13 EastEnders Spoilers for Next Week – 2nd to 5th June

Next week on EastEnders, Harvey and Kat clash over a new business venture, one couple get engaged as a relationship comes to an end, and Cindy and Elaine battle it out.

Here’s everything in store in Walford from Monday 2nd to Thursday 5th June.

1) Harvey sets his sights on a new business venture

Harvey (Ross Boatman) and Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) embarked on a secret affair shortly after Martin’s (James Bye) death, when they turned to each other for support after Jean (Gillian Wright) dismissed Harvey’s feelings about the death of one of his closest friends.

While Harvey had every intention of breaking things off with Jean, he struggled to find the right moment to do so.

Wanting some time away with Kathy, he began planning a caravan trip for just the two of them, but when Jean found the brochure for the caravan company, she assumed that Harvey was planning a family getaway for the Slaters.

Touched by his kind gesture, Jean finally realised how kind and loving her partner was, and took him by surprise with a marriage proposal.

She was left hurt when he initially couldn’t give her an answer, but when Harvey later tried to explain himself, Jean took his attempts to let her down gently as a “not right now,” and announced to the rest of the Slaters that they were simply going to have a long engagement.

Harvey went to break the news to Kathy, and the pair shared a kiss, which was witnessed from afar by Cindy (Michelle Collins).

When Harvey, Jean and the Slater family later headed to The Vic to celebrate their engagement, Cindy revealed their affair by playing out a video of their kiss for everyone to see.

Jean later told Harvey that she was willing to forgive him, but he broke things off, telling her that Kathy was the one for him. Jean decided to take a break from Walford, and while Harvey and Kathy are now blissfully together, Harvey soon found himself with a major problem – Kat (Jessie Wallace) fired him from Kat’s Cabs, leaving him without an income.

Next week, he decides to launch a new venture – a limo rental business.

He gets in touch with Cheeky, one of his old acquaintances, wanting to buy a limo from him, but his plans come crashing down when Kathy informs him that she doesn’t have the cash to help pay for it.

Later, Kat struggles to hold herself back when she spots the happy couple together, and Alfie (Shane Richie) is forced to step in to diffuse things.

Not willing to give up on his dream, Harvey then tries to recruit some of Kat’s drivers as investors in his new business – but when Kat overhears his plan, she steps in and puts an immediate stop to it.

After getting some advice from Nicola (Laura Doddington) of all people, Harvey decides to ask Kat to be his business partner.

Unsurprisingly, considering she’s only just fired him from her own business, Kat declines. Instead, she’s going to set up a limo business of her own!

Is there room in Walford for two luxury limo businesses?

2) Lauren struggles as Peter blames her for Jimmy’s condition

Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) has been struggling since her and Peter’s (Thomas Law) newborn son Jimmy was diagnosed as severely sight-impaired.

However, when Jimmy finally latched on and was able to breastfeed successfully, it seemed like Lauren was feeling more positive about her and her newborn son’s future.

Then, a chat with Stacey (Lacey Turner) earlier this week helped buoy her, and she decided she was going to be the best mum she could possibly be.

Yet while she’s feeling more optimistic, the same can’t be said for Peter. Things are tense between them next week as they discuss Jimmy’s diagnosis at No. 25, and it’s clear that Peter is still struggling to get his head around his son’s condition.

Lauren then feels overwhelmed when the residents of Albert Square begin offering their congratulations. She tries to get Peter to join her for moral support, but he continues to push her away and dismiss her pleas.

The dysfunctional grandmother and great-grandmother pairing of Cindy and Kathy join forces to help, but things take a turn for the worse when Peter admits the truth – he blames Lauren for Jimmy’s health.

Spiraling after realising that her fiancé blames her for Jimmy’s condition, she heads to The Vic for a drink, but Linda (Kellie Bright) refuses to serve her. When she tries to do the same at Harry’s Barn, it’s Gina’s turn to knock her back – but it’s clear that she’s going down a dangerous path as she continues to try to escape her demons.

With some encouragement from Cindy, Peter finally attempts to bond with his son, but he’s a long way from forgiving Lauren.

3) George offers to help Cindy

Despite everything that’s happened between them in recent months, George (Colin Salmon) notices Cindy’s distress and reaches out to help her, and the pair come up with a plan to get her family back on side.

However, Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) soon notices what’s going on, and is clearly jealous of her husband’s interference in his ex’s affairs.

4) Barney pushes Avani away

Barney (Lewis Bridgeman) has had quite a week, after discovering that his biological father isn’t Teddy (Roland Manookian), the man who has spent the past 16 years raising him, but Zack (James Farrar).

Not only that, but his family has imploded around him, after the truth came out about Shireen’s death.

While Thursday’s eerie ending saw the Mitchells reunite at No. 1 as they bonded over a family board game session, it’s a dead certainty that they won’t be playing happy families for long.

Next week, Avani (Aaliyah James) reaches out to support Barney, repaying the favour after he’s spent the past few days supporting her with her Joel (Max Murray) situation – but Barney manages to offend her and she leaves him alone.

The following day, a remorseful Barney tries to apologise for his behaviour, but Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) and Avani dismiss him.

Will the youngster get the support he so desperately needs?

5) Peter makes a shock decision about Lauren

On Tuesday, Peter’s concern grows when he realises that Lauren is nowhere to be seen, having stayed out all evening. Cindy helps him, using Lauren’s absence as an opportunity to get closer to her son and show her worth.

Later in the day, Lauren finds Peter in the café and tries to explain herself, but he’s not in the mood to listen, and he heads to the hospital without her for Jimmy’s next appointment with the specialist.

At the hospital, an encounter with a fellow patient helps him gain some understanding, and he returns to Albert Square full of hope and ready to make up with Lauren.

