Home and Away Spoilers – Mali’s fears leave Abigail confused

This week on Home and Away in Australia, as Abigail’s birthday arrives, Mali’s attempts to prove he’s enough for her could do more harm than good. Elsewhere, is Sonny ready for a serious relationship?

Abigail (Hailey Pinto) and Mali (Kyle Shilling) face another potential stumbling block in their relationship this week, as Mali frets about the perfect birthday present.

The pair have only been together a few short months, but seem to have a knack of finding ways to put each other offside.

Mali’s latest faux-pas occurred when Abby’s mum Debra (Tammy MacIntosh) decided to come to Summer Bay to meet her youngest’s new beau.

Sensing disaster, Abby had sent a text warning Mali, begging him to make himself scarce and avoid Deb’s inevitable interrogation.

But Abby was mortified when she returned to Summer Bay with Deb to find Mali eagerly awaiting their arrival, quickly introducing himself in the belief that Abby was overreacting.

It didn’t take long before Mali put his foot in it, as he referenced how well Abby was doing now after choosing to put her recovery first—completely unaware that Deb had no idea what had been going on in Abby’s life over the past few months.

Put on the spot, Abby and brother Levi (Tristan Gorey) were forced to confess to their mum that Abby was a recovering addict.

Abby was furious that Mali had outed her secret, and feeling she owed it to her mum to prove she was now doing okay, went to stay with her mum in the city for a few days.

On her return, Abby apologised for her meltdown and explained that Deb wanted to ‘sort her out’. As a result, Abby secretly started packing to move back home with her mum.

Mali caught Abby not long before her taxi arrived, and eventually managed to convince her that she was doing just fine in Summer Bay with all of her loved ones there to support her.

As TV Week reports, with Abby’s birthday now approaching, Mali has been secretly working on a special portrait for her. But as the special day comes around, he starts doubting his choice of gift.

Abby is full of excitement for her first Summer Bay birthday, which is also the first one she’s celebrated with both her siblings for well over a decade. She has no hesitation in letting everyone know about it, with Alf (Ray Meagher) particularly bemused by her enthusiasm as he bumps into her on his way up to the surf club.

But for Mali, whose confidence tends to falter when it comes to creating artwork that has a personal meaning to him, he begins to worry that his painting won’t live up to Abby’s expectations of the day.

When Abby comes into the surf club, Mali is quick to hide what he’s been working on, and quickly ropes in a nearby Levi and Mackenzie (Emily Weir) to join their conversation as a distraction.

As talk moves onto childhood and babies, Mac is uneasy, with the others not knowing that she and Levi are currently struggling to conceive, as they wait for the results of their recent fertility test.

Everyone seems to have their own distractions as they all gather for Abby’s birthday brunch. Abby excitedly unwraps her gifts, but is surprised when she opens a small box from her brother to find a car key inside.

All soon becomes apparent as Levi, perhaps fed up of Abby having to borrow his, then goes on to unveil her brand new car!

Mali’s deflated as he concludes that his painting, though deeply personal, will in no way compete with a glistening set of wheels.

Thinking on his feet, Mali instead tells Abby that his own gift to her is yet to arrive.

Abby can’t help but notice Mali’s strange behaviour, and when she questions Mac the following day, she lets slip that Mali had her present hidden away somewhere.

It doesn’t take long for Abby to eventually uncover the painting’s hiding place, but when she later meets up with her boyfriend, she’s thrown when he instead presents her with a bracelet.

Will Abby confront Mali over the painting?

Meanwhile, having secretly hooked up with Dana (Ally Harris) again, Sonny (Ryan Bown) is left wondering whether he could be entering into his first serious relationship.

The pair had first begun seeing each other whilst Sonny was holed up in the local motel under bodyguard protection, as he waited to testify against River Boy Gage (Tom Wilson) in court.

Dana’s sister Harper (Jessica Redmayne) wasn’t too impressed with her choice of man, given what he was mixed up in. Harper’s point seemed to be proven when the vehicle that Dana, Sonny, Theo (Matt Evans) and Lacey (Sophea Pennington) were travelling in was ambushed by the gang en route to the courthouse.

Dana and Lacey were left stranded whilst the River Boys sped off with Theo and Sonny. Whilst the men ultimately came out of it with nothing more than a few bruises, and with the threat of the River Boys apparently eliminated, Dana still decided to end things with Sonny.

Dana explained that there was no guarantee that things were now safe, and that when it came down to it, they still didn’t really know each other that well.

But last week saw the pair succumb to temptation again, with Dana spending the night with Sonny at the pier apartment. Harper was suitably unimpressed the next morning as she saw the pair parting ways at the coffee cart.

Dana made no secret of what she’d been up to, making a point of asking Irene for a large coffee, confessing she’d hardly slept.

As a promo for this week’s episodes shows, Dana and Sonny continue to kid themselves that they are nothing more than just friends, only to soon find themselves back in bed together.

When Harper comes looking for her sister at the apartment, she knocks on Sonny’s bedroom door before opening it to find Dana and Sonny lying there.

“Hey Harper,” Dana says with a grin. “Whatcha doing here?”

When she later grabs a coffee with Harper and awkwardly greets Sonny as he walks past, Dana is reminded by her sister that they’re supposed to be just friends.

Sonny is also keen on maintaining the casual nature of his and Dana’s relations, pointing out to Theo that he doesn’t do relationships.

But when they later talk again in Salt, Theo tells Sonny that it’s beginning to sound very much like he’s moving on from his bachelor lifestyle, and that Dana is his girlfriend.

Confused, Sonny decides to try and clarify things with Dana.

“He said that you and I are in a relationship,” he asks. “Are we?”

“I mean, you tell me,” Dana quips, trying to make light of it.

“Well I asked you first,” Sonny responds, the conversation beginning to get a little awkward.

“I asked you last!” Dana quickly fires back.

Will the pair admit that they’re becoming more than just friends with benefits?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 2nd June (Episode 8494)

Abigail celebrates her birthday. Remi gets a huge opportunity. Mali worries he’s not enough.

Tuesday 3rd June (Episode 8495)

Abigail’s moved by Mali’s gesture. Mackenzie’s perplexed by her results. Dana and Sonny are busted.

Wednesday 4th June (Episode 8496)

Harper slips out of line. Is Remi committing to too much? Mackenzie searches for answers.

Thursday 5th June (Episode 8497)

Abigail challenges Eden. Dana and Sonny talk labels. Harper invites Tane on a trip.