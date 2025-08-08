12 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 11th to 14th August

Next week on Neighbours, Rhett sees something he shouldn’t, Holly tries to seduce Andrew, the Varga-Murphys reach breaking point, and is someone sabotaging Annalise?

1) Andrew goes back to Wendy

Yesterday, Andrew (Lloyd Will) and Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) kissed, after Holly sneakily convinced Andrew to see her by claiming that Dr Bowman (Cameron MacDonald) was stalking her.

Her dastardly move came after she heard that Andrew had slept with his wife for the first time in months, leaving her seething with jealousy.

Next week, Andrew abruptly pulls away from the kiss he initiated and insists it will never happen again.

Holly’s unsure what to make of it all after pining after Andrew for weeks. Soon after, she seeks advice from Remi (Naomi Rukavina) about a “friend” who is going through something. Remi tells her the guy will surely be back for more, which gets Holly’s hopes up for a future with Andrew.

Elsewhere, Andrew returns home to Wendy (Candice Leask) and desperately tries to focus his attention on his childhood sweetheart and wife.

Andrew attempts to overcome his guilty conscience by showering Wendy with flowers and a lavish date night.

Wendy’s left feeling elated at Andrew’s renewed efforts to keep their romance alive, after their recent struggles connected to Sandra (Natassia Halabi) and Andrew’s birth family.

2) Remi’s shattered by bad news

Also next week, Remi has an appointment with her neurologist to discuss her return to work, hoping it’s just a formality to dot the i’s and cross the t’s.

But it’s bad news for Remi when she’s told she can’t practice as a doctor until her memory returns – and as things stand, she still has no recollection of her wife ever being in her life.

It’s a serious blow for Remi, who was ready to return to something that felt familiar. Susan wants to help her friend, so she requests that Cara (Sara West) fetch the boys to console their mum.

However, this forces Cara to confront the reality that she’s no longer wanted or needed by her wife.

3) Rhett saw the kiss

Over at No. 24, Rhett (Liam Maguire) and Aaron (Matt Wilson) get ready for an important day as they plan to tell their daughters that they are now together! But first, Rhett breaks some news to Aaron: he saw Andrew and Holly making out by Lassiters on Tap – busted!

Aaron can’t get his head around the tale being true and tries to assure Rhett that he must be wrong. However, Rhett’s adamant that he knows what he saw… is the truth about to come out?

Later, Aaron raises Rhett’s theory with Holly, who rushes to say that Rhett’s clearly mistaken, or perhaps out to get Andrew after he fined him for driving without a seatbelt and using his phone last week.

Aaron returns to Rhett with his findings, and Rhett’s hurt that Aaron’s not backing him as the innocent party in all this. After seeing the lack of trust in their relationship, Rhett suggests they delay telling the girls about them.

However, new spoilers for late August reveal that Aaron will stumble upon Holly and Andrew’s forbidden romance himself soon enough.

Back to the Bay asked Lucinda Armstrong-Hall about how Aaron finding out affects their affair.

“Yeah, that’s the moment where Holly and Andrew are like, ‘Oh my God, this is about to come out right now’,” Lucinda tells us. “It’s a real wake-up call, it’s like the house of cards is about to fall.”

You can read the second part of our interview with Llyod and Lucinda here, as Alan Fletcher (Karl) and Jackie Woodburne (Susan) give their thoughts on the shock new storyline.

4) Holly becomes a model to impress Andrew

At Lassiters, the team are preparing for a photoshoot for the upcoming Worldly Gems jewellery exhibition. After spotting the dazzling jewellery on display, Holly makes a calculated decision to cancel the model for the shoot at the last minute, and offer herself up as a replacement.

Sadie steps up to do the makeup, and while Holly’s being snapped by the photographers, Wendy and Andrew arrive to support Sadie for her first big beauty gig.

Andrew is taken aback by Holly’s glamorous appearance, and when she sees his attraction, she ensures all eyes are on her for the shoot.

