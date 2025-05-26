Next week on Neighbours, when Terese discovers that Paul isn’t Thomas’s dad, Chelsea decides to leave Erinsborough – without her son!

Just a few weeks ago, Jeffrey (Tim Potter) made a surprise return to drop the bombshell that he had hacked the results of baby Thomas’s paternity test.

Paul (Stefan Dennis) has spent the past two months bonding with Thomas, with no idea that they’re not actually father and son.

Jeffrey was out for revenge after Chelsea (Viva Bianca) seduced him into altering the results of the IT investigation he was hired to carry out last year.

Chelsea wooed Jeffrey to cover her tracks, having overridden the Lassiters lock system to trap Krista (Majella Davis) in the hotel’s sauna, leading to devastating consequences for Krista and her unborn baby.

Jeffrey blackmailed Chelsea to pay up if she wanted to keep the secret about Thomas’s real father – he told her he needed the money as she’d destroyed his professional reputation and he was struggling to find work.

At the end of last week, Paul discovered that Chelsea had been on a ‘date’ with Jeffrey, and made it clear that he wouldn’t allow his son to have anything to do with man like him.

Chelsea then revealed the truth – the child Paul had spent weeks bonding with isn’t his – it’s Jeffrey’s!

This week, Paul struggles to come to terms with the life-changing news that the son he had taken into his life isn’t his.

While he plans his next steps, he decides to keep his cards close to his chest and hide the update from Terese.

Meanwhile, Chelsea sees the situation as a ticking time bomb and is considering escaping Erinsborough before it all blows up in her face.

It wouldn’t be the first time she’s chosen to flee the chaos she’s caused. Last year, she left Erinsborough after Krista and Jeffrey outed her affair and the fact that she’d been the one to lock Krista in the sauna.

Chelsea is surprised to hear that Paul went to put Jeffrey in his place after hearing the truth. Off the back of this, she offers Paul another opportunity to have time with Thomas at the penthouse, having hatched a plan to later intrude on his time with Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou).

Chelsea is still holding out hope after Paul recently kissed her back, despite him claiming it only happened because emotions were high with Thomas in emergency care.

Although unaware of the kiss, Terese can see through Chelsea’s plan and she’s had enough of her games…

Later this week, she gives Chelsea a stark warning to accept that Paul has no place for her in his heart. She warns her to focus on Thomas, rather than playing a game she will never win!

It’s a wake-up call for Chelsea after Paul also made it clear last week that it’s Terese he loves. With reality sinking in, Chelsea starts to consider if there is anything worth sticking around for.

Meanwhile, Terese is finally starting to bond with Thomas and settle into her new step-mum role when she receives a letter from Jeffrey with the truth – he’s Thomas’s real dad!

Terese is left in shock by the revelation, and that her recent heartache has all been for nothing. Within weeks of Terese and Paul getting back together, Chelsea had moved in over the road with the baby they thought was his. Things have been so turbulent that Terese has even decided to keep No. 22, giving her a backup if the Chelsea drama put an end to their relationship.

Fortunately, Jeffrey’s letter doesn’t mention that Paul was already privy to the news, and was keeping up the façade of being Thomas’s dad. With Paul’s secrets mounting, how long until Terese learns the full truth?

Paul is a broken man as he prepares to give up the baby he’s grown to love, now that he can no longer pretend to his partner. It’s an especially hard blow after grieving the loss of his son David (Takaya Honda) over the last year.

Terese strongly suggests for Paul to do another DNA test at a more secure facility, but Chelsea is adamant there’s no point – it will only confirm what they now know.

Paul’s family offer their condolences after they find out he’s lost another ‘son’. Later, he takes a moment with Thomas and the reality of the situation leads him to break down.

Elsewhere, Chelsea is struggling to cope with her new reality, especially as Cara once again disowns her after another huge betrayal.

Cara (Sara West) had only just forgiven her sister for causing so much devastation the last time she was in town. After claiming she’s changed, how could Chelsea keep Jeffrey’s shock announcement to herself for weeks while getting Paul to pay for a trust fund for Thomas?

With the Robinson connection gone, Krista also gives Chelsea a piece of her mind.

Chelsea knows how badly she has let everyone down again, but this time it also affects her own baby. Considering this, and her failure to be a better person for her son, she decides to leave town without him.

Chelsea concludes that the best place for Thomas is with a loving Paul, rather than with a parent as awful as her.

As Paul and Terese return home to find Thomas’s bassinet and Chelsea’s goodbye note, their relationship is about to become even more complicated.

Will Paul have a battle on his hands with Cara and Terese if he commits to raising Thomas as his own?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 2nd June (Episode 9252 / 349)

Terese pushes for the truth.

Paul and Chelsea face the consequences of their lies.

Taye’s job gets him in a sticky situation.

Tuesday 3rd June (Episode 9253 / 350)

Paul and Cara have a disagreement.

Jane says a difficult farewell.

Karl plans to uncover sinister machinations going on in Erinsborough.

Wednesday 4th June (Episode 9254 / 351)

Sadie makes an unpopular decision.

Karl continues his mission to uncover the truth.

Wendy works to reconnect with Andrew

Thursday 5th June (Episode 9255 / 352)

Byron and Sadie’s relationship hits rocky shores.

Terese is forced into blindsiding Paul by making a strong decision.

Wendy begins a secret search for answers.