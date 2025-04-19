11 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 21st to 25th April

Next week on Coronation Street, Todd and Theo struggle to hide the truth, Dylan fights back against Brody, Lauren has a tense reunion, and David has a nasty surprise.

1) Danielle points the finger at Sarah

Todd’s relationship with ‘married-with-kids’ newcomer Theo (James Cartwright) looks set to get all the more complicated next week, as Theo’s wife Danielle (Natalie Anderson) jumps to another incorrect conclusion.

Todd was floored when Theo, faced with organising his mother-in-law’s funeral, came into the undertakers not only with his wife, but later with his teenage children Miles (Lewis William Magee) and Millie (Kaitlyn Earley)!

His feelings towards Theo made clear, Todd has agreed to wait for as long as it takes for Theo to come to terms with his new situation, and eventually tell his family.

As attempts were made to put Danielle off the scent, she ended up with the impression that Todd was in fact in a relationship with Sarah (Tina O’Brien).

The pretence was kept up in bistro when Danielle and Theo walked in on the pair having a drink together, and Todd planted a kiss on Sarah to deliberately wind up Theo.

So it’s with some concern next week that Danielle spots Sarah cosying up to her actual new love interest, Kit (Jacob Roberts). Danielle soon finds George (Tony Maudsley) and warns him that she saw Sarah flirting with someone else despite being in a relationship with Todd.

Oblivious to the ruse, George is amused as he corrects Danielle, telling her that Todd isn’t with Sarah. In fact, he’s gay.

Danielle realises that she’s been lied to and isn’t quite sure why… but when she later sees Sarah putting a comforting arm around a troubled Theo, everything seems to fall into place.

When she later catches up Todd and Sarah in the Rovers, Danielle accuses Sarah of having an affair with Theo!

How will Sarah be able to explain herself without giving the game away?

2) Will Todd and Theo be discovered?

In the fallout of Danielle’s accusation, a distraught Theo tells Todd that he has destroyed his family and needs to fix things.

Still convinced that Sarah is sleeping with her husband despite her protestations, Danielle has another go at Sarah when she later sees her in Roy’s Rolls again, demanding to know where Theo is.

Fed up of being made a scapegoat, Sarah suggests that Danielle should instead go and talk to Todd.

Meanwhile, in the factory, Theo is packing up his tools having finished a job there, and tells Todd that from now on it would be best if they stayed out of each other’s way. But is that easier said than done?

As Danielle then heads into the factory, what will she find…?

3) Dylan fights back

Meanwhile, the Michaelis family continue to cause havoc both on and off the street, with the recent revelation that STC inmate Brody (Ryan Mulvey)—who has been causing hassle for Dylan (Liam McCheyne) and his dad Sean (Antony Cotton)—is in fact the son of new neighbours Mick and Lou (Joe Layton and Farrel Hegarty).

Mick brutally attacked Sean last week, after overhearing his plans to report Brody to the STC staff for threatening Dylan, and forced Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) into giving him an alibi.

Terrified of getting on the wrong side of Mick and Lou, Gemma backed up Mick’s claims that he had been with her, and was later left feeling guilty when she realised she was protecting Sean’s attacker.

Next week, Mick doubles down on his threats, warning Sean that if he or Dylan cause any more issues for Brody, then there will be further consequences.

However, in the STC, Brody goads Dylan as he starts making unsavoury remarks about Sean.

As Brody goes too far, Dylan flies into a rage and attacks Brody, punching him to the floor and giving him a kicking!

Has Dylan just made things ten times worse both both himself and his dad?

Gemma later finds herself in a further predicament when she’s invited to join Mick and Lou for tea. Having been witness to Mick’s temper in the pub, Jenny (Sally Ann Matthews) warns Gemma that she should steer clear.

When Lou later confirms with Gemma what time she wants her to come over, Sean overhears and is furious, accusing Gemma of siding with the enemy.

4) Lauren has a tense reunion

Elsewhere, Lauren (Cait Fitton) is pleased to learn that baby Frankie is doing well following his bone marrow transplant, and it won’t be long before he’s allowed to come home.

