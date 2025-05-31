Next week on Coronation Street, Eileen bids farewell to the cobbles, Dylan stands up to Brody, and Tim is caught out by Sally.

1) Jason lays on the charm with Danielle

He’s barely been back on the street for 24 hours following his shock return from Thailand, but Jason (Ryan Thomas) wastes no time in eyeing up one of the locals next week.

Unfortunately, that lady just so happens to be Danielle (Natalie Anderson)—the scorned wife of his brother Todd’s (Gareth Pierce) new partner Theo (James Cartwright)!

Seeing Danielle in the pub, Jason begins chatting her up and invites her to join him in one of the booths. When Jason mentions his brother Todd, Danielle is surprised but quickly covers.

Will she tell Jason who she really is, or does she have something planned for the brother of the man who stole away the man she loved?

Meanwhile, Theo’s daughter Millie is still struggling to come to terms with her dad being thrown out of the family home and shacking up with another man.

After Millie ends up staying the night at No.11, Eileen pulls Todd aside, warning him that if he continues like this he might end up responsible for her. It’s time to deal with the reality of the situation.

Theo relays to Millie that her mum is asking for her to come back home, but Millie refuses unless Theo agrees to move back in with them. Theo gently explains to Millie that he wants to be with Todd now, and he can’t keep living a lie.

Will Millie accept her dad’s wishes?

2) Eileen and George are publicly accused

If her sons’ love lives weren’t enough to be occupied with, Eileen is still dealing with the fallout of sister Julie’s (Katy Cavanagh-Jupe) death, and the implication that she may have helped her end her own life.

Terminally ill Julie took her own life, but inadvertently put Eileen in the spotlight after using Eileen’s painkillers to do so.

The later revelation that Eileen stood to gain from Julie’s life insurance certainly didn’t help her case, and Eileen was mortified when Brian (Peter Gunn) confronted her in front of everyone at Julie’s wake.

Tracy (Kate Ford) was quick to stir the pot and accuse Eileen of wrongdoing, forcing her to defend her actions.

Next week, Eileen is stunned as she shows George (Tony Maudsley) and Jason an article from the Weatherfield Gazette, which lays out the entire story—including how George, who was beginning to have his own doubts about Eileen’s innocence, attempted to embalm Julie’s body before the postmortem.

George quickly realises that they’re publicly being accused of a life insurance scam, and the story could ruin his business. But who was present at the wake who could have blabbed to the paper?

3) Eileen bids farewell

Later, Jason shocks Eileen by presenting her with a radical proposal—she could move to Thailand with him and become a business partner in his bar.

Eileen tells Jason that, as tempting as it sounds, George would never want to relocate to Thailand. But when Jason reveals what Eileen said, George is caught off guard.

Shortly afterwards, George drops by the cab office with a bold announcement for Eileen. He’s ready to make the move, and has already booked them a holiday for tomorrow to scout things out.

Even if George is onside, Eileen has still been having doubts about their relationship. Julie’s claim that they weren’t right for each other has stuck with her, and when George proposed at the wake, Eileen couldn’t give him an answer. Later, at home, Eileen admitted to George that she didn’t want to marry him.

“I think she had such bad experiences with men, and George was kind and he was comfortable so she stuck with him,” Sue Cleaver tells us.

“But Julie was saying to her ‘Look, are you sure he’s the one? Life is so short.’ She’s fought against it. But Julie’s voice is in her ear saying, ‘You know this isn’t the one for you. You’re not in love with him. He’s not making your heart sing’.”

When Theo talks to Millie about no longer wanting to live a lie, his words seem to resonate with Eileen, something that George immediately picks up on.

George opens up to Steve (Simon Gregson) about his worries over Eileen, but Steve’s holding back more than he lets on.

Later, Eileen reveals the police have closed their investigation into Julie’s death, which at least brings one stressful chapter to a close.

Eileen has soon made a decision, and tells Steve and Tim (Joe Duttine) that she’s decided to accept Jason’s offer.