Holly later changes in the office and decides to snap some naked selfies with just the bling on. Who could they be for?

Sadie accidentally sees the result and states that Max (Ben Jackson) is a lucky man – little does she know Holly took the pictures with Sadie’s dad in mind.

Back to the Bay asked Lucinda about Holly’s feelings about Andrew being her bestie’s dad:

“I think she feels guilty about it… She can’t even really look Sadie in the eye, especially once it gets to a certain point with Andrew.”

5) Krista discovers Annalise made moves on her man

Earlier this week, Annalise (Kimberley Davies) set her eyes on Leo (Tim Kano) in The Waterhole as he joined her for a drink, unaware that she had no idea who he was.

When she started ramping up the flirting, Leo was forced to make it clear that he was Krista’s (Majella Davis) husband. The next morning, Leo went to visit Krista, but when he saw that she was finally getting along with Annalise, he decided not to rock the boat and keep Annalise’s slip-up to himself.

After the photo shoot is a success, Krista and Annelise reflect on the fact that they make a good team after all… that is, until Krista finds out she made a move on her man and kept it secret!

Krista is angry at being kept in the dark by both Leo and Annalise, but she agrees to put it behind them, as the trio turn their focus to Paul (Stefan Dennis) and his plans…

Later, Krista finds out that the expensive jewellery is missing from the Lassiters office, after Holly was charged with putting it back there. She and Annalise try to keep the costly disappearence from Paul and the police, knowing that they shouldn’t have left Holly in charge.

6) Aaron and Rhett play happy families

Aaron manages to get Rhett back on side, after the awkwardness about Andrew and Holly. However, he’s left unsure if Rhett will show for their playdate announcement.

He’s delighted when Rhett and Tilly rock up at No. 24 with cupcakes, and the girls are delighted by the news that they will each gain a sister.

Isla (Hana Abe-Tucker) even asks if Rhett will be her new Daddy David. Rhett tells her that David is irreplaceable, but he wants to be the next best thing for her. It’s a touching and heartfelt moment for Aaron, who became a widower last year after David’s shock death.

It’s been revealed that Aaron and Rhett will be leaving the street next month for a new beginning. Read more…

7) Holly becomes a prime suspect

Holly comes under fire as the last person to be seen with the missing jewellery, and awkwardly faces police questioning from none other than Andrew.

Holly’s angry and upset to have been accused of theft, and can’t see Andrew’s concern for her behind his Sergeant façade.

Andrew’s desperate to spell it out, so makes a risky move when he stops the recording to reassure her that he’s on her side.

Holly’s glad to have Max’s support with the drama, but is most comforted by Andrew having her back…

Later, Andrew visits Holly at home to make sure she’s okay, and the chemistry intensifies once again, until Andrew abruptly puts a stop to it. How long can he hide his feelings?

8) Is sabotage at play?

Paul soon finds out about the missing jewellery when he overhears Holly reveal what’s been happening.

Thankfully, the missing jewellery is soon found by Sam (Henrietta Graham) at reception, and Krista and Annalise head to the Waterhole to celebrate.

However, the pair begin to wonder if their event could be being sabotaged by someone – unaware that Annalise’s former husband, Sam Kratz (Richard Grieve), is watching on.

At this point, Annalise shares a story about Sam with Krista and Aaron, who realise she may be missing her ex.

Some may remember Sam as the 90’s Neighbours heartthrob who Annalise cheated on with Stonie Rebecchi. Annalise left Erinsborough for London, but the pair rekindled their relationship some months later, when Annalise invited Sam to the UK for a fresh start.

9) Paul’s deception blows up in his face

Later, Terese pulls Paul up on how he’s handled the latest situation with Krista and Annalise, noting his plan can’t be working as they’re now getting along.

