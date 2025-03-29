9 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 31st March to 4th April

Next week on Coronation Street, Dee-Dee has a traumatic labour, Daisy’s mum Christina helps plot Jenny’s downfall, Debbie collapses, and Kevin and Tyrone clash over their kids.

1) Dee-Dee and her baby are in danger

The birth of Dee-Dee’s (Channique Sterling-Brown) baby was always going to bring about mixed feelings, but when she unexpectedly goes into labour next week it kicks off a series of events that will bring about unimaginable heartache.

Dee-Dee discovered she was pregnant back in November, but knew from the off that she didn’t want to keep the baby, being the product of her abusive ex-fiancé Joel (Calum Lill) who had not long been bumped off by Lauren (Cait Fitton).

However she was thrown a curveball when Lauren discovered that her baby son Frankie, also the child of Joel, was seriously ill and would need a stem cell transplant.

Although Dee-Dee had planned to terminate the pregnancy, she couldn’t go through with it and agreed to carry the baby to full-term in order to provide a donor for Frankie, before having the baby adopted out.

As a result, Dee-Dee was forced to put on a brave face recently when Lauren revealed that an alternative donor had been found for Frankie, and not wishing to wait any longer, was going to go ahead with the treatment.

This coincided with a visit from Dee-Dee’s brother James (Jason Callender) from the US, who revealed that he and partner Danny would like to adopt the baby themselves.

Last week saw Dee-Dee taken to the hospital by James after experiencing what seemed to be excruciating labour pains, but she was assured that they were merely Braxton Hicks contractions.

Next week, with Frankie’s stem cell transplant imminent, Dee-Dee assures Lauren that she’s sure it will be a success. But as she does so, Dee-Dee doubles over in pain again. Heading back to Weatherfield General, Dee-Dee is again told that these are false labour pains and to go home and rest.

But after returning to the flat, Dee-Dee’s waters break, and so it’s back to maternity unit again with Alya (Sair Khan) and dad Ed (Trevor Michael Georges) there for support.

Dee-Dee is in indescribable pain, as Ed desperately tries to find anyone that can help her. They appear to hit dead end after dead end though, and Dee-Dee and Alya are shocked when one of the midwives makes an inappropriate remark about her.

“There is no malice in any of Dee-Dee’s treatment,” Channique Sterling-Brown recently told EverySoap and other press. “But it is the case of an overstretched and understaffed ward that she ends up on. She’s not being fully heard, potentially because of assumptions that are being made.”

“Also, she maybe is a little bit in denial, because I don’t think she’s probably ready to have the baby quite yet. It’s an amalgamation of her pain being quite dismissed and she suddenly finds herself in quite a severe situation.”

When Dee-Dee is finally seen by one of the doctors, her blood pressure confirms that she is suffering from pre-eclampsia. The doctor informs a terrified Dee-Dee that her baby needs to be delivered right now!

“The condition can rapidly deteriorate and it can be potentially fatal to the mother and baby,” Channique explains.

“Basically, everything is all systems go in terms of getting the baby out as quickly and safely as possible. If someone had intervened a bit sooner and picked up on these symptoms sooner, it wouldn’t need to be such drastic measures that are taken.”

2) Dee-Dee reveals her devastating news

After being rushed in for the emergency delivery where she gives birth to a baby girl, Dee-Dee’s ordeal is far from over when she then suffers a massive haemorrhage and collapses.

As Dee-Dee is whisked into surgery, the doctors are forced to carry out an emergency hysterectomy to save her life.

Dee-Dee is subdued when her family are finally allowed to see her, and as potential adoptive dad James says he would like to call the baby Laila, Dee-Dee tries to hide her upset.

As James and Michael (Ryan Russell) leave Dee-Dee alone with her dad, Dee-Dee breaks the heartbreaking news to Ed that she will not be able to have any more children. Ed urges her to carefully consider whether she can go through with giving up her baby.

“I don’t think there’s any way anyone could process everything that happens during that 24-hour period for her,” Channique tells us. “She’s still very logical about the fact that she can’t carry any more children doesn’t mean her feelings change about the paternity of this baby, and what this baby potentially represents.”

