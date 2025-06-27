Next week on Emmerdale, Paddy is rushed to hospital after a vicious attack, Bear’s cruel comments cut deep, and has Mack’s interference destroyed Lewis’s operation?

Note: Emmerdale will only air Monday to Wednesday next week, with an hour-long episode on Tuesday 1st July.

1) Paddy is attacked!

Paddy (Dominic Brunt) finds himself rushed to hospital for emergency surgery next week, after the vet’s attempt to help a distressed animal goes horribly wrong.

The saga begins when Paddy and his dad Bear (Joshua Richards) are driving down one of the country lanes just outside the village, and Bear asks Paddy to pull over briefly.

“Bear goes for a wild wee at the side of the road,” Dominic Brunt laughs as he spoke to EverySoap and other press recently. “It’s a completely separate thing when you’re in a town, I think it’s called exposing yourself…“.

As Bear returns, Paddy is approached by a local farmer, Celia Daniels (Jaye Griffiths), and the two quickly get into a war of words.

When Celia walks off, Paddy and Bear are about to drive away when Paddy spots something in his wing mirror—a sheep caught in the fence of Celia’s field.

Paddy jumps out to help and manages to free the animal, but no sooner has he done so than an aggressive dog appears out of nowhere. Paddy freezes, attempting to calm it, but it’s no use—the dog lunges and sinks its teeth into his arm.

“I was wondering how they were going to do it,” Dominic explains. “We met this dog which was a huge, jet black Alsatian, and it could growl and drool on cue. It was incredible. But you soon realised it was just a game to the dog.”

“It had to attack me and pull me along the ground, and I’m not a light man. I had a guard on my wrist and as I was going “No, no!” it stopped straight away because it was concerned!”

“And the funny thing was, this dog’s best friend was a tiny chihuahua that was like 5% of its body mass! It was an incredible day.”

Bear rushes in and manages to pull the dog off, but it’s clear Paddy’s injuries are serious. He’s quickly rushed to hospital, his arm badly damaged with the bite having severed an artery.

At Hotten General, Mandy (Lisa Riley) arrives to find a distressed Bear, and the two are left anxiously waiting as Paddy undergoes emergency surgery…

2) Bear turns against his son

Thankfully Paddy pulls through the surgery, and is grateful to Bear for saving his life. But Mandy’s relief turns to disbelief when Bear seizes the moment to savage his son’s character.

As Bear stands over Paddy’s hospital bed, he unleashes a string of barbs meant to toughen him up instead of offering comfort.

“Bear calls him a pansy and says he’s not a man,” Dominic tells us. “It’s the worst things that a father can say to a son—and at the worst time. Paddy’s at his most vulnerable, he’s injured, and he just wants to be looked after.”

“Bear is venting. He doesn’t mean it—he just doesn’t know what to say. He’s worried about his son, he sees him there, and he wants everything to be right. And I think his way of saying it, in his inarticulate way, is by saying, ‘Get out of bed, you pansy,’ you know?”

Mandy is left horrified by Bear’s outburst and quickly shows him the door, but the damage is done. She tries to comfort Paddy, but his tearful silence says it all. Bear’s careless words have cut deeper than any wound.

3) A heartbroken Paddy cuts ties with Bear

Later in the week, Paddy’s back home—but if anything, he’s feeling even worse. Not even a birthday visit from Marlon (Mark Charnock) can lift his spirits. Once his friend leaves, Paddy quietly retrieves the vets’ bolt gun from the cabinet and walks out with a dark sense of purpose.

“He wants to get rid of the dog,” Dominic clarifies. “Not for revenge, but because he’s genuinely worried—it’s absolutely dangerous, it’s on the loose, and it’s around where kids are. He wants to eliminate what’s making him feel like that.”

“It’s not a very professional, vettish thing to do. You don’t get many vets going to get the bolt gun and planning to kill somebody’s dog. So he’s clearly not thinking straight.”

Things go from bad to worse when Paddy takes Bear’s earlier criticisms and heads to Celia’s farm, hoping to take her to task. But the confrontation is a disaster, leaving Paddy even more rattled.

“Celia is more frightening than the dog,” Dominic exclaims. “She’s a true baddie. Like the classic baddies she enjoys being a villain, and she really likes toying with people.”

“We all had goosebumps in Jaye’s audition,” he continues. “Her transformation was incredible. She was completely in control of the air around her, mocking me and toying with me. She was electric and I can’t wait for this to come on-screen.”

Paddy returns home defeated, and furious with Bear for encouraging the idea in the first place.

