Next week on Emmerdale, a discovery by the police puts Tracy under suspicion, Bear puts Eve in danger, Eric celebrates his 80th birthday, and Kammy steals from Home Farm.

Please note: Emmerdale will not air on ITV1 on Tuesday evening due to football coverage.

1) The Dingles turns on Tracy

With Nate’s (Jurell Carter) fate now known around the village, accusations are flying about who could have been responsible.

While it was believed that Nate had left for the Shetlands last September, his body has now been discovered in a lake on the outskirts of the village—where it had remained for the past nine months, following his accidental death at the hands of John (Oliver Farnworth).

Dad Cain (Jeff Hordley) immediately came under suspicion after the police learned of the scuffle between him and Nate as he was due to depart the village. Moira (Natalie J Robb), who was unknowingly suffering from a brain tumour at the time and not in control of her actions, inadvertently opened an old wound for Cain by trying to kiss Nate.

Cain had mistakenly believed his son was trying to seduce his stepmother, and gave him a beating in front of Tracy (Amy Walsh). Tracy is now convinced that Cain later went too far and killed his own son.

Next week, John is interviewed by the police, after it emerged that he was one of the last people to see Nate alive, having claimed to have seen him as he left for Scotland.

John keeps his cool as he faces their questions, and hopes to ensure Cain also avoids any suspicion.

Meanwhile, Tracy receives a public dressing-down from Sam (James Hooton) over her accusations, and a rattled Cain admits he’s beginning to wonder if Tracy herself could be involved in Nate’s death. Horrified, Tracy strongly denies any wrongdoing as she attempts to defend herself.

Following the the showdown, John assures Cain that the police will likely start shifting their focus elsewhere… but what does he have planned?

2) The police make a discovery

When the police later show up at Tug Ghyll with a search warrant, Tracy knows that it’s a waste of time, given that all of Nate’s possessions have been cleared out by the removal guy that she assumed Nate had hired.

But Tracy is floored when Nate’s mobile phone is subsequently found in Frankie’s playhouse in the garden. John had kept onto Nate’s phone and initially used it to send a few texts to throw people off the scent.

Now it appears that he’s firmly trying to set Tracy up!

Tracy is taken in for questioning, and is left further unsettled when she learns there’s no trace of the removal man who was supposedly involved in Nate’s move to Shetland.

After returning home, Tracy wastes no time confronting Cain again, doubling down on her belief he had a hand in Nate’s death.

3) Will Vanessa lie to the police?

Later, police confirm they now believe Nate was killed on the day he was meant to leave the village. Desperate to avoid any further suspicion, Tracy lies by claiming she spent the entire day with Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) and later appeals to her sister to corroborate her story.

Vanessa is clearly unsettled by the request, and when DS Walsh arrives at the vets’ surgery to take an official statement, she’s caught off guard—will she lie to the police to help Tracy’s case?

At the end of the week, tensions remain high between Tracy and the entire Dingle clan, as she finds herself in an altercation with Ruby (Beth Cordingly) in the middle of The Woolpack.

Things soon boil over and Tracy slaps Ruby, prompting others to step in and break things up before it escalates any further.

As Tracy grows increasingly desperate to prove her innocence, what lengths will she go to?

4) Bear puts Eve in danger

Elsewhere in the village, tensions rise over at Tenant House after Bear (Joshua Richards) makes a mistake which leaves young granddaughter Eve (Bella James) in grave danger.

Bear has already been questioning his place in the household alongside son Paddy (Dominic Brunt) and daughter-in-law Mandy (Lisa Riley), feeling all the more like a third wheel after housemate Liam (Jonny MacPherson) moved out.

When he returned home to find his room emptied and a stack of boxes in the living room, Bear immediately feared they were turfing him out of their marital home.

In an unusual show of temper, Bear lashed out at Paddy and Mandy, accusing them of wanting to get shot of him, before storming off.

It was a couple of hours before Mandy and Paddy tracked Bear down, where they explained that the boxes were Liam’s, and that they had actually moved Bear’s belongings into the (much larger) room that Liam had just vacated. They were also planning to get him an en-suite fitted.

“What am I like, eh?” Bear responded. “I’m sorry son, but I really thought you wanted shot of us. And it hurt, because I’m fond of my little family. I know I came late to it but I were heartbroken at the thought it were ending.”

“I think he feels as he’s got older, he’s got less of a role to play within society,” Joshua Richards told EverySoap and other media during a press event last month. “He was quite a big thing in his time [as a professional wrestler], and as he’s become less and less of that I think he can accept that.”

“But then to discover a son, a whole new part of the family. Then to be part of it, and then to feel that you are in the way—as any rational human being would feel, living with a new couple in their new house—it upsets him. I think that’s the catalyst for his erratic behaviour.”

“He feels like there’s nowhere he belongs, that’s the sad thing about it,” Joshua continues. “And I think that can be quite a major part of a lot of older people who happen to be living with younger families or with their offspring. That they feel that they shouldn’t be there and they should be looking after themselves.”

“I think Paddy and Mandy gradually become aware that something is very much wrong. But they can’t put their finger on it.”

