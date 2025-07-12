Home and Away Spoilers – Remi and Kirby clash over Avalon

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Remi is tempted down a dark path, as the pressure of working on both Kirby and Avalon’s albums threatens to burn him out.

Remi (Adam Rowland) is currently acting as producer and sole financier on former bandmate Kirby’s (Angelina Thomson) first new album since starting up again as a solo artist.

Kirby had previously had a crack at going solo under high-flying manager Forrest Duke (Elijah Williams) in 2023.

But deciding it wasn’t for her at the time, Kirby pulled out of her contract immediately after the album launch, with Remi recently using his trust fund windfall to buy back the rights to the songs.

With Lyrik now disbanded, and with the support of manager Justin (James Stewart), Kirby embarked on her album, financially backed by Remi.

As the pair laid down lyrics in the recording studio, the session was interrupted when Avalon Bracken (Gemma Dart) entered the control room. She had been recording in the adjacent studio and was curious to have a listen.

Kirby spotted Avalon straight away, and knew exactly who she was. Back when she was working with Forrest, he made her listen to Avalon’s debut album repeatedly. She’d been the big thing at the time, and Forrest had made it clear she was her competition.

Avalon was full of compliments about Kirby’s track, but it went south fast when she suggested it could use some backing vocals. Kirby wasn’t having it, and made it clear Avalon was crashing their session. Avalon eventually took the hint and left, leaving Remi confused over Kirby’s cold reaction.

Later that night, after Kirby left, Avalon returned and found Remi alone in the studio. He was letting loose on his guitar, and she was clearly impressed. She invited him out for drinks with some other musicians, but Remi turned her down.

Avalon couldn’t help but note that he seemed to be a lot happier as a musician than when he was stuck behind a mixing desk, leaving Remi with food for thought as she left.

The next day, Kirby and Remi arrived at the studio to find Avalon leafing through their paperwork. Avalon quickly claimed she was just looking for takeaway menus, but Kirby wasn’t convinced. With tensions already high, she suspected Avalon had an eye on the track they’d been working on.

But it later transpired Kirby had misread the situation. Avalon wasn’t interested in the song—she was interested in Remi.

When Remi later confronted her and asked her to steer clear of Kirby, Avalon agreed—but on one condition. She wanted Remi to be a featured artist on her own album.

That, she explained, was the real reason she’d been going through their notes. Since Remi was only down in the paperwork as producing Kirby’s album, and not playing on it, Avalon didn’t see any boundaries being crossed.

Remi eventually agreed, but thought it best to keep his side hustle a secret from Kirby for now.

Next week, Remi’s barely through the door when Justin turns up, eager to hear how the day in the studio went. Remi’s exhausted and not in the mood, but he knows how much Justin’s invested in the project, so he sits down and plays him a few tracks.

When Remi lets slip that he’s heading back to the studio later that evening, he confesses to Justin that he’s signed up to play on Avalon’s album—but he needs him to keep it a secret from Kirby. The last thing he wants is for Kirby to be feeling paranoid about Avalon as she finalises her own album.

Justin, concerned by how much Remi has taken on, warns that he may be spreading himself too thin.

In an attempt to support both sides, Justin begins assisting Kirby with her album sessions. But unaware of what’s going on behind the scenes, Kirby becomes increasingly frustrated with Remi’s lack of focus and frequent cancellations.

While taking a moment to herself at the beach, Kirby unexpectedly runs into Avalon, who mentions that Remi recommended she visit the spot.

Kirby’s caught off guard, “Wait, you’ve been talking to Remi?” Avalon doesn’t realise she’s just dropped a bomb, casually revealing that she and Remi are working on an album together.

Kirby immediately goes and vents to Justin, but her shock only deepens when she learns he already knew. Feeling betrayed by both of them, Kirby’s hurt quickly turns to anger and she storms home to confront Remi.

As Kirby accuses Remi of lying and siding with someone she sees as a rival, they’re interrupted by Avalon’s arrival. Perfect timing.

Avalon attempts to diffuse the situation, pointing out that Remi is free to work with more than one artist, but Kirby is firm and orders her to leave.

Later, as Remi and Avalon talk outside the surf club, Mackenzie (Emily Weir) recognises Avalon and approaches in full fangirl mode, offering them a free drink at Salt.

When Mac suggests they perform a gig at the restaurant, Avalon is interested, but Remi’s hesitant. Given Salt is Lyrik’s old haunt, he’s worried it’ll add fuel to the fire with Kirby.

Avalon then makes the bold suggestion of inviting Kirby to be part of the gig. Kirby declines, but gives them her blessing to go ahead, having decided to step back and focus on herself rather than arguing with Remi.

Later that evening, Avalon and Remi perform the gig without issue. Afterwards, a drained Remi admits to Mac that he thought he saw Kirby watching from the crowd. Mac reassures him—he wasn’t hallucinating it, Kirby was there.

Back at the house, Kirby tells Remi they sounded amazing. She apologises for how she reacted, whilst he promises he’s still committed to helping finish her album. Things now back on track between them, Kirby heads off to bed.

Overhearing the conversation, Avalon remarks that it sounded positive, and wishes to celebrate their first gig together with a drink.

Despite being exhausted, Remi agrees to one drink before calling it a night. Avalon teases that he’s a lightweight, but Remi points out that he hasn’t slept in three days.

When Avalon replies that she hasn’t either, Remi is stunned, wondering where on earth she gets the energy from.

Remi soon gets his answer when Avalon reveals that she has a “little helper”, and slips something into his hand as a gift.

“From one workaholic to another, make good use of that my friend,” she tells him, before heading out the door.

As Remi opens his hand, he’s stunned to find a little sachet of white powder.

Will Remi be tempted for a little help of his own?

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 14th July (Episode 8496)

Harper slips out of line. Is Remi committing to too much? Mackenzie searches for answers.

Tuesday 15th July (Episode 8497)

Abigail challenges Eden. Dana and Sonny talk labels. Harper invites Tane on a trip.

Wednesday 16th July (Episode 8498)

Cash can’t catch a break with his new boss. Tane helps a stranded stranger. Lacey’s not happy about her visitor.

Thursday 17th July (Episode 8499)

Cash learns who he’s just arrested. Avalon and Kirby fight over Remi. Alf and John pull Mali up.

Friday 18th July (Episode 8500)

Remi and Avalon play a gig. Is Mali ready to sell up? Mackenzie’s on the edge of a spiral.