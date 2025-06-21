Home and Away Spoilers – Will the River Boys stop Theo from testifying?

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, the River Boys try to stop Theo and Sonny from testifying, while Abigail hides a secret.

The River Boys have several residents firmly in their sights as they step up their surveillance next week, when leader Gage’s (Tom Wilson) court appearance is brought forward.

Theo (Matt Evans) was left fighting for his life after embarking on a romance with Gage’s girlfriend Lacey (Sophea Pennington). Gage sought his revenge by tying Theo underneath a hydraulic lift and lowering his own car onto him.

Sonny (Ryan Bown) was thankfully able to summon help in the nick of time, but not before being subjected to his own severe beating from Gage’s sidekick Spanner.

Although she initially kept up appearances with Gage, Lacey decided to testify against him and was placed under police protection in a safehouse whilst Theo was in hospital.

Sonny had also made a statement against Spanner for his own assault, but he wasn’t deemed as high-risk by the authorities, so friend Remi (Adam Rowland) offered to put him up in the local motel protected by bodyguards.

Whilst Sonny has occupied himself by starting up a romance with Dana (Ally Harris) during his isolation, Theo has been left broken-hearted, after Lacey made one last phone call to cut things off with him for both their safety.

Theo was quick to put the blame on over-protective aunt Leah (Ada Nicodemou), who had previously warned Lacey off after she visited Theo in hospital. Furious at her interference, Theo ordered Leah and Justin (James Stewart) to leave his hospital room and not return.

Next week, as Remi visits Theo, the conversation turns to what happens when Theo is discharged. Remi’s surprised when Theo announces that he won’t be returning to Justin and Leah’s place.

With no other plans yet organised, and knowing she can’t discharge Theo if he doesn’t have somewhere to go, Bree (Juliet Godwin) comes up with a solution.

She suggests to Remi that both Sonny and Theo move into the pier apartment, whilst she temporarily stays with Remi. That way, they can both be under protection from the hired personal security.

Clearing it with Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), Theo’s grateful for their support, but gets nowhere when pushing Cash for news on Lacey—he’s told only that she’s safe and no longer being tracked by the River Boys.

Cash had also found himself being followed by some members of the gang, in the belief that he would lead them to Lacey, but they curiously disbanded at the same time Cash learned that Lacey had reached the safe house.

Sonny’s quick to make himself at home at Bree’s, though his planned alone time with Dana is thwarted when Theo arrives home from hospital.

Meanwhile, Dana’s sister Harper (Jessica Redmayne) is starting to have concerns about Sonny. Bree insists to her that Sonny and Dana are good for each other, but when Harper hears about his hospital stint and the ongoing security, she becomes even more uneasy.

After learning more from Justin and Leah, Harper confronts Dana, who admits she knew what she was getting into.

However, Harper puts her foot down, telling Dana in no uncertain terms that she’s not to see Sonny again. She’s seen this pattern before, and she’s not about to watch her sister get dragged into danger all over again.

Not that it puts Dana off, of course.

There’s a surprising development when Lacey turns up at the apartment to see Theo, with it being revealed that she has decided not to testify against Gage.

As such, she has left the security of the safe house, believing that the River Boys will no longer pose a threat to her. Theo insists that she stay at the apartment with them regardless—for safety, naturally…

But little does Lacey realise that the River Boys already had her staked out at the so-called safe house, and have followed her back to the bay…

When Sonny takes a little excursion to the beach to meet up with Dana, flanked by bodyguard Matthias (Serag Mohamed), they both fail to spot the River Boys walking behind them in plain sight.

As an oblivious Matthias stands guard nearby, River Boy Diesel (Harrison Pearse) keeps a close eye on Sonny and Dana through a monocular.

News soon reaches everyone that Gage’s court case has been brought forward to the very next day, and when Tane later sees Dana and Sonny enter the surf club, he and Harper remind them that it’s not safe for them to be together. Sonny and Dana reluctantly agree to keep their distance until the court case is over.

When Dana later goes up to Salt, Diesel finds her there and offers to buy her a drink, which she politely declines. When Dana mentions she’s seeing someone, she’s thrown when he replies, “Sonny, right?”

