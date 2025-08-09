7 EastEnders Spoilers for Next Week – 11th to 14th August

Next week on EastEnders, Ravi and Priya discover Avani’s pregnancy secret, Joel lashes out again, Patrick lives in fear, and Kojo falls for Okie’s tricks.

Here’s everything in store in Walford from Monday 11th to Thursday 14th August.

1) Avani decides to get a termination

This week, Eve (Heather Peace) came around to the idea of raising Avani’s (Aaliyah James) baby with Suki (Balvinder Sopal) – but only on the condition that they tell Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) and Ravi (Aaron Thiara) about her pregnancy.

Next week, Eve is still trying to convince Suku that it’s time to tell Priya and Ravi the truth, while Avani begins to struggle with morning sickness.

Later, when Amy (Ellie Dadd) holds a hot tub party at No. 27, Avani attends, but soon begins to feel self-conscious – now that she’s over 12 weeks gone, can the others tell that she’s pregnant?

As she reaches for a drink to calm her nerves, Suki and Eve arrive, leading to a row as they try to stop her from drinking.

As Avani rushes off, Eve chases after her, and the pair have a heart-to-heart, where Avani reveals that she actually wants to get an abortion.

Going against Suki’s wishes but knowing that it’s the best thing for Avani, Eve agrees to support her choice.

2) Stacey reports Joel to the police

This week, Joel (Max Murray) showed his true colours once again, when he lashed out at Kat (Jessie Wallace). He later apologised, but another outburst as he unleashed a vile tirade of abuse at Stacey (Lacey Turner), ripping into her for her past and for Lily’s (Lillia Turner) teen pregnancy.

Stacey slapped Joel, while Kat forbade him from hanging out with Tommy (Sonny Kendall) any more.

Later, as Ross (Alex Walkinshaw) agreed to get a new laptop for Joel after destroying his old one, Joel set about concocting a plan to get revenge on Stacey.

Next week, Stacey is excited that Lily is finally returning to the square. However, her happiness doesn’t last long, as Freddie (Bobby Brazier) and Jean (Gillian Wright) inform her that somebody has leaked her SecretCam pictures and videos to the internet.

Stacey is convinced that Joel is to blame, and rushes over to the café to confront him, but Ross rushes to break up the pair’s argument.

Joel later shows Ross his laptop to seemingly proves that he wasn’t to blame – but Stacey is still convinced he was the guilty party, and heads to the police station to report him.

3) Harry and Ravi’s dodgy dealings continue

Since Nicola (Laura Doddington) shopped Ravi to Jack (Scott Maslen), leading to his and Okie’s (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu) brief arrest, Ravi has been storing his dodgy goods in Kojo’s (Dayo Koleosho) flat, much to Harry’s (Elijah Holloway) horror.

Next week, Harry tries to secretly intervene as he realises that Okie and Ravi are using the flat for more of their illegal activities, knowing it’s only a matter of time before Kojo and George (Colin Salmon) get wind.

However, Ravi has been warned that he’s facing some serious tax issues, so needs to get more money to pay his bills – and fast.

Gathering Harry and Okie again, he tells the pair that they need to up their game.

The following day, George’s concern for his brother grows as he hears that Kojo’s new ‘friend’ Okie has gifted him an expensive watch, as Okie continues to try to manipulate Kojo into trusting him.

Last week, Kojo became frustrated when George tried to stop him from going to Harry’s ‘party’, and reminded his brother that he’d moved out as he wanted some independence.

So, not wanting to meddle further, George is glad when Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) offers to find out more on his behalf.

However, as Elaine finds Kojo at The Arches and tries to talk to him, he’s surrounded by a group of threatening lads. As Elaine tries to intervene, she’s thrown to the ground!

As the men surround Kojo and Elaine, things aren’t looking good – but just at the perfect moment, Okie arrives and chases the gang off. Did he set up the attack, or did he really arrive at the right time?

When Elaine and Kojo tell George and Harry about how Okie saved them, suddenly Okie seems like the good guy.

Later, Kojo decides to trust Okie with a key to his flat! It seems Okie’s plan is working perfectly…

4) Patrick lives in fear

This week, Oscar (Pierre Moullier) discovered that Patrick (Rudolph Walker) had won £6,000 on the horses, and made the stupid decision to steal the cash, needing some quick funds to pay off Fat Mike (Tai Hilferink), who has been threatening to hurt his family.

Patrick found Oscar breaking in, and Oscar accidentally knocked him unconscious as he tried to escape.

Howie (Delroy Atkinson) arrived home as Oscar made a second attempt to leave No. 20, but Oscar managed to hide his face, and Howie only saw his ankle tag.

When Howie put two and two together, he tried to blackmail Oscar and Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) for the stolen cash, but Lauren pointed out that he had no proof that her brother was to blame, and later gave Oscar an alibi when the police came by to investigate.

The pair were eventually forced to hand over the cash when Howie spotted them hiding a bin bag with Oscar’s balaclava and clothes from the robbery within it.

Returning to the drama next week, Patrick returns home from the hospital, but is struggling with anxiety – he’s got no idea that Oscar was to blame, and is scared that he’ll be targeted again.

Soon after, Howie feels awful after realising just how scared Patrick is following the attack. Will he fess up that he knows who was to blame?

5) Suki decides honesty is the best policy

When Avani and Eve make an excuse head off to the clinic so Avani can get atermination, Suki is suspicious, but is unaware of where they’re going.

In the meantime, she has a heart-to-heart with Stacey, who helps her see that she needs to be honest with Ravi and Priya if they’re ever going to be on board with her surrogacy plan.

She heads home to tell them about Avani – but with Avani no longer planning on keeping the baby, is Suki about to make things 10 times worse?

On Wednesday, Ravi and Priya are furious at Suki after learning that Avani has had a termination, and that Suki knew she was pregnant the whole time.

The ramifications are felt by the whole family – but the news soon spreads further afield. As Joel learns that Avani got rid of his baby, he’s angry that he wasn’t consulted.

6) Joel lashes out at Avani and Vicki

On Thursday, Joel storms over to No. 5a, where he plans to confront Avani over terminating their baby without even telling him she was pregnant.

As Joel tries to provoke Ravi, it’s on Priya to keep him calm – now isn’t the time.

Later, Joel finds Avani and begins to berate her. Vicki (Alice Haig) spots him in action just as things are escalating, and steps in.

She drags Joel back to No. 43, and once the pair are alone, she reads him the riot act – but his response leaves her shocked!

Meanwhile, Joel is still feeling confident that the police won’t do anything about Stacey’s report.

On Wednesday, Stacey gets some news from the police as they follow up with her about their investigation – is Joel in serious trouble?

7) Elsewhere…

Cindy (Michelle Collins) and Elaine – who are now bizarrely working together after Elaine took on the role of co-manager at The Albert – discover that George’s new woman is none other than Nicola!

How will his two ex-wives respond to the bombshell?

Plus, Gina (Francesca Henry) and Harry go on a date.

Finally, Honey (Emma Barton) prepares to apply for Mr Lister’s job as market inspector, and on Thursday, both she and Zack (James Farrar) get some job news.

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 11th August (Episode 7169)

Eve is conflicted, Stacey points the finger of blame, and Ravi gives out new orders.

Monday 12th August (Episode 7170)

Suki is left in the dark, Kojo and Elaine are in danger, and gossip spreads about George.

Tuesday 13th August (Episode 7171)

Harry is worried about a friend, accusations fly for one family, and Oscar plays with fire.

Thursday 14th August (Episode 7172)

Joel engineers a confrontation, Yolande is concerned for Patrick, and Lauren despairs of Oscar.