Meanwhile, Honey (Emma Barton) and Lauren have shared a heart-to-heart at the café, and when Lauren and Peter meet back up, she confesses that she nearly relapsed.

Despite her honesty, Peter is furious at Lauren’s confession. He breaks up with her on the spot, insisting that he’s going to fight for full custody of Jimmy and Louie (Jake McNally)!

6) Elaine sabotages Cindy’s relaunch of The Albert

After forcing Kathy to hand over The Albert in exchange for her silence, next week sees Cindy prepare for the bar’s relaunch. However, she’s left disappointed when she learns that neither Gina (Francesca Henry) nor Anna (Molly Rainford) will be attending, still angry at their mum for everything that’s gone down since Christmas Day’s revelations.

The next blow comes when Felix (Matthew James Morrison) and Freddie (Bobby Brazier) reveal that the launch event isn’t selling well, and the three of them head into the Square to try and drum up interest.

Elaine and Cindy soon find themselves in an argument, and despite George’s attempts to calm things down, a furious Elaine later decides to sabotage the launch by hosting a rival event – a karaoke night – at the same time.

7) Kat gets a surprise business partner!

With Kat set on her new limo venture to sabotage Harvey’s plan, she and Alfie begin putting things in place. Kat heads off to meet with Cheeky to discuss buying his limo – the one that Harvey couldn’t afford – but Cheeky’s price is also more than she can afford.

She asks former husband Phil (Steve McFadden) for an early advance on their divorce settlement, and after he gives her the green light, she’s ready to sign on the dotted line with Cheeky.

However, at the last minute, Cheeky has an additional demand for her – she must take on his silent business partner. Who is Kat about to go into business with?

8) Alfie plans to propose

With the limo business ready to go, Alfie starts planning a fake wedding shoot to promote their services. However, rather than hire a model bride and groom, he’s got a better idea – why not use it as an opportunity to propose to Kat!

Alfie and Kat finally got back together in November last year, and now Alfie is ready for them to become engaged once again.

After Linda gives him some encouragement, Alfie proposes to Kat at the flat, and she accepts, before the pair head off to The Vic to celebrate!

In breakneck speed, the newly engaged pair organise a joint stag and hen party. The Kimfluencer (Tameka Empson) is soon put in charge, and Kat is delighted when Kim reveals the theme of the ‘hag’ party.

However, as the Walford residents strut through Albert Square head-to-toe in leopard print, things almost go awry…

9) Lauren and Peter are officially over!

After Peter breaks things off with Lauren, Wednesday’s episode sees Kathy try to persuade Peter to make amends. The pair are able to put aside their differences, but Peter can tell that Lauren is still hiding something…

While Peter may have pretended to Lauren that things were okay, he soon heads to The Vic, to ask Johnny (Charlie Suff) for advice on gaining custody. When Honey overhears, she heads straight to Lauren to let her know what Peter has planned.

A furious Lauren then heads straight to No. 45, where she ends things with Peter once and for all.

10) Disaster strikes for Cindy

With preparations for the relaunch of The Albert finalised, disaster strikes when Felix, Freddie and the other bar staff walk out after realising that they haven’t been paid.

Kojo (Dayo Koleosho) offers to help after spotting Cindy in distress, but George steps in. Gina can’t believe it when she spots her dad helping Cindy out, but when it becomes clear just how much her mum is trying, she too offers to lend a hand.

Meanwhile, Freddie and Felix head to The Vic to join in with Elaine’s rival celebrations, and Elaine is pleased when news of Cindy’s failure reaches her.

11) Cindy’s party is a success

Despite Cindy’s initial issues, The Albert’s relaunch party is a huge success, while Elaine’s karaoke night is a flop.

A furious Elaine decides to head across the Square and join in with the party, hoping that her presence will annoy Cindy.

However, Cindy uses the moment to reveal that not only did George help her, but he even paid for the additional staff to ensure that the night was a success.

After causing a scene, Elaine storms out, and heads to The Vic’s barrel store to seek solace. George follows and attempts to reason with her, but he can’t get through to her.

Rather than continue to support his wife, George leaves Elaine to it, and heads back to The Albert to apologise for Elaine’s behaviour.

Is Cindy about to cause another rift between the pair?

12) Joel and Tommy get Alfie into hot water

After Avani told Joel she wanted nothing more to do with him, next week sees the troubled teen try to humiliate her. Thankfully, Avani manages to get the better of Joel, and his attempt at humiliation falls flat.

The following day, Tommy (Sonny Kendall) isn’t happy when Kat reveals that Amy (Ellie Dadd) will be babysitting him that night. Joel arrives to hang out with Tommy, but Amy lays into him for the way he’s been treating Avani, and he’s left embarrassed.

Later, Joel encourages Tommy to use Alfie’s credit card to purchase some inappropriate videos.

Tommy’s decision then has some unexpected consequences, which could cause Kat and Alfie’s newly-engaged bliss to come crashing down.

As Kat opens the family computer the following day, she makes a worrying discovery, and assumes Alfie is to blame…

13) Elsewhere…

Also next week, Kojo takes George to view some flats, as he continues his plan to gain his independence and live on his own.

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 2nd June (Episode 7129)

Harvey sets his sights on a new venture, Lauren and Peter are overwhelmed by recent events, and George offers an olive branch.

Tuesday 3rd June (Episode 7130)

Peter acts on impulse, Kat and Alfie get themselves into a predicament, and Cindy tries to rebuild her life.

Wednesday 4th June (Episode 7131)

Alfie makes a big gesture, Kathy attempts to diffuse a situation, and Cindy’s Albert re-launch faces some hurdles.

Thursday 5th June (Episode 7132)

Elaine struggles to contain her emotions, and Tommy is influenced by a friend.