A nurse then proceeds to hand Lauren a parcel that’s been delivered for Frankie, and as Lauren spots the prison stamp on it, her blood runs cold.

Later, Lauren pays a visit to the prison, and comes face-to-face with her father Reece (Scott Anson), who is currently serving a sentence for a whole string of crimes related to his and Griff’s (Michael Condron) far-right activist group.

What does Reece want, and how will it affect Lauren?

5) Betsy and Lauren go on a joyride!

Over at 15a, Betsy (Sydney Martin) is still struggling to come to terms with her injuries after being accidentally shot by mum Lisa (Vicky Myers).

Betsy had been in the ginnel when Lisa had been in a struggle with escaped convict Rob Donovan (Marc Baylis) at No.1. As Lisa fired her gun during the altercation, the stray bullet had gone out of the window and hit Betsy in the shoulder, causing nerve damage which has left her with no feeling in her left arm.

Next week, Betsy rails at both Tracy (Kate Ford) and Carla for being jointly responsible for endangering her life, but storms out as Lisa tries to calm her down.

“Betsy blames both Carla and Tracy for what happened and lashes out,” Sydney Martin tells us. “Obviously Rob’s Carla’s brother, and from the sassy teenager point of view, it’s like ‘well it’s your fault because it’s your brother and your family’.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily coming from a malicious perspective towards Carla, I think it’s just coming from a childish point of view.”

“And with Tracy, obviously she gave Rob a place to stay, so from her perspective, it’s Tracy’s fault. Betsy’s grasping at straws a little bit – she’s really angry and she wants to get back at Tracy.”

Betsy soon spots an opportunity to take some revenge on Tracy, and Lauren discovers her tearing apart the contents of the florist van.

“She just thinks she’ll destroy a few flowers, pop a few balloons and annoy her back,” Sydney continues. “It’s a very harmless prank, but she finds herself in a situation where she goes a little too far.”

As Lauren tries to intervene, Tracy emerges from the shop, prompting a panicked Lauren to jump into the front of the van with Betsy and drive off.

It doesn’t go well, and a short while later at the precinct, the pair inspect the wrecked van. Panicked, Lauren confesses she doesn’t even have a license.

“They get out and the van is smoking, and they’ve crashed into a skip,” Sydney adds. “And then the police arrive. So that’s when they realise that this isn’t some harmless prank, this is breaking the law!”

Will they be able to bluff their way out of this mess?

6) Dom woos Jenny

At the Rovers, Daisy (Charlotte Jordan) and Christina’s (Amy Robbins) plan to fleece Jenny (Sally Ann Matthews) step up a gear, when the fictional ‘Dom’ that they’re catfishing Jenny with turns up in the flesh!

As Jenny lights up at Dom’s arrival, Daisy is surprised by the sudden development. Christina quietly reassures her that it’s all unfolding exactly as planned.

Later, Dom casually mentions to Jenny that he’s offloading his company, promising that anyone who buys in now will see their investment double within days. Intrigued, Jenny listens intently, completely oblivious to the scheme Christina and Daisy are orchestrating behind the scenes.

Christina and Daisy can barely contain their excitement when Jenny reveals she’s going to go ahead and put her cash into Dom’s company.

Confident that their payout is just around the corner, Daisy tells Daniel that an aunt has unexpectedly gifted her some money.

She suggests they use it to make a clean break and build a new life away from Weatherfield. But is Daniel ready to walk away from the street with her?

Later in the week, at the Rovers, Daisy and Christina are caught off guard when they discover Jenny spent the night with Dom. Jenny insists nothing happened—they simply talked all night—and admits she’s really starting to like him.

Later, at the hotel for a couple’s massage with Daisy, Daniel is stunned to see Christina and Dom together. Is their carefully crafted plan about to unravel?

7) Brian opens his heart to Julie

Over at No.11, with her loved ones having rounded up some donations for a bucket list fund, a grateful Julie (Katy Cavanagh-Jupe) decides that she’d like to spend the cash on a trip to the Lake District.

