a confession of her own which sends Nicola spiralling.

Still frustrated by the school’s lack of action, Dawn clashes with Joe when he makes a suggestion about Clemmie’s future, which only adds to the strain.

By the end of the week, Nicola and Laurel both come to a difficult realisation—that they’ve been out of touch with what their children are exposed to online. Putting their differences aside, they agree to join forces to protect their kids from the dangers that brought them to this point.

2) Ray lines up new jobs for April and Dylan

Elsewhere in the village, Paddy (Dominic Brunt) couldn’t be prouder when Dylan (Fred Kettle) passes his driving test after just a few weeks of lessons. But the moment of pride is short-lived when Dylan realises that Ray (Joe Absolom) has been eavesdropping nearby.

With his usual manipulative charm, Ray congratulates Dylan on his success—before coldly reminding him that the intensive crash course he paid for didn’t come cheap, and he’ll need to work even harder to pay off what he owes.

Before long, Ray begins to tighten his grip. He pushes Dylan to make use of his new licence to start repaying the debt more quickly, and Dylan reluctantly looks into options.

When he approaches new boss Jai (Chris Bisson) about driving work at the depot, he’s taken aback when Jai offers him a trial shift to Hull—despite his limited experience behind the wheel.

Ray, meanwhile, is already plotting. Over a meeting with mum Celia (Jay Griffiths), he outlines his latest business plan and confirms that Dylan will be doing some of the driving. Celia, unimpressed with April’s output so far, insists she needs to be pulling her weight too.

Soon after, Ray corners Dylan again, ordering him to pick up a package during the Hull trip. Dylan hesitates but ultimately agrees, unaware of how deep he’s getting in.

When Jai later tells him that Billy will actually be driving and he’ll just be riding along, Dylan begins to panic—how can he carry out Ray’s task with Billy watching his every move?

As Dylan struggles to come up with a plan, Ray turns his attention to April. He informs her that he’s sending her to Liverpool on a job, and makes it clear that refusal isn’t an option—if she doesn’t agree, he’ll sell her debt to someone else.

Terrified of what that might mean, April makes a desperate decision, slipping a piece of Rhona’s jewellery into her bag… just as Rhona walks in….

Realising there’s no escaping Ray, April later tracks him down and says she’ll take on the Liverpool job after all. But Ray coolly tells her she’s too late—someone else has already taken it.

Instead, he gives her another task, leaving April trapped in his web once again…

3) April’s story takes a dark turn

Friday’s episode takes a powerful turn as Dawn opens up to Joe about the darkest period of her life—unaware that elsewhere, young April is being drawn into a situation that mirrors her own traumatic past.

In a raw and emotional conversation, Dawn recounts how she was coerced into sex work and spiralled into drug addiction.

She explains how she met Clemmie’s mum on the streets, and how their experience has strengthened her resolve to now protect Clemmie from ever being exposed to the same dangers—even in the online world.

As Dawn’s confession unfolds, we see haunting parallels taking shape.

In a tense montage, April prepares for the ‘job’ Ray has arranged, unaware of what’s to come. Ray drives her to a hotel and hands over a bag of coke, instructing her to pass it to one of his more ‘valuable clients’ and to share a drink with him afterwards.

Inside the hotel room, the client— Tim—accepts the drugs and pours her a vodka. The atmosphere shifts as April realises the real reason she’s there, and the fear sets in that she’s trapped in something far darker than she imagined!

“Dawn would just want to scoop her up and tell her to get out of there because she’s lived it,” Olivia tells us.

“Dawn lived it in an interesting way, from a perspective of not having a stable family home life and living on the streets with a boyfriend. She explains a lot to Joe about this and you see really like how Dawn got herself into such a difficult situation for so many years.”

“Whereas April’s got this wonderful family and the world’s her oyster. She’s in a stable loving home, she’s at school, and yet still she’s managed to go down this path. So it’s interesting the kind of toxic influences that children can come across—you think everybody’s safe but they’re not!”

4) Cain spirals on his return

Up at Butlers, Moira (Natalie J Robb) is continuing to struggle with Cain’s (Jeff Hordley) absence, after he hotfooted it to France determined to track down his son’s killer, John (Oliver Farnworth), following his escape from the village.

Tired of waiting for answers, Moira leaves a blunt message on Cain’s phone, ordering him to come home without delay.

When Cain eventually turns up, it’s obvious the search for John has led nowhere. He’s distant, drinking heavily, and avoiding every difficult question Moira asks.

Their conversation about the wasted journey quickly shifts as Moira reminds him that the anniversary of his dad Zak’s (Steve Halliwell) death is approaching and that he still has responsibilities at home—but Cain’s focus is elsewhere, his behaviour sliding further into self-destruction.

Over at Wishing Well, Sam (James Hooton) and Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) talk about their dad’s anniversary, and whether Cain will bother to appear.

When he doesn’t, they visit Zak’s grave alone, sharing their memories and frustration before admitting how worried they’ve both become about Cain.

When Liam drops by the garage and finds Cain drinking on his own, he tries to reach out. But Cain shuts the conversation down and sends him away.

Back at home, Kyle (Huey Quinn) is thrilled to have his dad back and can’t wait to show off his ‘Man of the Match’ trophy from his latest footy game. But with a drunken Cain in no state to celebrate, is Kyle about to be left disappointed?

5) Kev has big news for Robert

Meanwhile, after a traumatic few weeks, Aaron (Danny Miller) tells Robert (Ryan Hawley) that he’s finally ready move back into the flat at Mill Cottage.

Now quietly back together, when Aaron asks him to stay over on his first night, Robert agrees, though Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) is quick to point out that he still hasn’t been honest with Aaron about Kev—the man Robert married whilst in prison.

Kev surprised Robert with a visit recently whilst on day release, only to tell him that he was suffering from a terminal illness.

Robert agreed to visit Kev every week to keep his spirits up, but is keeping quiet about resuming his relationship with Aaron.

Aaron’s uneasy as he returns to Mill Cottage, full of memories of his time living with John—memories that have become harder to face since learning what John was capable of.

Though he tries to sound optimistic, Aaron’s anxiety is clear, and Robert’s guilt deepens as he listens. When Kev’s name flashes up on his phone, Robert cancels the call before Aaron notices.

As he renewed relationship with Aaron continues to strengthen, it becomes all the more difficult for Robert to admit the truth. Arranging to go and visit Kev again, Robert lies to Aaron that he has a meeting with his parole officer.

Victoria soon learns what he’s done and makes it clear she’s had enough of his deception.

But Robert’s trip doesn’t go as planned—Kev has news waiting that leaves Robert completely blindsided…

6) Liam’s moment of truth

Also next week, Liam (Jonny McPherson) tells Chas (Lucy Pargeter) that he’s finally received the results of his PSA test, after recent bladder problems prompted him to seek medical advice over potential prostate concerns.

Used to being the doctor rather than the patient, Liam has struggled with the uncertainty over the past couple of weeks. But as he opens the results with Chas beside him, will they provide the reassurance he’s been hoping for?