Next week on Coronation Street, Lisa puts Brody in danger, Debbie comes clean about her devastating diagnosis, Lou reels Gary in, and is Theo playing away?

1) Lisa makes a potentially fatal mistake

Brody (Ryan Mulvey) finds himself back in the custody suite Weatherfield Police Station once again next week, but his cockiness could end up having dire consequences.

Seeing his old STC tutor Daniel (Rob Mallard) working at one of the tables in the café, Brody can’t resist winding him up.

But as Brody’s temper begins to flare, he deliberately knocks over a drink over Daniel’s pile of paperwork. Witnessing the incident, Lisa (Vicky Myers) threatens to arrest Brody for harassment, but this apparently does nothing to put him off.

As Carla then walks in, she’s surprised to find Lisa in the process of cuffing Brody, who promptly marches him down to the station.

Turning out his pockets before taking into custody, Brody pulls out some white pills. Lisa demands to know what they are, but he refuses to answer her questions as she confiscates them.

Later, Brody is yelling out from his cell as an officer summons Lisa. Brody tells her that he needs his ‘meds’, but given Brody never told the custody officer what they were, she’s dubious of his claims.

As Brody becomes increasingly desperate, Lisa walks away, and fails to hear him point out that he has epilepsy.

It was only last week that Brody suffered a fit outside the Rovers, with Kit (Jacob Roberts) and Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove)—who Brody doesn’t know are his biological father and grandmother respectively—coming to his aid.

Moments after Lisa leaves, Brody collapses onto the floor of his cell as he suffers another epileptic fit…

2) Lou drives a wedge between Gary and Maria

The feud between Maria (Samia Longchambon) and Lou (Farrel Hegarty) reached a dramatic new level last week, with Maria facing criminal charges.

Having wangled herself an invitation to the BBQ at the Platt House, Maria’s suspicions were raised when she saw Lou duck inside.

Lou knew for a fact there was a big wad of cash inside Shona’s (Julia Goulding) bag ready to take to the bank, but as she decided against stealing it and placed it back inside Shona’s bag, Maria came in and caught her.

In the ensuing argument, Lou ended up falling onto David’s (Jack P Shepherd) brand new glass-topped coffee table, his pride and joy of the refurb, shattering it to smithereens. Though what isn’t clear is whether Lou fell as Maria claimed, or whether she was pushed.

Already miffed that husband Gary (Mikey North) had been sympathising and acting as a confidant for Lou, she was further frustrated when he offered to take Lou to the hospital to have her cuts seen to.

Maria was stunned when she was later approached by two officers in the Rovers, who informed her they were arresting her on suspicion of ABH!

Next week, Maria returns home telling Gary she has been released pending further investigation.

She’s quick to lash out at Lou when she later comes across her in the salon, convinced she was the one who reported her—but Lou flatly denies it. So who did tip off the police?

But for Gary, the focus is elsewhere as the cracks in his marriage begin to widen.

“He thinks that there was always more to it,” Mikey North tells us. “He’s not entirely sure that Maria’s telling the truth as to what happened, which drives them apart even more, and pushes him more towards Lou.”

Later, when Lou turns up at the flat and insists she doesn’t want any trouble, Gary responds with a quiet kindness, offering her a beer.

On the surface, it seems innocent enough—but is Lou playing a long game to get back at Maria by winding Gary in?

“He feels sorry for Lou and sees similarities between himself and her,” Mikey explains. “He saw how bad Mick could be, and he wanted to stick up for her a little bit, but Maria’s obviously of the other mind. Maria sees right through, where Gary doesn’t. Trouble is going to lie ahead for him…”

And that trouble might not be far off. The trust between Gary and Maria is already on thin ice, and if Gary keeps looking at Lou through rose-tinted glasses, it might shatter completely.

“Absolutely. It’s only going to go downhill from here,” Mikey warns. “It seems that Lou might be cut from the same cloth as Mick, more than meets the eye. That’s to come!”

“We’ve not seen the end of Lou by a long shot, and I think Gary’s probably going to regret what he does next…”

3) Will Sally and Tim air their concerns?

Meanwhile, having been looking after Lou’s two young daughters—Joanie and Shanice—Sally (Sally Dynevor) has some concerns and suggests to Tim (Joe Duttine) that they should perhaps contact social services.

With their dad Mick (Joe Layton) now locked up for the death of Craig (Colson Smith), Lou has been struggling to make ends meet—and admitted to son Brody that landing the girls on the Metcalfes’ doorstep did at least mean they were getting a proper feed.

But the girls’ reaction to hearing Sally and Tim having a minor disagreement, petrified that things were about to get violent, gave Sally and Tim a glimpse into what life must have been like for them in the Michaelis house.

Will Tim agree to share their concerns with the authorities and potentially make things worse for Lou?

On the plus side, after her initial reservations, looking after the girls has only strengthened Sally’s belief that they’re doing the right thing by applying to become foster parents.

4) Is Theo playing away?

Over at No.11, the relationship woes between Todd (Gareth Pierce) and Theo (James Cartwright) continue to linger with no end in sight.

Theo’s teenage daughter Millie (Kaitlyn Earley) dropped a bombshell last week by revealing she was pregnant, prompting Theo to move back in with his family to support her.

When Theo subsequently posted a picture of the family together again on his socials, Todd was left feeling on the outer.

Determined to numb the sting, Todd heads to drown his sorrows with Billy (Daniel Brocklebank) and Sean (Antony Cotton) in the Rovers. Todd decides to fire a shot back at Theo by snapping a selfie of the three of them and posting it onto his own socials.

