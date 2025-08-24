Brax and Ricky to return to Home and Away in 2026

Home and Away has announced that Brax and Ricky will feature in the show’s special episodes in Western Australia, airing in 2026.

Seven Network has today announced that Stephen Peacocke and Bonnie Sveen will be returning to Home and Away in 2026 to reprise their respective roles of Darryl “Brax” Braxton and Ricky Sharpe.

The announcement was made on the show’s social media channels.

The news comes a month after the network announced that the show would be heading to Western Australia to film for the first time in the show’s history for a blockbuster week.

In partnership with Tourism Western Australia, a landmark Home and Away event will reveal where life has taken Brax and Ricky since 2016, delivering high-stakes drama and emotional payoffs set against a stunning backdrop of WA’s rugged outback.

Speaking of his return, Stephen Peacocke said: “I’ll always be grateful to Home and Away for being the launchpad to my career, and I’ve got a sincere appreciation for the fans who’ve followed my work since.

“When the producers asked if I’d revisit Brax, it felt like a fun opportunity – and one I think the audience will really enjoy. Filming in spectacular outback Western Australia is the icing on the cake, and we can’t wait to welcome one lucky UK fan and their guest onto set with us.”

Bonnie Sveen echoed the sentiments: “Bringing Ricky back wasn’t something I’d ever expected, so I’m beyond thrilled to reunite with Steve and old friends at Home and Away. Exploring where Ricky and Brax are now, 10 years on, will make for a very special and compelling storyline – and I can’t wait for our WA filming adventure.”

The series’ Executive Producer Julie McGauran expressed her excitement at the story. “It’s an absolute joy to have Steve and Bonnie back with us for this epic event. They’ve each left such a mark on Home And Away, both on screen and behind the scenes, and their return after a decade is sure to make the fans very happy.”

“Questions of what Brax and Ricky’s life is like now and how things might have changed for them will be answered. And of course, there’s plenty of surprises along the way.”

The special episodes, which are set to air next year, are described as “an ambitious, high-stakes storyline set to be filmed against the stunning natural beauty of Western Australia.”

Filming begins in October, taking place in various locations across Western Australia. The special episodes will air in 2026 on Seven and Channel 5.

Fans were treated to a teasing post on the series’ socials on 23rd October, with the cryptic post involving colours typical of the era. Eagle-eyed fans will also have noted the font being True North Textures, which was used in promos around the time. The post has since been removed.

Brax and Ricky left the series in 2016, headed for a fresh start, following Brax living on the run for almost twelve months.

Who were Brax and Ricky?

Darryl “Brax” Braxton first arrived in Summer Bay in 2011 as the leader of the River Boys, a surfer gang from nearby Mangrove River, whose storylines would end up dominating Home and Away for many years.

It was two years into the Braxtons’ domination of the series when Ricky Sharpe arrived, the younger sister of Adam (Martin Lynes), an old friend and mentor of Brax’s.

During his visit to the Bay in 2013, Adam had been hit by a car and faked his own death. Adam then enlisted Ricky’s help to get revenge on Brax and Heath (Dan Ewing) for leaving him to die, which led to her duping Brax into a situationship.

Ricky eventually softened towards Brax after she lured him into Adam’s trap and he was able to free her as Adam’s hostage.

Brax was shot during the exercise and whilst he was in hospital, comatose, Ricky professed her love for him. He echoed the sentiment after regaining consciousness, but Ricky left town.

Confused about her feelings, Ricky soon returned to an ultimatum from Brax: either she be with him or leave forever.

She chose to be with Brax and moved in with him soon after, despite her concern about tearing his family apart.

Their relationship was tested when Brax, alongside Tamara (Kelly Paterniti), was called to testify against Ricky. When he refused, she was given a suspended sentence.

As Ricky found herself further entangled in the lives of the Braxtons, they were dealt their first big blow when they clashed over Casey’s (Lincoln Younes) rehabilitation following his spinal injury.

However, it was Josh Barrett’s (Jackson Gallagher) arrival, and Brax’s doting over the newcomer, which raised alarm bells for her.

