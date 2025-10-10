12 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 13th to 16th October

Next week on Neighbours, Andrew breaks Holly’s heart, Felix discovers Greg’s big secret, Sadie’s charity event leaves residents red-faced, and we meet character Addison.

1) The Nicolette baby drama resurfaces

This week, Krista (Majella Davis) gave the green light to Nicolette’s (Hannah Monson) proposal to have Leo’s (Tim Kano) baby and co-parent as a trio, after Krista told Leo she didn’t want to be pregnant again.

Next week, Paul (Stefan Dennis) finds out about Leo’s plan and is told where to go after he makes his opinion clear that Nicolette is not someone they should have a baby with.

It’s a bit too close to home for Paul, who was never happy about David (Takaya Honda) and Aaron (Matt Wilson) having a baby with Nicolette instead of using a surrogate.

This resulted in Paul driving Nicolette away and later blackmailing her with a million dollars for him to take back baby Isla to David and Aaron.

But Nicolette had befriended Britney (Montana Cox), Leo’s ex, who, unbeknown to Leo, had just had his baby and wanted to give it up – so Nicolette handed over baby Abigail to Paul instead.

Leo’s fuming about his father’s interference, especially after all of his own wrongdoings recently.

However, Krista seems to be more reflective about Paul’s reaction and considers how much their baby plans are already causing issues…

Despite Leo’s disapproval, Paul goes back for round 2 with Nicolette, but she has the upper hand when she reveals the real reason Leo kept him in the dark about his plans – and the truth is hard for family man Paul to hear.

A remorseful Paul decides to get his family together and offer an apology, where he vows to be better for them and his future grandchild.

Does this mean Paul really won’t stand in their way?

2) Taye picks the wrong time to pitch to Paul

Later, inspiring entrepreneur Taye (Lakota Johnson) is ready to pitch his new facemask business ‘Sataye’ to Paul, Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Jane (Annie Jones).

Unaware of Paul’s recent family struggles, Taye becomes the target for Paul’s frustrations as he makes it clear he won’t be investing…

And with Karl and Jane unwilling to invest either, it looks like Taye is back to square one.

3) Wendy’s knocked out by a mysterious individual

Elsewhere, Wendy (Candice Leask) and Jane are surprised to hear the fire alarm ringing before the school is open at the start of their working day.

The pair then soon discover that the cause is a toaster in the school common room. Assuming that nobody would be in the school and using it at that time, Jane surmises that it’s faulty and quickly instigates an appliance audit to dispose of any other dodgy appliances and prevent any future incidents.

Later that day, Wendy has to return to the school to grab some documents and is surprised to see some discarded bedding, which she goes to investigate. It leads her out to the skip that they’re using for the appliance cull.

Wendy notices the skip has been left unlocked so goes to secure the padlock, not realising someone is hiding out in there!

As a mysterious girl jumps out, Wendy is knocked unconscious.

The girl does a runner, leaving Wendy knocked out cold with no other staff around…

4) Cara’s discovery links directly to her dad

This week, Felix (James Beaufort) spotted Greg (Gary Sweet) with Ricky Denham (Danny Matier), one of the Linwell Brothers’ cronies whose picture Felix had seen in Cara’s (Sara West) police files.

Naturally, he became even more suspicious that Greg was up to no good, having already wondered why Gregg convinced Cara to stop him from moving into No. 30 to help keep them safe from the Linwells.

We recently discovered that Greg is involved with the criminal gang and is being blackmailed with the threat of harm to his family if he doesn’t not carry out their next demands. Last week, Greg told Ricky that he wants out, but Ricky told him, “once you are in with the Linwells, you are in for life”.

Next week, Felix tells his cop brother about his concerns, but Andrew (Lloyd Will) is far too distracted with his Wendy and Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) situation to take any further action.

Felix later decides to use the woodwork project as a way to dig deeper and try and get more out of Greg, while Greg continues to listen in to Cara’s phone conversations about her clandestine investigation.