“She realises, ‘What do I have? What am I… no, why can’t I?’” Sue continues. “She’s very fond of George. She has love for George, but she knows she’s settling.”

“For many people, that would be an amazing opportunity, I guess, to go to almost the other side of the world, and with the safety blanket of her son being there.

“She’s been with Todd for a long time, and she doesn’t have anything to lose really apart from that.”

But where does that leave George, and will he be going to Thailand alongside Eileen?

Soon enough, the time has come for Eileen to wave goodbye to the cobbles, as all of Eileen’s loved ones gather outside the Rovers to wave her and Jason off.

“I said very much that I would like her to go off to pastures new, to kind of mirror what I’m doing in a sense,” Sue explains as she bows out from the role after 25 years.

“It was perfect, I’m so happy with the ending, and I was so humbled by it and the way it had been written and what it is. I felt very grateful to have such a wonderful ending written. It seemed very, very apt.”

4) Will Abi give in to Carl’s charms?

Carl’s (Jonathan Howard) shifty behaviour continues over at the garage, after joining forces with Ronnie’s (Vinta Morgan) old mate Fiona to help her shift dodgy cars.

Taking up the job in brother Kev’s (Michael Le Vell) business soon caused tension with sister-in-law Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine), who is fighting with her unresolved feelings towards Carl.

When Abi overhears Carl arranging to meet with Fiona, she jumps to conclusions and assumes he’s got a secret girlfriend on the side.

Carl’s attention soon turns to Tracy (Kate Ford) as she stops by the garage, with her flirting causing envy from both Abi and Tracy’s passing ex-husband Steve.

Tracy and Carl continue to get under Abi’s skin when she sees them later in the week, and once Carl is out of the way, she warns Tracy that Carl’s a serial womaniser and it’d be best to steer clear.

But when Carl catches wind of Abi’s interference, he confronts her, accusing her of trying to sabotage things because she’s secretly into him.

Abi’s not having it. She flatly denies any feelings and threatens to tell Kevin if Carl doesn’t back off. But Carl doesn’t flinch—he tells Abi it’s time to stop pretending, and as he leans in for a kiss, the tension hits boiling point.

Will Abi give in?

5) Debbie suspects Ronnie and Leanne

The green-eyed monster also hits Debbie (Sue Devaney) again next week, as she nurses her broken heart after breaking up with Ronnie.

Debbie is still deeply in love with her ex, but had opted to end their relationship after a short-lived engagement when she was diagnosed with young-onset dementia, not wishing to be a burden to him.

Debbie’s diagnosis still remains a secret to all but her brother Carl, and keeping her symptoms under wraps is becoming increasingly hard.

Whilst paying in the shop, Debbie struggles as she attempts to count out some change. Ronnie gently offers assistance, but she snaps back, insisting she doesn’t need his help.

It’s clear she’s determined to keep up appearances—but for how much longer?

Later in the week, Kevin can’t help but notice Abi’s unease when Carl and Debbie call over at No.13 with some bacon sarnies. His curiosity is further raised when Debbie references an unhappy customer at the garage, which Carl quickly brushes off.

Out on the street, Leanne (Jane Danson) thanks Ronnie for lending her his drill. Debbie spots them chatting nearby, and her suspicions flare once again that something might be going on.

When Ronnie turns and catches Debbie watching, will he try and reach out to her?

6) Dylan stands up to Brody

Elsewhere, Sean (Antony Cotton) is looking forward to the return home of son Dylan (Liam McCheyne), who has been banged up in the STC since February.

Yet he can’t help but be concerned about the fact that Brody (Ryan Mulvey), who had made Dylan’s life a living hell inside, is now living on Mawdsley Street following his own recent release.

When Sean crosses paths with Brody’s mum Lou (Farrel Hegarty), he wastes no time in making his feelings known—he doesn’t want Brody causing any more trouble for Dylan.

Lou, already feeling the sting of judgment from the locals after her husband Mick (Joe Layton) was arrested over Craig’s (Colson Smith) death, is clearly under pressure… but how will she respond to Sean’s demand?

