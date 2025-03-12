Neighbours Spoilers – Who is the father of Chelsea’s baby?

Next week on Neighbours, Chelsea returns, and it’s finally revealed whether Paul is the father of her baby.

Cara (Sara West) and Nicolette’s (Hannah Monson) secret search for Cara’s sister Chelsea (Viva Bianca) was recently revealed to Remi (Naomi Rukavina) after she walked in on a conversation between the pair that seemed highly suspicious out of context.

Cara realised it was time to tell Remi everything that happened since she bumped into her heavily pregnant sister at the airport on Christmas Day, just before their trip to New York.

At the time, Chelsea asked Cara for help, but Cara refused, and kept the encounter from Remi.

Cara later explained that she’d been struggling with the situation following her heart-breaking hysterectomy, which destroyed their plans to have another child.

After finding out about Chelsea’s baby, Remi was keen to share the news with Paul (Stefan Dennis) – who, along with IT expert Jeffrey (Tim Potter), was one of the two potential fathers – but Cara told her she wanted to leave it.

Next week, Remi makes a secret phone call pretending to be Chelsea after having a brainwave about where she could be.

Later, Cara returns home to Ramsay Street after Remi calls her with good news – her plan was a success and she’s tracked her sister down!

Coinciding with Remi and Chelsea’s arrival, Paul and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) park up on Ramsay Street to see Chelsea and her newborn exiting Remi’s car.

Could Chelsea be holding Paul’s secret son?

Paul and Terese are stunned by the situation, and as a dazed Paul continues to stare at the baby, he asks the question we all want the answer to – is he the dad?

Chelsea confesses that she is unsure if Thomas is Paul’s or Jeﬀrey’s son. Paul tries to keep his cool and demands a paternity test so the truth can be revealed.

Chelsea is in agreement, but Terese’s concern grows as she sees how Paul seems more excited than nervous about the idea of having another child.

With the pair having only just reconciled, Terese can’t help but fear the worst for their future if Chelsea is back in his life.

Paul attempts to reassure Terese that he won’t let his ex-fiancée come between them, but Terese doubts that it will be possible if he is Thomas’ father.

Later, Remi and Cara discuss the situation and decide to ask Chelsea to stay with them. Chelsea is delighted and vows that she’s a changed woman, but Remi remains unconvinced – she’ll believe it when she sees it!

But the plan is made, even if Dex (Marley Williams) and JJ (Riley Bryant) are unhappy that they will have to share a room. With their uncle Taye (Lakota Johnson) having moved into the spare room in recent weeks, it’s going to a full house at No.30.

With the focus on Chelsea’s newborn, it’s easy to forget that Chelsea did a runner after the truth came out that she was responsible for Krista (Majella Davis) being locked in the sauna, which led to the still birth of baby Hope.

Knowing she has to face the consequences, Chelsea decides to go and call Andrew (Llyod Will) and get ahead of what could be waiting for her at the police office once he finds out she is back.

Andrew doesn’t pick up, and it remains to be seen what punishment will befall Chelsea…

Meanwhile, Cara gets emotional while holding Thomas, and Remi has the realisation that it could all be too much for her, seeing her sister’s newfound happiness so soon after her infertility news…

Later, Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) tries to offer her stepmum support by sharing her experience of when Hugo (Tanner Ellis-Anderson) came to live with her family.

She points out that Sonya (Eve Morey) faced a similar situation after discovering that Toadie (Ryan Moloney) had another baby with Andrea (Dee’s evil twin), but Hugo eventually came to be part of the family.

Later, as Nell and Terese move the last of their things into the Penthouse, Paul hears that Remi has organised the DNA test – and Chelsea has suggested that for full transparency, they’re at the Varga-Murphys’ house, with all parties there as witnesses.

As they head back to No. 30, Jeffrey arrives. Unlike Paul, who’s already playing the doting dad, Jeffrey doesn’t want to engage with Thomas until he knows the outcome, but assures Chelsea that he’ll support her if he is the dad.

He later tells Chelsea that he knows she wants Paul to be the father, but Chelsea insists it doesn’t matter to her. Is Jeffrey right?

As Remi performs the tests, both Terese and Chelsea observe Paul’s growing interest in the child. Paul admits to Terese that he does want Thomas to be his, as it would offer a second chance after tragically losing his son, David (Takaya Honda).

Paul was partially responsible for his son’s death, as he sent Krista’s dangerous ex, Eden (Costa D’Angelo), to the bush to track down Krista, where she was on holiday with Leo (Tim Kano), Aaron (Matt Wilson), Nicolette (Hannah Monson) and David.

Following the one year anniversary of David’s death, Paul admitted that he’s still struggling with the guilt, and hopes he can be a better father to Thomas.

Cara offers an apology to Paul for keeping the baby news from him, which Paul cautiously accepts.

Soon the results are in and the outcome is revealed… Paul has another son!

It seems that Chelsea’s original plan to get pregnant with Paul’s baby worked out after all. How will Terese and the family adjust to this shocking revelation?

“It’s a real shock, especially after everything they’ve been through,” Rebekah Elmaloglou tells us. “They’re finally back together, a new start, a new everything, and this is just like a spanner’s been thrown in the works.”

“After Paul losing David and everything that he’s been through, I think there’s a part of Terese actually think that thinks that this baby is actually good for him,” Rebekah continues.“But not with Chelsea hanging around. Absolutely not.”

“And she’s probably the main issue, because Terese doesn’t trust Chelsea one bit. So yeah, this whole happy families thing ain’t gonna work for Terese at all.”

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 17th March (Episode 9208 / 305)

Everyone gathers for a wedding… But will it go to plan?

JJ encounters a familiar face.

A jaw dropping return sends shockwaves through Erinsborough.

Tuesday 18th March (Episode 9209 / 306)

Paul and Terese’s world is destabilised.

Harold is rocked by a newcomer’s presence.

The neighbours are trapped in fiery peril.

Wednesday 19th March (Episode 9210 / 307)

One resident faces an agonising choice.

Paul and Terese grapple with a life-changing possibility.

A sinister event turns neighbours against each other, while bringing others closer.

Thursday 20th March (Episode 9211 / 308)

A blast from the past hits Ramsay Street.

Terese fears for her relationship.

Leo’s pushed to his limit.