When Cara tells him she found a bullet casing at the warehouse that must be linked to a gang’s missing guns, it seems he’s getting ever closer to being caught. Last week, we saw Greg concealing a gun at Cara’s house – is the evidence that Cara needs right under her nose?

5) The mystery at the school is finally solved

Elsewhere, Colton (Jakob Ambrose), Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) find Wendy, but while Karl jumps into doctor mode, Colton is clearly triggered and panicked by the scene before him.

Later, Susan wonders if there’s more to Colton’s reaction than he let on…

Putting her concerns to one side, she joins Colton and Jane in piecing the recent events at the school together and realising they could be linked to what happened to Wendy. The trio decide to head to the school where they discover Addison Rutherford (Florence Gladwin), a student, hiding out and sleeping in a supply cupboard.

Addison explains that she’s been forced to camp out at the school to avoid her alcoholic mother. Jane springs into action to try and get Addison into appropriate care, and in the coming weeks we’ll discover that Jane has a link to the teen via her former toyboy, Clint (Jason Wilder).

6) Wendy’s condition leads Andrew to rethink his future

Wendy is rushed to hospital, and a devastated Andrew races to be by her side.

Despite hearing that his wife is going to make a full recovery, Andrew remains highly emotional, and Felix realises that something doesn’t add up.

Back at No. 26, as the pair collect clothes and belongings for Wendy’s hospital stay, Andrew caves under the pressure of it all. He tells his brother everything, opening up about his affair with Holly, and admits that he’s got no way out of the situation he’s found himself in.

Felix tries to support his brother by encouraging him to reflect on what he really wants. Is it Holly or Wendy?

Andrew soon realises that it’s Wendy that he wants to be with, despite spending the past few months planning a new life with Holly. He admits to Felix that he’s in love with two women, but that he doesn’t want to lose his family.

Holly expected to return to Ramsay Street to Andrew having ended his marriage, but instead Andrew breaks her heart as he tells her that it’s over – he’s ending their affair and is going to rebuild his family!

7) Holly realises she can’t leave Erinsborough

In recent weeks, Karl and Susan have realised that something was going on with Holly, and they’ve been desperate to get to the bottom of it. She’s broken up with Max (Ben Jackson), cut off all of her friends, is lashing out at her step-mum, and now she’s planning on moving away…

Karl’s concerned when he walks in on an emotional Holly talking to Felix, and although she tries to hide her tears, Karl can tell that she’s upset.

She and Felix make an excuse and leave, but Karl is ever more convinced that something’s up.

Holly’s distraught when she bumps into her former friends on Ramsay Street, realising how much she gave up for nothing. They question her about her plans to move away, and she struggles to contain her emotions as she realises her plans are shattered.

Realising she has nobody left but Karl and Susan, Holly breaks down, telling them she can’t leave them and move to the coast yet.

Susan and Karl try to comfort Holly as they try and understand why she is so upset, as she skirts around the truth. Andrew can hear all from the Rodwells’ backyard, and it’s clear just how much devastation his decisions have caused.

8) Greg blackmails Andrew to cover up his crimes

Last week, Greg spotted a heated moment between Holly and Andrew at the rotunda. This week, he catches sight of another unusual interaction between them, as Andrew chases a distraught Holly towards No. 28 after ending their affair.

Later, Ricky Denman questions Greg after Tania Linwell (Zoe Boesen) realises that one of their guns has gone walkabout. Greg admits that he’s got it, having taken it for protection, but that he’d rather not keep hold of it.

Ricky tells Greg to drop it back at the warehouse and there’ll be no further questions – but he won’t have the chance, as Felix is onto him!

When Greg leaves his car boot unattended again, Felix takes the opportunity to search for evidence again. This time he finally gets confirmation that Cara’s dad is connected to the Linwells, as he finds the gun hidden in a bag!