As Wednesday comes around, Dylan is finally free, and whilst Sean wants to celebrate the occasion with a slap-up lunch at the bistro, Dylan would rather downplay the occasion and stick with a simple bite to eat at the cafe instead.

When Brody walks in, Sean reassures Dylan that he’s got his back—but Dylan makes it clear that Brody should be the one looking over his shoulder. Later, Dylan trails Brody into the ginnel. What’s he planning?

Later in the week, Sean tells Dylan that he’s spoken to the college and they might be willing to take him back, but Dylan shows little interest.

When Brody later spots Betsy (Sydney Martin) outside the corner shop, he angrily confronts her for reporting him to the police over the vodka he stole—an act that landed him in the cells for the night.

As their argument heats up, Brody steps towards Betsy menacingly—only for Dylan to charge in and leap to her defence.

The situation quickly spirals as the two square up, right in front of their former STC tutor Daniel (Rob Mallard).

With tensions boiling over, will Dylan find himself in even more trouble?

7) Tim goes behind Sally’s back

Over at No.4, after providing sanctuary for Lou and her daughters Joanie and Shanice following Mick’s (Joe Layton) arrest, Sally (Sally Dynevor) remarks to Tim how nice it is to have the house to themselves again—blissfully unaware that fostering is still very much on Tim’s mind.

Tim had approached the subject with Sally following the death of Mason (Luca Toolan) earlier this year, who they had taken into their home briefly.

Sally was initially reluctant but began to warm to the thought… until Hope (Isabella Flanagan) pulled a prank that shook her confidence, leaving her worried they might end up with an equally problematic child.

But while Sally has put the brakes on, Tim hasn’t given up. Quietly continuing to explore the idea, he’s even gone so far as to arrange a meeting with a social worker… without telling Sally.

When Sally pops back to the house unexpectedly, she finds Tim looking suspiciously dapper and the place spotless.

Before she can ask questions, there’s a knock at the door—a social worker has arrived. Sally is left stunned. What will she say?

Later in the week, Tim makes an effort to smooth things over with Sally, but his words don’t land.

Meanwhile, Sally steps in to help when it becomes clear the Rovers’ accounts are in disarray. In a quiet moment with Glenda (Jodie Prenger), she opens up about Tim’s interest in fostering, admitting she’s unsure if they’re too old for it.

Can Glenda offer the reassurance Sally needs?

8) Dee-Dee is thrown by an unexpected return

Also next week, Ed (Trevor Michael Georges) is still concerned over Dee-Dee’s (Channique Sterling-Brown) mental wellbeing, following her decision to hand baby Laila over to her brother James (Jason Callender).

Although she had planned to adopt her daughter out, the decision for Laila to remain in the family wasn’t one that she took lightly.

But with James living in the US with his partner Danny, Dee-Dee felt there would be sufficient distance from Laila for it not to cause any issues.

The trauma of the birth also complicated Dee-Dee’s situation, feeling that a systematic failure to provide her with adequate care had led to her tragically suffering from pre-eclampsia, and being forced to have an emergency hysterectomy.

She was furious when Weatherfield General’s internal investigation found no wrongdoing. However, her anger was tempered somewhat when nurse Zoe personally vowed to campaign for better training in the hospital—training that specifically addresses the needs of black mothers.

Now, Dee-Dee is determined to focus on her future, and tells Ed that she plans to focus on ensuring there is better training out there for midwives.

But Ed is uneasy when she reveals she’s already taken on a new client involved in a custody battle. He worries that Dee-Dee may be throwing herself back into that sort of work too soon.

Later, in a quiet chat with Daniel, Dee-Dee opens up about her choice to let James take Laila, admitting it felt right, even though her family keeps warning she’ll come to regret it.

Just as Dee-Dee and Daniel step outside the bistro, a taxi pulls up outside No.1… and out steps James, cradling Laila in his arms.

How will Dee-Dee react, and what is James doing back in the country?