“I think she knows that and she feels it would be really unfair and unkind to the baby… it’s like it would be a ‘safety baby’, so to speak. I think that’s how she’s looking at it.”

“Also, I don’t think she wants to break her brother’s heart at this point either. I think he is 100% sold on becoming a parent and she was behind it.”

When James discovers what has happened, he knows that it could change everything that had been planned.

Meanwhile, unaware of everything that has gone down, Lauren pays Dee-Dee a visit to tell her that Frankie’s stem cell surgery has been a success, but she’s in no way prepared for Dee-Dee’s reaction…

When Dee-Dee finally makes up her mind about what to do with Leila, James receives a message that throws yet another massive curveball into their lives.

3) Dee Dee wants answers

Later in the week, Dee-Dee is readying herself to leave the hospital when Ed arrives… with Laila unexpectedly in tow. Dee-Dee is shocked when Ed reveals what has happened, and that James has gone back to the US.

“She’s torn and completely broken again. We thought it couldn’t get any worse for her but it does,” Channique continues. “She’s completely on empty and is then faced with having to look at her own child, when she really thought that she’d done the right thing and she wouldn’t be immediately confronted with the baby, but now she is. It really is a huge thing for her to wrap her head around. I really think she is going to struggle with that.”

As Dee-Dee becomes to come to terms with everything that’s happened over the past couple of days, she tells Alya and Sarah (Tina O’Brien) that her situation could have been avoided if she had been listened to from the beginning.

Dee-Dee firmly believes that she has a case against the hospital for gross negligence, questioning whether it was because of her ethnicity, and will be starting the process of making an official complaint.

The show has worked with three organisations in putting together this story. Birthrights, a charity which was set up to protect human rights during pregnancy and childbirth; Motivational Mum’s Club who empower mothers to make informed choices and be able to advocate for themselves; and Five X More, the UK’s leading women’s health organisation focussed on Black maternal health.

“It’s felt like a huge responsibility to honour women who are affected by this, and also honour our healthcare workers who are extremely overstretched, because there are elements of that at play which we hopefully sensitively address,” Channique explains.

“We’ve worked with some brilliant organisations and charities,” Channique added. “It was really great to hear some lived experiences but also really emotional, and some of the conversations have been really hard, but really helpful to hear what some women went through.”

4) Daisy and Christina plot Jenny’s downfall

Over at the Rovers, the relationship between Daisy (Charlotte Jordan) and stepmum Jenny (Sally Ann Matthews) is at an all time low.

Things between the pair had already been strained over the past weeks, after Jenny’s interference saw Daniel (Rob Mallard) wrongly named as the father of Daisy’s unborn child, before Daisy went on to lose the baby after being hit by a car.

The past week has seen Jenny learn of a sudden windfall, £60,000 of shares in her name, set up long ago by ex-husband (and Daisy’s father) Gregory. She attempted to use the money as part-payment for the money they owe Carla (Alison King), but Carla refused, instead telling Jenny to use the cash to get a business loan so they could pay her off fully.

Daisy was miffed when she discovered Jenny’s secret and, discussing it with Daniel, wondered how long she would keep her in the dark about the cash.

Things quickly escalated when Jenny was distracted by a call from the bank whilst minding Daniel’s son Bertie. Bertie found his way into the garden of No.4 after losing his football, and managed to end up in the water of the hot tub.

Thankfully Bertie came to no harm, but Daisy admonished her stepmum for letting it happen, particularly since Jenny had lost her son, Daisy’s stepbrother Tom, back in 2013 when he drowned in a paddling pool.

Back at the Rovers, Daisy stuck the knife in further as she told Jenny that she was neglectful.

“You clearly cannot be trusted around kids,” Daisy told her stepmother. “It’s a mistake when it happens once…”

Jenny interjected as she warned Daisy not to bring up Tom’s death, telling her she may regret doing so. But as Daisy continued to push, telling Jenny that she wasn’t cut out to be a mother, Jenny finally snapped and turned the tables back on Daisy.

Finally deciding to tell her something she’d been holding in for 12 years, Jenny blurted out that it was in fact Daisy’s fault that Tom had died, as she had failed to keep an eye on him after Jenny requested she do so.