It’s not long before Sean’s flicking through his dating app and up pops a shock—a profile for Theo. Is Theo really playing away, or is someone stirring trouble?

As tensions rise, Theo later manages to talk Todd down and starts putting the pieces together… someone’s out to split them up. But who?

5) Todd makes a huge mistake

Later in the week, Glenda and Sean gear up with leaflet dropping for a Drag Night at the Rovers. Todd ropes Theo into going, hoping for a bit of light relief—but Theo’s distracted, still glued to Millie’s constant texts. Todd tries to mask his frustration as he wishes Theo would live a little.

As the night goes on, Sean casually lets slip to a shocked Theo that Todd and Billy were once an item back in the day.

Later, spotting Theo’s phone unattended, Todd cheekily flicks it onto airplane mode to give Theo a break from the barrage of texts. When Theo assumes Millie’s lost interest, he relaxes, bonds with Billy, and even swaps numbers with him.

But the mood is shattered when Theo discovers the truth—his phone’s been offline, and Danielle’s (Natalie Anderson) been desperately trying to reach him as Millie’s in hospital. As Theo storms out, will he ever be able to forgive Todd?

By Friday, the fallout is far from over. Todd finds Theo sat in the living room at No.11, repeatedly snapping an elastic band on his wrist—a quiet sign that things are not okay. Millie’s struggling too, confiding that living with her mum is sending her over the edge.

When Theo suggests she stay with them longer, all eyes turn to Todd. Is he willing to play happy families for a bit longer?

But Millie’s done waiting. She later tells Todd in no uncertain terms that she wants her dad home. She wants normality, and she’ll do whatever it takes to make that happen.

The question is… just how far is Millie willing to go?

6) Debbie reveals her devastating secret to her family

Elsewhere, Debbie’s (Sue Devaney) barely holding it together as she continues her secret battle against young-onset dementia.

Unable to face being around Ronnie—having dumped him following her diagnosis—Debbie vents to Bernie, who suggests a few quiet drinks at Debbie’s hotel might help take the edge off.

But as they arrive at the Chariot Square bar, they clock 16-year-old Brody enjoying a drink with a mate—only he can’t produce any ID when challenged by Debbie.

Debbie’s already on a short fuse, and this tips her over. In a flash of anger, she grabs his bottle and smashes it on the bar, shocking Bernie.

On Friday, viewers will get a feel of the disorientation that Debbie is facing, as seen through her eyes.

Bernie continues to fret for her friend as Debbie forgets to pay at the café, and things only snowball from there.

When Debbie tells Ronnie and Leanne (Jane Danson) that a planned awards night at the hotel will have to be cancelled—there’s been a flood—Leanne steps in with a solution, offering Speed Daal as a backup venue.

Although they’ve insisted they’re nothing more than friends, Debbie continues to be suspicious over Ronnie and Leanne’s friendship as she watches them laughing together. But Debbie could be about to stumble onto something far more scandalous.

Debbie’s younger brother Carl, the only one to be privy to her diagnosis, is still determined to win over the affections of sister-in-law Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine).

As he quietly talks to Abi, out of earshot of Kevin (Michael Le Vell), Carl tells Abi that they are meant to be together.

They’re taken aback when they suddenly realise that Debbie is right next to them, watching them intently. But all isn’t as it appears, when Debbie suddenly passes out.

When she comes round, Kevin and Abi insist she needs checking out at hospital, but as she struggles to argue against them she’s left with only one option.

Debbie tells them that there isn’t much point as she already knows what’s wrong with her—she has dementia.

How will Kevin and Abi react to Debbie’s devastating news?

7) James confronts Dee-Dee

Over at the Bailey household, Dee-Dee (Channique-Sterling Brown) faces further family tension next week, after a heartfelt moment with baby daughter Laila.

Having planned to have Laila—the daughter of her late, abusive ex Joel (Calum Lill)—adopted out, Dee-Dee eventually agreed to hand her over to brother James (Jason Callender) and his partner Danny, who were living in the US.

Things got even tougher when Dee-Dee had to undergo an emergency hysterectomy following Laila’s birth, meaning Laila would be the only child she could ever have naturally, but she insisted that James take Laila regardless.

But now that James is unexpectedly living back at home after splitting with Danny, and with Laila more present in Dee-Dee’s life, she’s finding it harder than ever to keep her distance.

When James admits to Dee-Dee that Laila kept him awake most of the night, she offers to take over and give him a break.

Whilst caring for her daughter, Dee-Dee can’t help but smile at her.

Daniel later suggests to Dee-Dee that she could chat with Amy (Elle Mulvaney) about doing a student radio feature on black womens experiences with maternity—something that might help Dee-Dee process everything that happened.

Later in the week, Dee-Dee gets a letter saying Laila’s vaccinations are due, but when Michael tells her James is away in Leeds, she realises she’ll have to handle it herself.

The visit is more emotional than she expected, and she confides in Michael about how tough it was. Later, Dee-Dee admits to Daniel that she’s not sure she’s strong enough for the radio interview, but Daniel does his best to convince her to go for it.

On Friday, Dee-Dee and James find themselves butting heads over Laila, it becoming clear to James that she’s struggling with having her daughter so close again.

Will Dee-Dee admit that it’s stirring up more than she bargained for?

8) Aadi pushes the boat out

Also next week, when Bernie overhears Aadi (Adam Hussain) talking about some spectacularly dull stuff with Amy and Summer (Harriet Bibby) in the cafe, she tells him that he’s middle-aged before his time.

Bernie encourages Aadi to go out and live a little whilst he still has the chance. Prompted by Bernie’s suggestion, Aadi later rounds up Amy and Summer with plans to organise a party.

What could possibly go wrong?