She was horrified to learn that Brax had accidentally killed Josh’s father Johnny after he had hit Casey, and Adam covered it up.

She begged him not to turn himself in but ultimately, struggling with the guilt, Brax went to the police and was charged.

At the trial, Josh’s mother Debbie (Olivia Pigeot) sought revenge, aiming a gun at Brax, but ultimately hitting her son.

Realising the effect on the family, Brax asked Ricky to look after Josh as he was sentenced to up to fifteen years.

She was his first visitor, but upon her return home, she collapsed and learnt she was pregnant.

She forbade Nate (Kyle Pryor) and Kyle (Nic Westaway) from saying anything, and was later devastated when Brax broke up with her moments before she was going to reveal her pregnancy.

Despite the breakup, Ricky was asked to stay in the Braxton home by Heath, Casey and Kyle, a sign of their acceptance of her into the family.

A short time later, she was involved in a bombing and lost the baby.

In the aftermath, she and Nate grew closer, eventually sharing a kiss, but he pushed her away, reminding her she had chosen Brax.

She was dealt another blow when she learnt Brax had been transferred and no one knew where. As a result, she and Nate grew closer and eventually slept together.

Casey organised to meet with Adam to get his version of what happened the night Johnny died and asked Ricky to accompany him. Reluctantly, she agreed, and they learnt that Johnny was still alive when Adam arrived to bury the body, and it was in fact Adam who had murdered him.

Some time later, Nate organised for Ricky to do a photography assignment in London – just as Brax was released from prison.

Realising the angst between the two men, she broke it off with Nate and told them she was going to London and may not return.

When Bianca (Lisa Gormley) decided to join Ricky, the Braxton brothers headed to the UK, planning to find the women and bring them back to Australia.

Whilst in London, Brax was hit by a car whilst chasing Ricky down – and, after following her back to Australia whilst ignoring doctors’ orders not to fly, soon found himself in hospital with a blood clot.

As the pair looked after Heath’s infant son Harley, Ricky confided in Brax regarding her miscarriage. Nate continued his pursuit of Ricky, but she chose Brax.

The pair soon began trying for another child and eventually fell pregnant, with Ricky learning the news on the same day Casey was shot by Jake Pirovic.

Their relationship was further tested when Brax’s mate Ash (George Mason) arrived from prison and they flew to the outback to track down Ash’s missing sister Billie. Ultimately, Brax was charged with killing Billie’s ex, Dean (Kevin Kiernan-Molloy).

Brax decided to accept a plea, but withdrew at the last minute, and was eventually sentenced to twenty years in prison.

Whilst in prison, Brax was sent to solitary confinement, while back in the bay, Ricky gave birth to a son.

Brax was released back into general population in time to meet his son and agree to name him Casey.

It soon emerged that Brax had orchestrated a plan to break out of prison, and Ricky agreed to go on the run with him. Yet tragedy struck when Brax’s escort vehicle was run off the road, and Ricky learnt that he was missing, likely dead.

However, unbeknownst to Ricky, Ash was aware that Brax had survived and helped him go on the run.

Ricky struggled in the wake of Brax’s “death”, but eventually moved on with Nate. The pair fell back in love quickly and eventually got engaged, but the moment was ruined when Ash revealed that Brax was still alive.

Desperate for answers, Ricky agreed to help find Brax, and he returned, asking her to go on the run with him once more.

With Casey ill, Ricky refused, but allowed him to see their child one final time. Nate and Ricky eventually wed and lived briefly in marital bliss until Brax returned once again.

Following confirmation that he had been exonerated of Dean’s murder and was a free man, Nate summoned Brax back to the bay, knowing that he was always Ricky’s true love.

Deciding to be closer to Heath, Bianca and Kyle, Brax and Ricky bid farewell to Ash, Nate and Phoebe (Isabella Giovinazzo) and embarked on a new journey.

Now, ten years later, Brax and Ricky are back in the orbit of our Summer Bay favourites. The why and how remains to be seen…