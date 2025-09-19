Next week on Emmerdale, April takes on a shocking new job, Liam comes clean to Chas, Charity takes a DNA test, and who is Caleb helping out?

1) What is Caleb hiding?

As the week begins, Caleb’s (Will Ash) in a quandary as he finds himself asked a favour.

It’s clear that the request isn’t a small thing, and he needs to keep it a secret from his family.

The next morning, Caleb tries to slip out of the house unnoticed, only to be caught in the act when Ruby (Beth Cordingly) spots him heading off.

She’s immediately suspicious, wondering where he’s going.

Caleb does his best to provide an explanation as Chas (Lucy Pargeter) also turns up, but will Ruby believe him?

Later, at the depot, Jai (Chris Bisson) is left frustrated as he bemoans Caleb’s apparent indifference when is comes to running the business.

But later in the week, it seems as though Jai is in a better place as he exerts pressure over someone…

What exactly are Caleb and Jai up to?

2) April takes on a shocking new role

Meanwhile, after her run-in with Ray (Joe Absolom) last week, Dylan (Fred Kettle) checks in with April (Amelia Flanagan) to see how she’s feeling.

April, quite rightly, can’t shake the sense that Ray doesn’t have their best interests at heart, but the two of them try to stay upbeat.

Later, April bumps into Ray again and offers an apology for her attitude the day before.

When she mentions that Dylan has landed the depot job, Ray is quick to show his approval.

When Ross (Michael Parr) later notices April looking uneasy, he takes her to the café for a chat, but despite her attempts to open up, she doesn’t get a chance to explain what’s on her mind.

Not long afterwards, during his first shift, Dylan’s concerned when Ray turns up at the depot suggesting his new position could turn out to be useful for them both.

It’s clear that Dylan’s job could easily be put at risk before it’s even started.

The following day, Dylan is throwing himself into his new role, but a text arriving on his phone is a stark reminder that Ray’s grip on him isn’t loosening.

Ray’s keen to see Dylan progress in his position, and offers to give him an impromptu driving lesson to help.

When Paddy (Dominic Brunt) later hears that Dylan wants to learn to drive, he’s delighted and offers to take on the teaching himself. But April is on edge after spotting Ray at The Hide, and she’s horrified when he spells out just how much she and Dylan still owe him.

Ray proposes there are ways to clear the debt more quickly, and April finds herself drawn in.

Taking her to a car park, he spells out the basics of dealing, and the sight of a young lad who’s been badly beaten gives April a chilling reminder of what is at stake if she messes up.

Under pressure, April reluctantly carries out a dummy handover, which goes smoothly enough for Ray to hand her a burner phone.

With that, she’s no longer just in debt—she’s working for Ray as one of his dealers!

Meanwhile, Dylan appreciates the way Paddy is stepping up as a father figure, but he can’t bring himself to walk away from Ray.

Meeting with him again, Dylan gratefully accepts a generous gift, unaware he’s falling deeper under Ray’s control.

Later, as Dylan and April sit together in the pub, it briefly feels as though things are finally turning a corner for them—but the reality is their fragile happiness is entirely in Ray’s hands…

3) Is love on the horizon for Laurel?

With Ray becoming a more frequent visitor to the village, he’s beginning to draw the attention of another resident, Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy).

As she chats with Ray, it’s clear that Laurel is quite taken by the handsome stranger’s charm, blissfully unaware of what he’s getting her former stepdaughter involved in.

After a short fling with vicar Charles (Kevin Mathurin), following the breakup of her marriage to Jai (Chris Bisson) last year, Laurel has been free and single.

But could she about to enter yet another disastrous relationship?

4) Liam admits his problem to Chas

Over at the surgery, Liam (Jonny MacPherson) continues to try and bury his head in the sand over his bladder issues, despite Claudette’s (Flo Wilson) pleas.

Claudette was horrified to find Liam urinating in the allotment last week after he was caught short, but he went on to explain that he had been having issues over the past few months. She urged him to make an appointment in order to get it checked out.

Next week, Claudette urges Liam to put everything else aside and attend the appointment about his prostate, but instead of taking her advice, he has her cancel it.

A couple of days later, a busy day at the surgery gives Liam the excuse he needs to sidestep his own health again.

Claudette continues to press him over the following days, but despite her persistence Liam refuses to make another booking, determined to carry on as though nothing is happening.

The situation finally comes to a head when Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) walks in to Liam’s consulting room and finds him desperately relieving himself in the sink.

Alarmed, she immediately recognises the seriousness of what’s going on and steps in.

Realising he can’t keep covering it up, Liam admits to Chas what he has been fearing—that his symptoms could potentially point to prostate cancer in a worst case scenario.

The confession devastates her, particularly given her own family history, but for Liam it’s the first time he is allowing himself to face what may lie ahead.

Will Liam be okay?

5) Gabby and Vinny hide their secrets

Elsewhere in the village, whilst Vinny (Bradley Johnson) and Gabby (Rosie Bentham) should be basking in wedded bliss, both are hiding secrets that have the potential to destroy their week-old marriage.

The arrival of Gabby’s mother Bernice (Samantha Giles) brought a big revelation, when she questioned Gabby over the fact that she’d cheated on Vinny on her last trip to visit her in Portugal.

Dismissing it as a drunken mistake, Gabby put aside Bernice’s doubts and insisted that Vinny was the right man for her.

Meanwhile, Vinny’s been hiding the fact that he’s recently been questioning his sexuality, and his quest to seek answers from an online support group saw him entrapped by a rogue member, Mike (Macaulay Cooper). Mike viciously attacked Vinny and extorted £10,000 from him in order to keep quiet.

Vinny finally found the courage to go to the police last week after Mike made further demands, despite knowing that doing so would risk Gabby finding out.

Next week, Laurel soon picks up on Gabby’s unease and pushes until Gabby admits that she cheated on Vinny before the wedding.

Laurel is horrified that Gabby intends to keep the betrayal buried, but Gabby brushes off her concerns and clings to the positives, thrilled that Vinny can now move ahead with adopting her son Thomas (Bertie Brotherton).

Back at Dale View, Vinny is rattled after a letter lands on the mat, forcing him to confront the decision he made to blow the whistle on Mike.

He knows that taking the stand could prevent anyone else from being hurt the way he was, yet doing so risks exposing everything he has tried to keep hidden from Gabby.

While Gabby is determined to look to the future with excitement, Vinny is consumed by the fear that his secret could shatter their new family before it’s even begun!

6) Charity takes a DNA test

Also next week, Charity is relieved that husband Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb) has been found safe after his ordeal at the hands of John (Oliver Farnworth).

But her relief is overshadowed by the guilt gnawing away at her—the surrogate baby she’s carrying for granddaughter Sarah (Katie Hill) may just as easily be Ross’s child after their one-night stand.

Ross has continually been bugging Charity for answers, but so far it’s been too soon to take a DNA test to determine the father.

But the time has now come, and unable to ignore it any longer, Charity heads off for a test to get the truth once and for all.

Her movements don’t go unnoticed, and Chas grows suspicious when she sees Ross and Charity together, clearly hiding something.

Before long, the pair are left facing an agonising ten-day wait for the DNA results, knowing that they could change everything.