Only then does Dana spot the Blood and Sand tattoo on Diesel’s arm, as he warns her that Sonny better keep his mouth shut.

As Diesel and his cronies follow Dana downstairs, Tane steps in and sends them on their way.

That evening, Dana shares a room with Harper at Tane’s place, but Harper’s frustrated to find Dana missing the next morning, knowing exactly where she’s gone.

Over at the apartment, Justin has brought Theo’s suit over along with a spare for Sonny, and as they’re getting ready to leave, Dana arrives. She tells Sonny that she’s decided to come with them today for support.

Theo, Sonny, Lacey and Dana all pile into a waiting people carrier, accompanied by the two ever-vigilant bodyguards, who somehow fail to notice the River Boys parked in their ute just a matter of feet away.

Diesel finishes up a call and repeats the orders he has been given—no-one is to testify in court today.

As the witnesses’ vehicle heads off, the River Boys closely follow behind, subtle as a brick yet apparently still invisible to the security detail.

Will Theo, Sonny, Lacey and Dana make it to the courthouse?

Meanwhile, whilst the family are celebrating Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) and Cash’s engagement, Abigail (Hailey Pinto) is desperately trying to swerve awkward questions from mother Debra (Tammy MacIntosh) about her time so far in Summer Bay—hoping to avoid her finding out about her recovery from addiction.

Deb finally corners Abby for a proper chat about all the recent changes in her life. The last time they saw each other, Abby was still at her uni sharehouse. Abby tries to keep things vague, as both Levi and Mac stick to the plan—keeping quiet about Abby’s struggles.

As Deb questions why Abby left the board shop, Abby lets slip that she didn’t want to work with her boyfriend. Big mistake…

Deb immediately latches on and declares that she simply must meet Mali (Kyle Shilling)—meaning a trip to Summer Bay is now firmly on the cards.

The second Deb is out of earshot, Abby frantically leaves Mali a voicemail. Her mum’s on the way, and he’ll face an interrogation unless he disappears immediately.

“It’s code red,” she warns. “Just please, get out of town!”

Mali can’t help but be miffed when he picks up the voicemail.

Deb met up with Cash and Mac at the engagement party, he explains to John (Shane Withington), so what’s wrong with him being able to meet his girlfriend’s mother?

Dragging JP’s thoughts back from whether Cash and Eden have picked a celebrant, Mali explains that he’s going to do the exact opposite of what Abby asked. He’s going to rock up tomorrow and charm Deb’s socks off, proving to Abby that she’s got nothing to worry about.

The next day, as Deb, Abby, Mac and Levi head towards the surf club, Abby freezes when she spots Mali casually strolling up from the beach.

She tries to speed the group along, but it’s too late—Mali strides over and cheerfully introduces himself to a curious Deb, who immediately invites him to join them for a bite to eat at Salt.

“What do you think you’re doing?” Abby hisses under her breath as the others head inside.

“Don’t worry, I’ve got this,” Mali grins.

Inside, Mali introduces Deb to John, who wastes no time piling on the praise and singing Mali’s virtues.

Abby’s on tenterhooks throughout the meal, but just as it seems everything has gone smoothly, Mali puts his foot in it by commenting that Abby is doing really well now.

“Now…?” Deb questions, as Abby’s eyes widen.

“Yeah, she’s put her recovery first, and you should be really proud of her,” Mali replies.

“Recovery from what?” Deb asks as she looks over to a terrified Abby.

As Deb presses for answers, will Abby and Levi finally be forced to admit what they’ve been hiding?

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 23rd June (Episode 8481)

Kirby’s songwriting spirals. Remi makes a plan. Cash works his magic.

Tuesday 24th June (Episode 8482)

Cash plans a surprise for Eden. Abigail hides her past. Alf lays down the law.

Wednesday 25th June (Episode 8483)

Mali puts his foot in it. Leah makes a stand. Roo and Alf are at a stalemate.

Thursday 26th June (Episode 8484)

Sparks fly between Sonny and Dana. Leah is devastated. Trouble follows Lacey.

Friday 27th June (Episode 8485)

Gage puts a sinister plan in motion. Theo makes a declaration of love. Harper spirals with concern for her sister.