Daisy was horrified at the accusation and quickly denied responsibility, but Jenny doubled down on her claim.

“Don’t tell me who is cut out to be a mother, because you most certainly aren’t,” Jenny lashed out. “It’s just as well you lost that baby!”

Daniel later tried to convince Daisy that Jenny only made the cutting remark in the heat of the moment, but Daisy’s mind was clearly made up. She made a call to an unknown person, asking them for their help with something…

Next week, Daisy is still hurt following the argument, and tells Daniel that Jenny has gone too far this time.

Later in the day, the person at the end of Daisy’s phone call is revealed, when her mum Christina (Amy Robbins) turns up at the Rovers.

Daisy feigns her surprise at the arrival, and Christina soon finds herself in a bit of light sparring of words with Jenny as she makes her presence felt.

When Jenny and Daisy have a tense talk, Daisy explains that she’s not sure she will ever be able to forgive Jenny for the awful thing she said.

Later in the week, Jenny has found herself a distraction in the form of a guy called Dom, who has matched with her on a dating app. Daisy and Christina are delighted, mainly because Jenny has no idea that Dom doesn’t exist—she is being catfished by them!

As the pair continue to reel Jenny in, Christina takes the next step of ordering a bouquet of flowers to arrive for Jenny from ‘Dom’.

As Christina sends Jenny another messages, Daisy begins to worry that it won’t be long before Jenny wants to meet Dom in person.

Is Daisy already beginning to regret her plan?

5) Debbie is found collapsed

Meanwhile, Mick (Joe Layton) and Debbie (Sue Devaney) continue to get on the wrong side of each other, after a disagreement over an invoice which Debbie is refusing to pay in full.

Debbie later went on to accuse Mick of stealing her purse which had seemingly gone missing, with Debbie’s boyfriend Ronnie (Vinta Morgan) finding himself squaring up to Mick.

Next week, Debbie is over at No.13 and orders brother Kevin (Michael Le Vell), who is undergoing treatment for testicular cancer, to get some rest whilst she takes care of his young son Alfie. But it’s not long before the peace is disturbed by loud music from one of the neighbouring properties.

Heading out into the ginnel to investigate, she finds it’s coming from 12 Mawdsley Street—Mick and Lou’s (Farrel Hegarty) house.

When Ronnie later calls by and finds Alfie alone, Ronnie sees the back door is open and heads out to see where Debbie’s got to. He’s shocked to find Debbie lying on the ground in the ginnel, dazed and confused.

Did Mick attack her, or is this part of the continued symptoms towards Debbie’s eventual dementia diagnosis?

6) Ronnie has a warning for Gemma and Chesney

Ronnie seems to have made his mind up about what happened, and he’s concerned when he later sees Chesney (Sam Aston) and Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) chatting with Mick and Lou.

The Winter-Browns have been getting on with the Michaelis family well since they moved in, but little do they realise that Mick is playing a long game, having been the mystery van driver who Chesney got into a war with last year.

Butter wouldn’t melt as Mick offers a chuffed Chesney and Gemma their old TV, an upgrade from their existing one, and the use of a roofbox for when the family head away on holiday with the five kids.

With Mick continuing to goad Ronnie, Ronnie warns Gemma and Chesney that their new bestie isn’t all he appears to be, and that they should watch their backs.

Ronnie later decides to teach Mick a lesson by slashing a tyre on his van, only to be spotted by Debbie. She isn’t the only one though, when Mick later reveals that Ronnie was seen on the van’s dashcam. As such, he’s now demanding the money owed from his invoice, as well for the damage to his van.

Later in the week, revelations about Mick on his mind, Chesney is anxious when he receives a text from Mick inviting him for a drink.

Chesney does his best to hide how nervous he is as he meets Mick in the Rovers, and is relieved when he’s finally able to head home and settle down in front of the TV with Gemma.

The peace is soon broken though, when Mick and Lou arrive complete with beer and snacks…

Will Chesney be able to distance himself before Mick inevitably turns against him?

