Home and Away Spoilers – Will Harper call off her wedding to Tane?

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, on the eve of Tane and Harper’s wedding, Harper finally begins to have second thoughts. Will she call it off?

Tane (Ethan Browne) and Harper’s (Jessica Redmayne) road to the alter hasn’t exactly been the romance of the century.

Harper had been angry when Tane had first kissed her in the fallout of his split from late wife Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), not wanting to be anything more than friends.

When Tane faced being locked up after abducting baby Poppy, the pair had a one-night stand in the gym on the eve of his sentencing, only for him to miraculously walk away from court a free man.

Whilst Harper had come to the realisation that she’d fallen for Tane, Tane was quick to dismiss their hookup, stating that he wasn’t in the right headspace for a relationship.

That was, until Harper discovered that she was pregnant with Tane’s baby.

Tane promised to be there as a co-parent, having always wanted to be a father, and the pair eventually tiptoed into a tentative relationship.

However, Tane’s proposal two months ago left Harper less than thrilled. Rather than a heartfelt gesture, it came across as a casual suggestion to marry for convenience—a far cry from the romantic moment she might have hoped for.

They decided to tie the knot before baby Archie arrived, leaving them just a few short weeks to pull everything together. But when Tane casually told celebrant John (Shane Withington) that they were only after a small ceremony to get the paperwork signed, Harper was quietly devastated.

For Tane, who had already been down the aisle once before, it may have felt like a formality. But for Harper, this was her first—and hopefully only—wedding.

Although she’d previously been engaged before arriving in the Bay, Harper walked away at the eleventh hour when her fiancé forced her to choose between him and her then-addict sister, Dana (Ally Harris).

Harper put on a brave face, but Dana could see that Harper was struggling with the idea of a casual wedding.

She knew all too well that Harper had always dreamed of a big, beautiful wedding, the mood-boards she found on Harper’s laptop confirming so, and urged her to open up to Tane about how she really felt.

When Tane eventually saw the light, he was more than willing to give Harper the wedding she’d always envisioned. Yet as Harper threw herself into the planning, Tane kept his distance, assuring her he’d be happy with whatever she chose.

Harper couldn’t ignore his detachment and eventually confronted him, questioning whether his lack of enthusiasm stemmed from having already gone through it all with Felicity.

Tane insisted he just wanted her to be happy—but the reassurance rang a little hollow.

Tane went on to present Harper with an engagement ring to confirm his commitment, but it wasn’t long before Harper admitted to Dana that Tane still hadn’t told her that he actually loved her.

With Harper also confiding in Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) about Tane’s lack of enthusiasm, Cash found himself in a quandary when Tane asked him to be his best man.

Confronted by Cash, Tane admitted that, while he wasn’t exactly in love with Harper, he believed those feelings would grow in time. Despite the revelation, he remained resolute—the wedding was still going ahead and they were going to be a family.

Recent weeks have seen Harper head to the city to train up her replacement at work as she prepares for maternity leave, and this week she returns to Summer Bay early in hope of surprising her fiancé.

But any hope of a warm, heartfelt reunion quickly fizzles out, as Harper has to prompt Tane to give her a hug to welcome her home.

The lukewarm reception leaves Harper quietly crushed; her time away clearly hasn’t stirred anything in Tane.

Dana is thrilled when Harper lets her know that she’s home, and heads over to Tane’s on Harper’s request to talk wedding plans. The next morning, Harper admits she didn’t invite Dana over to talk wedding plans—she just needed a buffer. Being alone with Tane feels too uncomfortable.

With the big day fast approaching, John is keen for a wedding update as he interrupts Cash and Eden’s (Stephanie Panozzo) alone time. He reminds Cash about his best man speech, but inspiration is clearly in short supply as Cash later struggles to find the right words.

Eden stumbles across his abandoned speech attempts and decides to write one herself. When he reads it, he says it’s beautiful—the only problem is, it’s not true. He can’t lie, Tane’s just not in love.

Later on, Tane joins Harper and Dana mid-wedding chat, and when Dana mentions that John will be there soon, Tane realises that he’s completely forgotten about the rehearsal, and that he hasn’t told best man Cash.

When the rehearsal finally gets underway, it’s anything but romantic. The mood is flat, the chemistry missing, and things take an awkward turn when John reaches the “you may kiss” moment… and Tane doesn’t move.

When Harper later finds herself going through Tane’s box of mementos from his wedding to Flick, the love in Tane’s eyes is plain to see in their wedding picture. It confirms to Harper everything that she’s been fearing—this time around, Tane isn’t in love.

“Harper is coming to terms with the fact she deserves to be truly, deeply loved,” Jessica Redmayne told Australian magazine TV Week. “Her relationship with Tane seems to be loveless and lacks any passion, which is exactly what his relationship with Felicity resembled.”

Harper later offloads to Dana, telling her that she feels Tane will never look at her the way he looked at Flick.

Dana reminds Harper that she’d previously said that she still wanted to marry Tane despite the fact he never told her he loved her, as he made her feel safe and that was enough.

“…is that still enough?” Dana asks.

Meanwhile, Cash is still having reservations as he attempts to write his speech, and with less than 48 hours before the wedding he confronts Tane, asking if this is what he really wants and pointing out it’s not too late to cancel.

A frustrated Tane snaps, clearly tired of having to defend a decision he’s not entirely sure about himself. As Cash observes that Tane not looking at Harper in the same way he had looked at Flick before their wedding, Tane storms out.

Back at the Beach House, Harper looks at herself in the mirror having put on her wedding dress. The tears begin to flow, but it’s all too clear that Harper isn’t weeping with joy.

Will Harper put a stop to the wedding before it’s too late?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 19th May (Episode 8456)

Mackenzie comes clean. Roo senses danger. Will Tane warm up in time for the wedding?

Tuesday 20th May (Episode 8457)

Sonny’s ready to pay up. Kirby gets great news. Eliza spirals out of control.

Wednesday 21st May (Episode 8458)

Sonny finds himself in dodgy company. Theo plays with fire. Justin’s on high alert.

Thursday 22nd May (Episode 8459)

Cash wrestles with writer’s block. Theo’s ‘friends’ stir up suspicion. Irene’s best mate is back.

Friday 23rd May (Episode 8460)

Levi has a change of heart. Eden’s ready to pop the question. Harper opens up to Dana.