Home and Away heads to Western Australia in “massive storyline”

Home and Away is set to film in Western Australia for the first time, in a “massive storyline” set to air in 2026.

For the first time in its 37-year history, Home and Away is set to film in Western Australia – with producers promising that the show will see “an ambitious, high-stakes storyline”, filmed in the “stunning natural beauty” of Australia’s westernmost state.

No details have yet been revealed on the storyline, and it’s unclear which cast members will be heading to WA for the exciting new plot, which has been organised in partnership with Tourism Western Australia.

However, Western Australia will take centre stage, with a number of locations being used as filming takes place across the “vast and varied landscapes” of the state this October.

The Western Australian Government has since revealed that “five special episodes” will be filmed in the state.

A press release for the special episodes revealed that filming locations include the cosmopolitan city of Perth with its rugged coastline, and the state’s expansive red outback.

Ethan Browne, who plays Tane Parata, says: “We’re stoked to be heading across to beautiful Western Australia for Home and Away’s first time ever this October. It’s awesome to be able to bring one of our UK fans along for the ride, too! We can’t wait to see one of you there!”

Lucy Addario, Home and Away’s Series Producer, says: “Our cast and crew are beyond excited to be filming in Western Australia – a first for Home and Away. Its awe-inspiring beauty, diverse landscapes and sheer scale make it the perfect backdrop for this huge storyline.

“Working with the Tourism Western Australia team has been an absolute joy and we can’t wait for audiences to fall in love with WA like we have.”

To celebrate the special episodes, Home and Away‘s UK broadcaster 5 has teamed up with Tourism Western Australia to launch a new competition, giving one lucky UK viewer and their guest a chance to visit Western Australia’s Coral Coast in October, spending 8 nights exploring the Dream State.

The winners will also get to go behind the scenes as Home and Away films its special episodes.

Across the 8-night trip, the competition winner and their guest will fly direct to Perth, Australia’s sunniest capital city, where they will take part in an Aboriginal cultural experience on arrival before exploring the city.

Then they will head to World Heritage-listed Ningaloo Marine Park to snorkel in one of the world’s longest fringing reefs, swim alongside dancing manta rays, and hike the glorious Cape Range National Park. They will then head behind the scenes on Home and Away’s Western Australia set.

The prize includes 4-star half-board accommodation and £1,000 spending money.

Anneke Brown, Tourism Western Australia Managing Director, says: “We know Home and Away has a loyal following in the United Kingdom, which is our largest international visitor market, and Tourism Western Australia is thrilled to get behind a once-in-a-lifetime adventure for one lucky fan and a friend.”

You can enter the competition on Channel 5’s Win page here. The competition is open until midday 15th September 2025, and 3 working days later for postal entries.

Home and Away recently swapped Summer Bay for Far North Queensland, as Mackenzie (Emily Weir) and Levi (Tristan Gorey) headed to the Sunshine State to visit Dean (Patrick O’Connor) and Ziggy (Sophie Dillman), who moved there in 2023.

That storyline saw Levi meet Mackenzie’s brother Dean for the first time, but Dean was far from welcoming, as he berated Levi for his decision to cheat on former wife Imogen (Georgia Blizzard).

However, the pair soon had more important things to worry about, as Mackenzie and Ziggy were taken hostage by two prison escapees, who ordered them to drive them to the state border as they tried to escape.

What will take some of Summer Bay’s favourite characters to Western Australia remains to be seen.

The special Home and Away event will premiere in 2026.

In Australia, Home and Away airs at 7pm Monday to Thursday on Seven and 7plus. In the UK, it airs 1:45pm weekdays on 5 and is available to stream from 6am each weekday morning.