9) Andrew’s forced to choose between his career and his marriage

Andrew’s relieved to hear from Felix that Holly’s willing to keep their affair a secret, although things will still be just as hard continuing to lie to their loved ones.

But Andrew soon realises that Holly isn’t the one he needs to worry about telling Wendy. Felix arrives at No. 26 with Greg’s gun, and when Andrew confronts Greg about why he has it, Greg’s ready to use his intel!

Just when Andrew thinks that he’s about to crack the Linwell case, Greg makes a proposition: If Andrew doesn’t tell Cara about him having the gun, then he won’t tell everyone on Ramsay Street about his and Holly’s affair.

Will Andrew risk covering up vital evidence to save his marriage?

10) Felix has the moral upper hand

When convicted crim Felix first arrived on Ramsay Street, he assured Andrew that he was trying to turn his life around. However, he was soon sent back to jail after being caught trying to steal from Terese’s (Rebekah Elmaloglou) building project at Eirini Rising.

Now, it’s Felix who has the moral high ground, as his brother decides to compromise himself for the sake of his family. Although Felix is desperate for Greg to face justice, Andrew selfishly opts to keep his mouth shut to keep his affair a secret.

Felix is determined to keep a closer eye on Greg, and is determined to find another way to catch him out without throwing his brother under the bus.

11) Can Andrew remain part of Team Rodwell?

Elsewhere, Sadie (Emerald Chan) decides to invite Holly to her charity launch event for the Amanda Harris Foundation. She’s keen to repair their friendship and is still worried about Holly being found solo drinking at the V Bar last week.

The pair end up sharing a hug on Ramsay Street, giving Sadie hope that she might just have her bestie back, and leaving Andrew wondering if things can simply go back to normal.

Wendy’s happy to hear Sadie’s update, and is hopeful that Holly will be back to her old self in no time, thanks to her wonderful and kind daughter.

When Wendy launches into one of her ‘Go Team Rodwell’ moments, Andrew struggles to carry out the family ritual without feeling intense guilt about his secret affair with Holly.

12) Sadie’s charity event causes the wrong reaction

Finally, Taye has some success with an investor, Monica (Sophie Weiss), one of his previous escort clients, and it looks like he’s finally got the money to make his dream a reality.

Meanwhile, the day of Sadie’s makeover event arrives. After Sadie was given the responsibility of creating the Amanda Harris Foundation, she decided to do more for future beauticians, and successfully pitched a makeup event at Lassiter’s.

She even managed to convince Nicolette and Jane to be the face of the event and take part in the makeover, which would also showcase products from the Lassiters day spa.

However, when Sadie realises that there aren’t enough products available, Taye steps in at the last second with his new creations.

Erinsborough comes out in force for the event, and Monte (Dennis Coard) sits with his fellow Eirini Rising residents as he awaits the arrival of Vera (Sally-Anne Upton) for their impending theatre date.

Nicolette and Jane soon regret their decision to take part when the products the makeup artists apply leave their faces red and burning. At the same moment, a furious Vera comes around the corner – her face red and blotchy, having smothered herself in Sataye before her big date!

With an angry Vera on the warpath, and Nicolette flaring up and furious, reputations are on the line for Sadie, Taye and Lassiters!

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 13th October (Episode 9328 / 425)

Taye suffers Paul’s wrath.

Trouble finds an unsuspecting resident.

Tensions rise between two families on Ramsay Street.

Tuesday 4th October (Episode 9329 / 426)

Greg feels the heat.

Jane finds an intruder.

Andrew has an epiphany.

Wednesday 15th October (Episode 9330 / 427)

Andrew’s hand is forced.

Holly deals with the fallout of her choices.

A resident feels the walls closing in.

Thursday 16th October (Episode 9331 / 428)

Andrew and Felix face off.

Vera is left red-faced.

Chaos strikes Sadie.