8 Huge EastEnders Spoilers for Next Week – 16th to 19th June

Next week on EastEnders, Vicki tries to keep Joel’s latest illegal act under wraps, Alfie has a bombshell for Kat, and Elaine goes off the rails after her breakup.

Here’s everything in store in Walford from Monday 16th to Thursday 19th June.

1) Jean is furious

Jean (Gillian Wright) was furious this week when she returned to Walford to discover that not only had Harvey (Ross Boatman) learnt about Kat (Jessie Wallace) and Alfie’s (Shane Richie) engagement before her, but that Kat and Harvey were going into business together!

Kat insisted that their business deal was thrust upon her – as she’d in fact been trying to sabotage Harvey’s new limo business idea by beating him to it – and talked Jean around by explaining that she’d be making Harvey and Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) pay for a large portion of her wedding day.

However, heading into next week, Jean is once again left furious as the press coverage of Kat and Harvey’s wedding business comes out. While the coverage may be good for business, an article calls Kathy ‘Mrs Monroe’, and Jean is reminded of what she’s lost.

Alfie does his best to make Jean feel better, but he’s soon distracted by his phone. Jean then tries to talk to Harvey, but after he dismisses her, she takes action to sabotage the Monroe/Moon limo business.

Thankfully, Alfie arrives just in time to stop Jean from doing anything stupid, and he promises to be there for her as she tries to get over her and Harvey’s split. However, Alfie soon finds himself with another problem, as he gets a call from Stacey…

2) History repeats itself for Joel

Not long after Vicki (Alice Haig) and Ross (Alex Walkinshaw) turned up on Albert Square, we learnt that they were strapped for cash and needed a loan to get back afloat.

While we were initially led to believe that Ross had found himself in debt, we eventually learnt that he’d had to pay off a family back in Australia, after his son Joel (Max Murray) was caught upskirting a girl.

Since arriving on the square, Joel has proven that a move to the UK hasn’t been the wakeup call Ross was hoping for, after he secretly filmed himself sleeping with Avani (Aaliyah James).

Next week, things go from bad to worse, as Joel and Tommy take the tube back home. On their journey, Joel asks Tommy to film him, which Tommy agrees to do, having no idea what Joel has planned.

Tommy is then horrified when he watches Joel pretend to fall onto fellow passenger Isla, who he touches inappropriately. As they arrive at the station, a horrified Isla immediately reports Joel, who is quickly apprehended.

Across the way, Ross and Vicki are alarmed to see Joel being stopped, as they’re left wondering what he’s done now.

3) Vicki offers to pay off Isla

As Ross confronts his son at the station and demands answers, Vicki heads to comfort Isla. She tells the teen that she fully supports her decision to report Joel, in the hope that it might stop him from doing it again, and gives Isla her number in case she needs anything.

Across the square, Kat is worried that Joel is proving to be a bad influence on Tommy.

However, she gets no support from Alfie, as he’s elsewhere – later, she’s desperate to track Alfie down, but he’s nowhere to be seen. How has Sharon’s phone call proven such a distraction?

Meanwhile, Ross tries to talk to his son, but Joel simply lies to him yet again.

Later, Vicki tries to support her partner, who’s filled with fear over Joel’s future if he can’t convince him to change his ways.

When Vicki later meets up with Isla, she offers to pay her off in exchange for Isla dropping the complaint against Joel. She promises to make Joel understand that what he did was wrong – but is the teen likely to listen?

4) Phil worries for Linda

This week saw Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) kick George (Colin Salmon) out of The Vic after learning that he’d spent Christmas Day evening with his ex-wife, Sabrina. Later, she spotted him and Cindy (Michelle Collins) looking cosy on the balcony of The Albert, leaving her fearing that George was cheating on her.

As she headed to The Albert, where she was chatted up by charismatic punter Stephen, she eventually made the shocking decision to head home with him.

In today’s episode, after realising that George hadn’t cheated after all, Elaine admitted the truth about her infidelity to her husband.

George was left shellshocked, and despite Elaine’s insistence that she wasn’t entirely to blame, George admitted that he couldn’t get past what she’d done, and he packed his bags to move out.

Next week, with George gone and Elaine otherwise preoccupied, Phil (Steve McFadden) fears that Linda (Kellie Bright) isn’t coping well with having to handle running The Vic on her own. And her troubles are only just beginning…

5) Elaine starts splashing the cash

Trying to put George out of her mind, Elaine hosts a party at The Vic.

As the drinks start flowing, Kim (Tameka Empson), Yolande (Angela Wynter), Denise (Diane Parish), Honey (Emma Barton) and Mo (Laila Morse) are all more than happy to help her drown her sorrows.

The night quickly gets messy, and Linda is shocked when Elaine announces to the pub that the prosecco is on the house – all night! Is Elaine ready to bankrupt The Vic in her quest to get over George?

When Phil and Nigel (Paul Bradley) pop in for a drink later on, Phil clocks how much Linda is struggling with handling the punters on her own. He ends up helping her out, as it appears that Elaine couldn’t care less how much her daughter is struggling.

Later, a tipsy Elaine offers to book Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) onto a singles cruise. Elaine insists that she’ll pay and Priya can pay her back, but Linda is horrified when she sees £5,000 leave the business bank account.

When she confronts her mum on her poor financial decision, Elaine dismisses her!

6) Alfie rocks Kat with some news

When Kat finally gets a moment with Alfie to talk about Tommy’s latest situation, she’s hit with a bombshell.

Alfie’s brother Spencer, who was previously dating Vicki before she left him to get with his best friend Ross, is in turmoil. Alfie confesses to Kat that he needs to go visit him in Australia!

How will Kat respond to the prospect of being left alone with Tommy while he’s still causing problems?

7) Vicki threatens Tommy

After being shocked by Joel’s actions, Tommy does his best to try to avoid his new friend.

However, it’s not long before Vicki tracks him down, and warns him that he needs to keep his mouth shut about Joel’s actions – if he doesn’t, then Vicki will implicate him in what happened to Isla!

8) Linda downplays her true feelings

After her night of partying, Elaine wakes up with a terrible hangover. When Linda once again confronts her on her decision to book Priya onto the singles cruise, Elaine continues to refuse to engage with her.

Later, Phil realises just how much Linda is struggling under the pressure of running The Vic on her own.

He has a word with Elaine, ripping into her for treating Linda so badly – however, when Elaine later tries to talk to her daughter, Linda downplays just how overwhelmed she’s feeling.

Will Linda admit the truth before it all gets too much for her?

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 16th June (Episode 7137)

Jean takes action to right a wrong, Alfie is clearly hiding something, and George gets some advice.

Tuesday 17th June (Episode 7138)

Vicki intervenes in a troubling situation, Kat goes looking for answers, and Phil worries about Linda.

Wednesday 18th June (Episode 7139)

Priya gets an unexpected gift, Ross and Vicki are united, and the situation at The Vic gets worse.

Thursday 19th June (Episode 7140)

Tommy is under pressure, Alfie has some news, and Phil gets tough with Elaine.