Paul recently told Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) that he had subtly set Annalise up for a trial run at Lassiters to see if she could replace him as manager, as he’s planning on splitting his time between Erinsborough and New York so he can spend more time with his family.Terese tells Paul that it’s time Annalise knew the truth, just as Krista and Annalise make an appearance and realise Paul’s been hiding something major from them both!

Meanwhile, Sam – Annalise’s estranged husband – talks to Aaron at The Waterhole, who remains none the wiser that he’s the ex-husband Annalise was telling him about.

Sam then makes a mysterious phone call that clearly relates to Annalise…what is he up to?

It seems we may have to wait a couple more weeks until Sam makes a full return and comes face-to-face with his ex.

Later, Paul is forced to hang his head in shame and grovel to get Krista and Annalise back on board with his plans. But Paul realises he doesn’t always get what he wants when they don’t accept his apology.

Paul finally asks Annalise to take on the manager role, but she chooses to honour her newfound loyalty to Krista by telling him it’s up to Krista to decide…

Krista’s fed up of Paul’s lies and for pitting him against Annalise, so tells Paul he can handle the Bronze Bell by himself!

10) Annalise goes AWOL

Leo’s left feeling let down when he finds out his dad didn’t consult him about his plans to spend more time in New York.

Paul offers Krista another apology after realising there’s no way he can win the Bronze Bell without her.

Krista’s eventually swayed to help run the jewellery exhibition, but they then realise that Annalise has already left Erinsborough – heading to Sydney to reunite with Beth Brennan.

Can Paul get Annalise back, or has he just ruined his chance to win the prestigious prize?

11) Is this the end of Nell and JJ?

After the stress of the past few weeks, young couple JJ (Riley Bryant) and Nell (Ayisha Salem Towner) try and have some time to connect with a cosy movie night at No. 24, but they’re interrupted by the return of Paul and Terese.

Nell struggles with the news that the pair are planning to spend more time in New York, and fears she’ll hold Terese back if she stays with her on Ramsay Street.

This leads to Nell questioning her future and relationship with JJ. When JJ later tries to comfort her with a romantic movie night at No. 30, complete with a projector, his affection causes her anxiety to peak, and she cuts their date night short in a panic.

Back to the Bay recently caught up with Riley Bryant, who hinted at trouble ahead for Nell and JJ:

“Nell decides to leave JJ because she spends some time in Colac with her dad,” Riley explains. “She realises that things are a lot different and that she feels differently when JJ’s not around. And JJ doesn’t take that very well.”

12) The Varga-Murphys reach breaking point

Unable to return to her job at the hospital, Remi takes on work at The Tram to keep busy, but it’s clear she’s unhappy when Cara spots her in action.

Cara’s desperate to make things better for her wife and visits Remi’s doctor to try and convince her to let Remi return to work.

Remi’s fuming when she hears Cara meddled in her business, and during the confrontation, Cara realises her wife has removed her wedding ring. Are they really over for good?

Elsewhere, JJ asks Dex (Marley Williams) for advice and reassurance about Nell, but the question leads to the teens having a tense confrontation which spills out onto Ramsay Street.

When Cara and Remi return to find their boys shoving each other, their efforts to prevent a fight just result in them arguing too, as the Varga-Murphys reach breaking point.

They come to the realisation that things cannot continue in the way, and they have to find a different way forward for their family. Could this mean them splitting up the boys?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 11th August (Episode 9292 / 389)

Remi has a career setback.

Someone sees something they shouldn’t.

Andrew must reckon with his latest choice.

Tuesday 12th August (Episode 9293 / 390)

Aaron takes a big step.

Lassiters faces a crisis.

Holly struts her stuff.

Wednesday 13th August (Episode 9294 / 391)

Holly finds herself at the centre of a scandal.

Krista and Paul clash under pressure.

Andrew’s moral compass starts to stray.

Thursday 14th August (Episode 9295 / 392)

Paul must fix his mistake.

Nell feels overwhelmed.

One of the families is at breaking point.