7) Kevin and Julie bond

As Kevin faces a round of chemo at the hospital, he’s upset when Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) is forced to leave him on his own to pick up a sick Alfie at nursery.

As he emerges from the hospital later and collects his thoughts on a bench, he’s joined there by Julie (Katy Cavanagh-Jupe), who is currently living with her own terminal cancer diagnosis.

The unlikely pair end up in a deep and meaningful as they talk, and Julie suggests they get the tram home together.

Later on, Abi is anxious having not been able to get hold of Kevin, and when she eventually learns that he was with Julie without her knowledge, she becomes angry.

Is Abi about to believe Kevin has his eyes on another woman?

8) Kevin and Tyrone clash over their kids

Meanwhile, Kevin’s son Jack (Kyran Bowes) manages to get himself into more trouble following his near-suspension from school for fighting. After Debbie was called to the school to pick up her nephew, she managed to persuade Mrs Crawshaw to withdraw the suspension.

Debbie suggested to Jack that they kept what happened from Kevin, not wanting to put any more stress in him, but we got the distinct feeling that there was more to the story that the two were keeping quiet about.

Kevin inevitably finds out about the altercation next week, and as punishment bans Jack from attending the upcoming end-of-term party. Kevin can’t help but feel he’s been a bit too hard on Jack however.

When Jack later hangs out with Hope (Isabella Flanagan) at the precinct, the pair spot Nick (Ben Price) and Toyah (Georgia Taylor) turn up on a pair of hired e-scooters. Jack pays for the pair to rent them out, as the ever-rebellious Hope removes a small bottle of booze from her bag and offers it to Jack.

Unfortunately for them, the teens are immediately sprung by police officers Craig (Colson Smith) and Jess (Donnaleigh Bailey) whilst out on patrol.

If that wasn’t bad enough, Kevin and Tyrone (Alan Halsall) are not far behind them, and Kevin is furious when Jack is forced to admit that he paid for the scooters using Kevin’s credit card.

The incident goes on to cause tension between colleagues Kevin and Tyrone, as the two later argue over whose child is the worse influence on the other.

Could this break their friendship?

9) What is Theo hiding from Todd?

Also next week, Todd (Gareth Pierce) is happy to get a second chance with Theo (James Cartwright) after believing he’d blown things last week.

Todd felt certain that he had a chemistry with the scaffolder when they first met on Victoria Street, which was only reinforced when the two went out for a drink together. With Theo also high on her gaydar, Julie had tricked Theo into calling over at No.11 after she arranged for Todd to be there home alone.

But after realising they’d been set up, Theo bluntly told Todd that any signals had been purely in his mind—he wasn’t gay, and wanted Todd to stay away from him.

Todd reluctantly went back to one of his dating apps and found himself exchanging flirty messages with an unknown member. When he finally plucked up the courage to ask for a pic, Todd was surprised to see that it was Theo—he had been right all along!

“Well, yeah, it certainly confirms he’s not straight,” Gareth told EverySoap and other press. “There’s probably floods of relief in that moment, it wasn’t just Todd getting the wrong end of the stick, so to speak.”

“And so although it’s the app that confirms that Theo might be interested and that there might be that physical attraction, the fact that they’ve met out in the real world prior to that and had that chemistry on a human level, then that actually is quite exciting.”

Next week, Todd arranges to meet up with Theo again, who on his arrival at No.11 knocks on the back door. Todd’s a bit confused as Theo apologises for his undercover approach, seemingly not wanting to be seen visiting from the street.

The two start to relax as they crack open the beers, and Theo admits to a relieved Todd that he is attracted to him.

The two share a passionate kiss, and as one thing leads to another, they head upstairs and spend the afternoon in bed together.

When the two come back down, Theo explains to Todd that his life is complicated at the moment, and he would prefer to keep their hooking up on the downlow. But when he hears Eileen (Sue Cleaver), George (Tony Maudsley) and Julie return, Theo cannot get out of the back door fast enough to avoid being seen, leaving his coat behind in the process.

When he later returns, Theo seems to be blowing cold with Todd once again, and tells him that their liason was a one-off.

As Todd is left gutted over the rejection, just what is Theo hiding that has made him so reluctant to pursue a relationship with him?