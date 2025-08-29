Next week on Emmerdale, Chas is devastated by Mack’s apparent rejection, John puts Aaron in danger as he tries to maintain control, April is threatened, and has Paddy rumbled John?

1) Charity learns Mack isn’t coming home

With the shock reveal in tonight’s episode that Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb) is still alive, viewers are on tenterhooks as we wait to see what John’s (Oliver Farnworth) next move will be.

Although all signs pointed towards Mack being dead, after John shot him with a bow and arrow before seemingly finishing him off with a large rock, it transpired that he’s actually being kept captive in an underground bunker in the woods near John’s childhood home.

John had brought Aaron (Danny Miller) to the cottage for a break from the village, though let him believe it was a holiday cottage.

It wasn’t until Aaron managed to gain access to a locked room that he found himself in John’s old bedroom, adorned with certificates, trophies and newspaper clippings from his schooldays.

Forced to come clean, John explained to Aaron that he couldn’t bring himself to admit the truth, after his mother passed away in the cottage last year. Despite Aaron’s reservations over John’s lies, he agreed to start a new life in the cottage with John, with them already having decided to move away from the village.

Aaron had been keen to make a new life elsewhere after he succumbed to temptation by sleeping with ex-husband Robert (Ryan Hawley).

The idea was music to John’s ears, as new suspicions began to be raised over Nate’s (Jurell Carter) death, and it also gives him space as questions start to be asked about Mack’s disappearance.

Next week, John and Aaron make their way back to the village, where they sit down with Chas (Lucy Pargeter) for lunch.

Chas is left disheartened when Aaron confirms that they’re definitely moving away from the village for good, and though Aaron brushes aside his unease about John’s behaviour, she quietly picks up that something isn’t quite right.

But John’s mood soon shifts when he overhears that Charity (Emma Atkins) is considering getting the police involved over Mack’s disappearance.

As the panic sets in, he quickly comes up with an excuse to leave, hurrying off and leaving Aaron bemused by his sudden change of attitude.

Later in the week, Charity receives a surprising voice message from Mack, and is devastated to learn that he has no plans to return.

Chas does her best to comfort Charity, as she struggles to process that Mack has apparently walked out on their marriage for good.

Will she ever see Mack again?

2) Robert begs Aaron to stay

Over at Keepers Cottage, Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) voices Charity’s unease over Mack’s disappearance, which immediately raises Robert’s suspicions.

When she mentions that Aaron and John are planning to settle in John’s old family home, Robert abruptly leaves in the hope that he can get Aaron to change his mind.

Finding him packing up his stuff at the Mill apartment, Robert urges Aaron not to go through with the move, certain that he’s making a mistake.

Aaron hesitates as Robert closes in, reminding him that the spark between them is far from over. The charged moment ends with Robert kissing him, leaving Aaron conflicted and unsure where he stands…

3) Tracy has a disturbing realisation

Meanwhile, when Liam (Johnny McPherson) comes into the shop and finds Tracy (Amy Walsh) at a low ebb, she admits that everything is beginning to overwhelm her once again.

She worries that the trauma following Nate’s death, and her struggle to cope with being a single parent to Frankie, could see her sinking back into depression.

Liam suggests that they could arrange some more counselling for her, but when the conversation then moves on to the circumstances of Nate’s death, Liam can’t help but note the bizarre thought of Owen being able to overpower someone of Nate’s size.

Tracy’s suspicions are immediately raised, as she realises Liam could be onto something…

Later in the week, Tracy and Charity have a heart-to-heart about their respective struggles. Charity has no idea how she’s going to broach the subject of Mack’s departure to 10-year-old son Moses (Arthur Cockroft), who is certain to be heartbroken.

As Charity reflects on the fact Mack ended their marriage with a voice message, Tracy is struck by the unsettling similarities between Mack’s exit and the way Nate suddenly vanished before later being found dead.

Will Tracy voice her concerns over Mack’s true fate?

4) Aaron’s in danger as John enacts his plan

Back at the cottage, John’s jealousy begins to consume him further, as he decides the only way to keep Aaron close is to make his husband completely dependent on him.

Slipping something into a bottle of whisky, John masks his nerves with a smile as he offers Aaron a drink.

Relieved when Aaron takes a swig, John watches with quiet satisfaction as the effects soon begin to show. Aaron feels unusually light-headed after only one glass, leaving John to step in as the ever-caring husband who can always be relied on.

Wanting to set the mood for a relaxed evening together, John heads outside to gather firewood, convinced everything is falling into place.

Left alone, Aaron feels woozy but dismisses it, reaching for the bottle to pour himself another glass. Unaware of the danger, he downs the spiked whisky without a second thought.

5) April comes under threat

Elsewhere in the village, Ray (Joe Absolom) continues to put the pressure on Dylan (Fred Kettle) next week, as he asks him to carry out another dangerous job. Wanting to protect Dylan, April (Amelia Flanagan) steps in and offers to take his place, insisting she can handle it.

Later that morning, she heads to a car park for the drug drop. But things quickly spiral out of control en route when a man approaches and demands the bag she’s carrying.

As he produces a knife, April has no choice but to surrender the goods.

Shaken by the ordeal, April makes her way back to the village, where Dylan does his best to comfort her. Though he’s worried about what Ray will say, Dylan pushes his concerns aside and tries to reassure April that everything will be fine, even if he’s far from convinced himself.

It’s the second time that April has managed to lose a bag before the drop-off, but is it down to bad luck or is there more to it…?

When April and Dylan later meet Ray in the woods and admit that the bag never got to the meeting point, how will he react?

6) Paddy defies Chas

Meanwhile, after being pressured to ask Dylan to leave Tenants Cottage—following the revelation that he had been the intruder that Kyle (Huey Quinn) injured at Butlers—Paddy (Dominic Brunt) is left downhearted when he discovers that Dylan never checked into the hostel he had arranged for him.

Chas had been outraged to learn that Paddy had been giving refuge to an apparently dangerous youth, and warned Paddy that she would not allow daughter Eve to visit whilst he remained under their roof.

However, with his concerns for Dylan mounting, Paddy resolves to reverse his decision and allow Dylan to move back in.

Chas is furious when she learns of Paddy’s U-turn, and insists he is making a huge mistake.

Determined to put a stop to it, she turns to Liam and urges him to force Paddy and Mandy out of the house, convinced it’s the only way to protect everyone from further chaos!

7) Has Paddy rumbled John?

As the week comes to a close, Paddy makes a shocking realisation as he sits at his laptop. We know that Paddy has recently been volunteering at a local helpline, and has unknowingly been talking to an anonymous John as he struggled to come to terms with his ever-increasing mountain of secrets.

Will Paddy be the one to finally connect all the dots and realise what John is truly capable of?