It’s the final straw for Paddy as he lashes out at Bear over his behaviour in the past few weeks. It’s only the latest in a worrying catalogue of out-of-character incidents that has left Paddy fearing that Bear is suffering from some sort of cognitive impairment.

He’s been increasingly critical, lashing out unprovoked and refusing to acknowledge the possibility that something might be wrong.

Exhausted and fed up, Paddy finally tells Bear to move out. With Bear unwilling to seek help and his behaviour pushing Paddy to the brink, the decision feels heartbreakingly necessary.

“Because he’s been personally attacked, the way Paddy defends himself is by going, ‘Right, go away. You’re not part of my life anymore. You’ve been too mean. And now you’ve been physical. So that’s it,'” Dominic adds. “He just cuts him off.”

Sensing just how close Paddy is to the edge, Marlon stages a last-ditch intervention in the form of a lads’ day playing Oh God, They’re Zombies.

But when Paddy can’t even bring himself to fight off a fictional apocalypse, Marlon ditches the game—and delivers a much-needed dose of reality.

4) Mack double-crosses Ross and Lewis

Over at Butlers, Ross’s (Michael Parr) relationship with newfound half-brother Lewis (Bradley Riches) looks set to take a nosedive, after Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb) goes behind their backs to find a buyer for Lewis’s weed crop.

The discovery that Lewis was growing the crop on an almost industrial scale came as something of a surprise to Ross, as Lewis explained that he only supplied it to customers for strictly medicinal purposes, in the form of CBD gummies and oils.

The size of the operation had pound signs flashing in Mack’s eyes, and he quickly saw it as a golden opportunity to raise some much-needed cash to help Moira (Natalie J Robb) cover the hefty fine she received over the slurry spill.

But after relocating the operation to a barn at Butlers and, somewhat forcefully, becoming partners with Lewis, Mack wants to go after the big cash and sell the crop to a dealer.

Next week, Ross is reluctant to go against Lewis’s wishes to only use the plants for medicinal CBD, but nevertheless agrees to try and change his mind after Mack reminds him that they’re doing this to help Moira.

After an honest conversation, Ross can see things from Lewis’s perspective, and assures his brother that he’s fully committed to doing things his way, something that Lewis is grateful for.

But unbeknownst to them, Mack has already gone behind their backs and arranged to sell the weed to a dealer.

So when the buyer, Ray Walters (Joe Absolom), suddenly turns up at the barn to inspect the operation, Lewis is left blindsided.

His shock quickly turns to hurt as he realises that Mack has completely disregarded his boundaries. And worse still, it feels like Ross has betrayed him too.

Ross, equally angry, refuses to help Mack complete the deal. As tensions boil over, Mack is left alone to try and salvage a situation that’s rapidly spiralling out of control…

5) Lewis’s crop is stolen

The next day, Ross gets a nasty shock when he walks into the grow barn—every last scrap of the crop has vanished. Convinced he knows exactly who’s behind it, he storms straight to Mack.

But for once, it looks like Mack might be telling the truth, as he swears blind he didn’t go through with the deal. Ross is left reeling—if Mack didn’t take it, and with no sign of Ray, that only leaves one other person.

Panic sets in as Ross realises the scale of what’s gone missing. If Lewis has taken the entire stash and plans to shift it himself, it could land him in serious trouble if caught—enough to put him behind bars for years.

But when Lewis eventually returns to Butlers, it’s clear that’s not the case. He hasn’t sold a thing, and judging by the thunder on his face, he’s just as shocked as Ross is to learn that the crop has disappeared.

Who is behind the theft, and will Lewis be able to trust Ross again with his entire operation now compromised?

6) Sarah gives Cain a silver lining

Elsewhere, as the investigation into Nate’s (Jurell Carter) death continues, with no further leads into who bumped him off, the entire Dingle clan have been barred from the funeral by Nate’s ex-wife Tracy (Amy Walsh).

Whilst Tracy was quick to point the finger at Cain, accusing him of killing his own son, Tracy has found herself in the spotlight for the crime, after real perpetrator John (Oliver Farnworth) planted Nate’s phone on her property.

Next week, as he visits granddaughter Sarah (Katie Hill) in hospital, who is recovering from her recent surgery, Cain is offered a fresh perspective on the situation.

Sarah helps Cain see that being excluded from the formal ceremony actually opens the door for the family to give Nate their own proper Dingle send-off—one full of heart, memories, and no doubt plenty of their signature chaos.

As Cain sets about organising the farewell, how will Tracy react when she finds out?