While at the cafe, Julie’s clearly struggling with a lot of pain. Having cared for late wife Hayley (Julie Hesmondhalgh) through her own cancer battle, Roy (David Neilson) offers Julie a heated wheat bag, mentioning how much comfort Hayley used to get from them. Julie unexpectedly bursts into tears.

Later, Brian (Peter Gunn) opens up to Roy, admitting he is still completely in love with Julie. Roy gently encourages him to be honest with her.

There’s disappointment when the family later learn that the minibus has broken down and their trip to the Lakes is cancelled, but Julie assures them that she’s fine to just spend the day at home with her family and friends.

Despite George’s warning to proceed with care, Brian throws caution to the wind and professes his love to Julie, vowing to stand by her side for everything that lies ahead. But how will she react?

8) Is George enough for Eileen?

Eileen (Sue Cleaver) is particularly irritated when she learns that George had advised Brian against telling Julie how he felt, accusing him of attempting to derail what might have been her sister’s final chance at a happy ending.

Frustrated, Eileen tells George he can spend the night on the sofa.

Later in the week, uncertain about where things stand in her relationship with George, Eileen confides in Julie.

Julie gently advises her not to compromise—reminding her that she deserves someone who truly lights her up inside, not just settle for second best. Will Eileen take her words to heart?

9) Dee-Dee finds closure

Elsewhere, Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) is still fuming after learning that an investigation into her treatment at Weatherfield General has found there’s no case to answer for.

Dee-Dee had felt her concerns whilst giving birth to daughter Laila had not been taken seriously, with a delay in treating her for a postpartum haemorrhage having led to her being subjected to an emergency hysterectomy.

Dee-Dee had made a complaint against midwife Zoe (Natalie Blair), who she felt had treated her differently due to the colour of her skin.

Whilst kindly nurse Wes (Kevin Finn), who had also been present during her time in hospital, had asked Dee-Dee to think twice about her complaint, she was furious to later realise that he was Zoe’s brother.

Next week, Zoe and Wes make a surprise visit to Dee-Dee’s flat in the wake of the complaint being dismissed, apologetic for what Dee-Dee has been through.

As she later reports to Alya (Sair Khan), Dee-Dee feels that their conversation was a productive one—Wes and Zoe have committed to advocating for enhanced training centred on the experiences of black mothers.

Feeling optimistic with some sense of closure, Dee-Dee announces she’s ready to get back to work.

10) Debbie fears she’s harmed Laila

Meanwhile, baby Laila is currently in the care of Dee-Dee’s uncle Ronnie (Vinta Morgan) and his partner Debbie (Sue Devaney)—the planned adoption by Dee-Dee’s brother James having fallen through for the moment, after he had to rush back to the US when partner Danny was involved in a car accident.

Unbeknownst to Ronnie however, a number of worrying incidents have led to devastated Debbie being told that she could be suffering from young-onset dementia, and is currently undergoing tests to confirm either way.

Debbie is on babysitting duty when she notices the little one seems feverish. Concerned, she tells Roy she’s heading to the doctors. Dee-Dee, who happens to be in the cafe at the time, is also worried and insists on tagging along.

With Laila later taken to the hospital, the doctors run some checks and manage to stabilise her temperature. But Debbie then spots that the formula she has been giving to Leila was meant for older babies—3 to 6 months—and is consumed with guilt, fearing she’s to blame.

11) David has a nasty surprise

Also next week, David (Jack P Shepherd) and Shona (Julia Goulding) are in for a shock when they return from visiting Gail (Helen Worth) in France.

Letting themselves into Sarah’s flat, where they’re currently living after the Platt house went up in flames earlier this year, they’re confronted by the sight of Kit coming out of the bathroom wearing nothing but a towel.

David’s fuming that his sister has managed to get herself involved with his arch nemesis, with Kit having recently slept with Shona, and rows with Sarah over her appalling taste in men.

But with Sarah smitten with her latest love interest, will David be able to put up with his presence around the flat?