Next week, Bear is suffering from insomnia, prompting Mandy and Bear to try and convince him to see Liam at the surgery.

On his return, seeing that Paddy and Mandy are exhausted, Bear promises to fetch Eve some sweets if she promises to keep quiet whilst he nips back out.

Left to her own devices, a bored Eve soon finds Bear’s dosette box on the kitchen table, full of his sleeping tablets.

A short while later, Paddy and Mandy wake up from a nap and are horrified when they see Eve playing with Bear’s medication!

We’re currently at the beginning of what will become a big storyline for Bear – details of which are still under wraps – which sees him leave the village for an extended period.

“First of all, he thinks, ‘Oh, it’s nothing’,” Joshua responds when we ask about Bear’s reaction to the Eve incident. “And then, bit by bit, he just thinks—’Hang on a minute, it is an issue. Why did I screw up on that? Why was I not so attentive about that, and then about that…’—It’s all little things together that he’s missing the ball on.”

“I think it’s an amalgamation of those things that makes him question—’What am I doing? Is there anything wrong with me? No, there’s nothing wrong with me. I’m fine.’—That kind of thought process which gets you absolutely nowhere, apart from frustrated.”

“I’m not really sure of the true nature of exactly what is going on yet,” Joshua admits. “But there’s something big coming up and I’m really looking forward to it. For anybody who is lucky enough to work on this wonderful thing, when you do get a nice, juicy storyline, it’s so fulfilling.”

5) Kammy takes a souvenir from Home Farm

Meanwhile, Vinny’s (Bradley Johnson) a rabbit in the headlights, when a conversation with fiancée Gabby (Rosie Bentham) makes him realise he’s forgotten the anniversary of their first kiss!

Quick to cover, Vinny enlists Kammy’s (Shebz Miah) help in the hope of setting up a romantic surprise.

But as the pair make their way up to Home Farm, Kammy is soon distracted by the opulent surroundings.

“When he steps into this place, it’s almost like something he’s seen in movies,” Shebz Miah told us during the press event. “He’s amazed by the layout and everything’s just so out of his depth. He’s never ever come across anything like this, and he’s just absorbing everything.”

But Kammy soon spies something which he believes would be a good souvenir, and a potential money-earner—young Clemmie’s (Mabel Addison) brand new phone.

“Kammy obviously goes in there initially trying to help Vinny prepare for the anniversary, but Kammy’s very opportunistic,” Shebz continues. “His instincts kick in, and because he’s so amazed with where he is, he decides to snap up that opportunity and act like nothing ever happened.”

“He’s obviously quite street smart, and he knows that this is an expensive phone. Because he knows it has value, making financial gains becomes more important to him.”

“It might not sit well morally with anyone, because essentially he is robbing. But for Kammy, it’s more about survival instincts. He’s doing it for a reason—there’s something bigger going on.”

“Vinny does say it’s Clemmie’s phone. But I think that actually puts Kammy in more of a position to take it. From his point of view, Clemmie’s a child, and a child shouldn’t even have such an expensive phone. It feels like she’s being spoiled.”

“So I think that’s why, for Kammy, the stakes don’t feel as high.”

Gabby is delighted when she later comes by the scrapyard to find Vinny’s grand anniversary gesture. But whilst they enjoy a romantic evening in, Kammy is outside HOP making a call, arranging to offload Clemmie’s phone.

It’s not long before the missing phone is noticed up at Home Farm. As Dawn (Olivia Bromley), Kim (Claire King), and Joe (Ned Porteous) try to figure out where it could have gone, Joe is quick to cast suspicion on Billy (Jay Kontzle), seizing the chance to stir up further tension between Dawn and her ex.

6) Kerry worries after Eric’s revelation

Also next week, with the stress of the past week after organising some assistance for Eric (Chris Chittell), Kerry (Laura Norton) is hopeful of arranging a nice surprise to cheer him up.

Despite Eric’s reservations, Kerry went ahead with contacting a home care service after Eric had a couple of falls. But Eric’s pride quickly got in the way when he promptly dismissed carer Sophie (Julie Barclay), feeling he was being patronised.

Eric soon came to a compromise with Kerry that she would be his live-in carer, something that he only agreed to on condition that she accept payment for it.

Next week, Eric’s 80th birthday rolls around, and he receives a letter from ex-partner Brenda (Lesley Dunlop) with some big news, but will it be good or bad?

Meanwhile, Kerry organises for Eric’s nearest and dearest to surprise him with a party in the shop.

But Kerry is thrown when she later overhears Eric telling Rodney (Patrick Mower) that he’s planning on selling his home, not long after she’s moved in there.

When Rodney also shows concern about Eric letting Kerry loose with his bank card, will she find herself cut out of Eric’s life entirely?

7) Jacob urges Sarah to confess

Plus, Sarah (Katie Hill) still hasn’t managed to tell her family about her recent cancer diagnosis, leaving Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant) infuriated that she’s denying herself their support at such a crucial time.

With it becoming more and more difficult to cover for Sarah, will Jacob betray her trust?