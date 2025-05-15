Home and Away Spoilers – Eliza starts a fire as Harper rejects her

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Harper’s decision to put some distance between her and Eliza pushes the teen closer to the edge.

Concern continues to grow over Eliza (Martha Kate Morgan) next week, after foster parent Roo (Georgie Parker) makes a shocking discovery.

Eliza was placed with Roo last month as an emergency placement, after a fire destroyed her previous foster home. She arrived with nothing but a small, tightly-clutched music box—the only item she managed to save from the blaze and said to hold her most treasured belongings.

However, as Eliza looked through it that evening, it soon became apparent to viewers that the box contained some unsettling items—including a lock of blonde hair, a photo with two faces scratched out, and, most notably, a lighter.

As Roo took on the responsibility of home-schooling Eliza, she noticed the teen developing an intense interest in medical procedures whilst studying science, particularly surgical techniques.

Eliza began researching various operations and watching related videos, which Roo found somewhat unsettling.

Alf (Ray Meagher) and Marilyn (Emily Symons) both went on to express concern about Eliza’s behaviour, but an annoyed Roo reminded them of their prior commitment to support her efforts in fostering, pointing out Eliza’s recent trauma.

When Eliza spent an afternoon with Alf in the bait shop, she seemed particularly taken by his collection of fishing knives, later swiping one of them to put amongst her other keepsakes.

Eliza then developed a sudden fascination with Harper’s (Jessica Redmayne) pregnancy, and during an encounter at the surf club—despite being complete strangers—she startled Harper by placing a hand on her stomach in an attempt to feel the baby.

At her first youth program session, Eliza stole an ultrasound image of the baby from Tane’s (Ethan Browne) bag, sparking a clash with fellow attendee Scott (Finnian James).

When he told her to return it, she punched him. Though she later apologised, she became aggressive again when Scott took her phone to enter his number, smashing a bottle and threatening him.

Deciding to try and get to the bottom of Eliza’s behaviour, Roo asked Cash to look into Eliza’s background and learned she was removed from her parents and raised by her grandmother, who died after falling down the stairs when Eliza was 10.

Concerned, Marilyn posed as Roo to contact Eliza’s former carers, and was alarmed to hear they believed Eliza had started the fire that destroyed their home after new foster children arrived.

She shared what she’d learned with Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and Justin (James Stewart), who agreed that if the story was true, Roo may be in over her head—but if it wasn’t, the accusation could cause serious harm to an already vulnerable teen.

After hearing what Marilyn had discovered, Roo dismissed the idea that Eliza could be responsible, but agreed to speak with the former carers directly to hear their account. However, the conversation only left Roo with her own doubts about Eliza.

In the meantime, Eliza’s behaviour towards Marilyn had taken a strange shift, with veiled threats causing Marilyn to feel concerned for her own safety.

As the comments stepped up, Marilyn took up Irene’s offer to stay at the Beach House for the time being, telling Roo what had been occurring.

Alone in the house, Roo finally looked inside Eliza’s music box—finding the photo with scratched-out faces, a bloodied bandage, cash, the lighter… and Alf’s knife.

Next week as we return to the scene, Roo is blindsided by what she’s found, but is interrupted when she hears Eliza returning.

She quickly returns the box to its hiding place as Eliza enters the room, and explains her presence by saying she was dropping off some textbooks. Having taken the knife, Roo conceals it in the pantry.

With tension simmering under the surface, Roo becomes increasingly short with Eliza, especially as she repeatedly asks about visiting Harper after hearing she’s back from the city.

The next morning, Roo finds Eliza studying a book about ancient Egypt, and whilst Eliza is fascinated by the gruesome process of mummification, Roo sees an opportunity for a subtle interrogation.

Casually starting a discussion on the countless possessions that the pharaohs would be buried with, Roo asks Eliza why she thought that was, and what sort of treasures she would choose for herself.

“I would want things that make me happy,” Eliza tells her.

“Like memories?” Roo queries.

“No. Like trophies,” Eliza responds, leaving Roo further unsettled.

When Eliza later notices that the key has fallen out of her music box, she goes to inspect the contents, and is quick to realise that the knife is missing.

Without hesitation, Eliza heads straight to Salt where Roo is talking to Harper about her concerns. Confronting Roo in front of everyone, Eliza yells at her to return the knife.

Roo is shaken as Eliza’s aggression boils over, and as she tries to question what Eliza was doing with the knife, she exclaims that it’s none of her business.

Tane is shocked when he hears Eliza tell Roo that the bloodied bandage was the one they used on Scott, and as Eliza storms off with Roo hurrying after her, he stops Harper from getting involved.

Outside, Eliza accuses Roo of betraying her trust once again by going through her belongings. Roo tries to explain that she’s only looking out for her, and genuinely wants to help her, but Eliza isn’t buying it.

Convinced Roo is no different from the other carers, Eliza believes this is just another attempt to find a reason to get rid of her.

As Eliza marches off, Roo is left reeling from the fiery encounter, prompting a nearby Mali (Kyle Shilling) to ask if she’s okay.

By the time Roo returns home, Eliza has all her belongings packed up in a backpack as she heads out the door. Roo admits that she’s let her down, but pleads with Eliza to help her do better, suggesting they go through the things in her music box so that she can better understand why she shouldn’t be worried.

Eliza is dubious that Roo will understand, but agrees to sit down and talk things through.

Going through her belongings, Eliza explains that there’s a sentimental reasons attached to all the items. As it comes to the more concerning artifacts, Eliza tells Roo that the scratched out photo is of her as a youngster with her parents, the first people she felt let her down.

Scott’s bloodied bandage, she claims, is a reminder to herself that she shouldn’t lose her temper, whilst the lighter was her late gran’s, who was a smoker.

When it comes to Alf’s knife, Eliza states that the day she spent with him talking about fishing was a special moment for her.

For a time, Alf had felt like a grandfather to her, and she always wanted to remember that.

The story tugs on Roo’s heartstrings as she begins to feel guilty for ever doubting Eliza.

Roo seeks advice from social worker Harper, who offers to have a chat with Eliza herself. As they take a walk to Salt, Harper attempts to get Eliza to open up about the tough time she’s having fitting in, but Eliza remains fixated on talking about Harper’s baby.

When Harper reveals that her son is kicking as they speak, she allows Eliza to feel the bump, just as Tane walks in. He masks his concern, casually joining them, but inside, he’s uneasy about Eliza’s behaviour.

Once alone, Tane urges Harper to create some distance between her and Eliza. But when Roo subsequently delivers the news that Harper will be too busy to see her again, Eliza is rattled—the one person she’d begun to trust has pulled away.

Embittered, Eliza takes a teddy bear she had bought for the baby and sets fire to it.

As she watches the flames consume the bear’s face, she finds a sense of satisfaction.

Is Eliza about to spiral out of control?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 19th May (Episode 8456)

Mackenzie comes clean. Roo senses danger. Will Tane warm up in time for the wedding?

Tuesday 20th May (Episode 8457)

Sonny’s ready to pay up. Kirby gets great news. Eliza spirals out of control.

Wednesday 21st May (Episode 8458)

Sonny finds himself in dodgy company. Theo plays with fire. Justin’s on high alert.

Thursday 22nd May (Episode 8459)

Cash wrestles with writer’s block. Theo’s ‘friends’ stir up suspicion. Irene’s best mate is back.

Friday 23rd May (Episode 8460)

Levi has a change of heart. Eden’s ready to pop the question. Harper opens up to Dana.