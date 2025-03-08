10 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 10th to 14th March

Next week on Coronation Street, Yasmeen says goodbye, Tracy tries to tempt Cassie, Rob returns to Weatherfield, and Kit wants answers about the crash.

1) Yasmeen farewells the street

It’s the end of an era as Yasmeen (Shelley King) bids a fond farewell to the cobbles after nearly 11 years.

Last week, Yasmeen revealed to granddaughter Alya (Sair Khan) that she had been offered her dream job at a charity in London, and was planning to accept the position and put her half of Speed Daal up for sale.

Alya encouraged Yasmeen to go for it, and this week there’s surprise when Yasmeen meets with her in the Rovers and reveals that she’s already managed to sell her half of the business. Alya is intrigued but Yasmeen tells her all will soon be revealed, as the new partner is due to meet with them at any moment.

“Here she is now,” Yasmeen announces, as Alya turns around to find Leanne (Jane Danson) standing beside her!

As the new business partners shake hands, is this going to be a recipe for success?

Only a short while later, Yasmeen has packed her things into her car and bids an emotional farewell to Alya.

2) Alya and Leanne butt heads

It doesn’t take long before the new business partners find themselves at odds however, when Alya heads into work later in the week to find that Leanne has already changed the menu without consulting her.

Alya makes it known that she won’t be walked all over as she proceeds to rip up the new menu! Is this a sign of bad times to come for the pair?

3) Cassie’s forced back onto the streets

Elsewhere, Cassie (Claire Sweeney) looks set to reach rock bottom as she faces the consequences of secretly drugging Ken (William Roache).

After feeling under the weather for quite some time, Ken finally clicked that Cassie had been slipping something into his tea.

Cassie had been dosing Ken up with antihistamines, in order to ensure that she would be kept on as carer whilst Ken suffered with the effects, but ended up taking things even further by using his credit card to order numerous luxury goods online.

That’s the bit I’ve struggled with,” Claire Sweeney told EverySoap and other media during a recent press call. “Everything else I’ve come to terms with, the antihistamine and stuff because she genuinely loves Ken, adores him.

“It’s that stealing bit, and it’s the petty stealing. If she was going to do it properly she’d do it big-time and clear him out and give him a stronger medicine, but it’s just the petty stuff.”

The ensuing confrontation saw Ken collapse with a heart attack, and after he was rushed to hospital, Cassie was thrown out of No.9 by son Tyrone (Alan Halsall) and daughter-in-law Fiz (Jennie McAlpine).

“There has to be a redemption arc with her,” Claire continues. “There’s got to be vulnerabilities, there’s got to be some sort of comeuppance for everything she’s done, otherwise it’s just a bit kind of black and white.”

“You see the vulnerabilities, you see the scenes where she’s explaining to Ken her reasons, her motives. She’s prepared to take the consequences on the nose.”

Those consequences have seen her lose everything dear to her though, with love interest Steve (Simon Gregson) also having burned his bridges with her.

“This is her lowest point,” Claire explains. “And the reason for that is there’s more to lose this time. She genuinely, genuinely cares for Ken. When she steps out and looks at herself and what she’s been doing to him, she hates herself. She finds it hard to move on from that.”

“She genuinely loves Steve McDonald. That is from a complete place of honesty. Her conscience has really gripped her this time and she’s really taken a long, hard look at herself and she’s disgusted with what she’s done.“

Desperate to get some cash together, Cassie heads to the Rovers and asks Jenny (Sally Ann Matthews) if there’s any work going, only for Jenny to give her short shrift.

With nowhere else to go, Cassie heads into the night to sleep rough.

4) Tracy serves up temptation for Cassie

Later in the week, Tracy is still furious that Ken has refused to press charges against Cassie. After heading to the police station and tearing a strip off Craig (Colson Smith) for failing to arrest Cassie, Tracy decides that it’s time to take things into her own hands and dish out her own form of revenge.

Cassie is surprised to be summoned back to No.1 by Tracy for lunch, who suggests they could talk things through.

But Tracy’s motives later become clear when she serves recovering addict Cassie with a small wrap of drugs, inviting her to dig in!

“There’s a moment of, ‘Well I might as well just do it. I’ve got nothing else,’” Claire reveals. “It’s just a quick escape route if she takes those drugs. But there’s a moment of ‘Tracy has completely won,’ and Cassie doesn’t want that. She wants to keep her dignity, she wants to stay in control.”

Will Cassie be able to stay strong and resist temptation?

We can also look forward to a return for Cassie’s mum Evelyn (Maureen Lipman), whose reaction to hearing what Cassie has been up to in her absence comes by surprise.

“She expects a right rollicking from Evelyn, she expects the normal turning on her,” Claire laughs. “But Evelyn has a real change of heart and supports her and stands up for her.”

“Cassie can’t believe her mum is seeing her and sticking up for her. Even though Evelyn doesn’t believe a word she’s saying, there’s something in Evelyn that goes, ‘This is my daughter.’”

“They were great scenes with Maureen and me, and I always love doing two-handers with her. She’s always on fire, it’s great working with her!”

5) Betsy panics as Rob gives chase

Lisa (Vicky Myers) and Carla (Alison King) are still on high alert as Rob (Marc Baylis) remains at large, particularly after they found the flat broken into with money and painkillers stolen.

Despite there apparently having been a sighting of Rob in Brighton, Carla and Lisa were convinced that Rob was behind it. Lisa’s daughter Betsy (Sydney Martin) doesn’t share their concern however, choosing to believe the report, and proceeds to stop out all night.

Lisa panics when she finds Betsy’s bed hasn’t been slept in, and reads the riot act with her daughter when she eventually turns up hungover. Lisa reiterates that it’s not safe for her to be out on her own, but Betsy again shrugs off Lisa’s concern and heads back out.

However, in the precinct, Betsy soon becomes aware that she is being followed, and as the man then gives chase, we realise that it is indeed Rob!

Later in the week, Carla receives word from Lisa that a body has been found near the hospital, and they believe it could be Rob.

As requested by the police, Carla heads to the mortuary in order to confirm whether the body is that of her brother.

Carla takes a deep breath as the assistant pulls back the sheet… is Rob really dead?

6) Eileen confronts Julie

At No.13, Julie (Katy Cavanagh-Jupe) continues to hide the fact that she has terminal cancer from sister Eileen (Sue Cleaver).

Nephew Todd (Gareth Pierce) and Eileen’s partner George (Tony Maudsley) are already aware of Julie’s prognosis, and managed to convince her to stay with them in order to have family around her for support.

Julie’s unease at keeping the heartbreaking truth from her sister has already seen her trying to avoid Eileen though, a fact which hasn’t gone unnoticed by Eileen.

Next week, Eileen’s suspicions are aroused further when she finds Julie in the undertakers with George discussing funerals.

Eileen demands to know what is going on, but will Julie be able to admit to her sister that she’s dying?

7) Brody leads Dylan astray

As Dylan (Liam McCheyne) continues to adjust to life in the Secure Training Centre (STC)—after being sentenced to six months incarceration for his inadvertent involvement in Mason’s (Luca Toolan) death—he’s happy to have found an apparent friend in fellow inmate Brody (Ryan Mulvey).

Whilst Brody has shared some useful advice, little does Dylan realise that Brody is only getting him on side in the hope of being able to use the friendship to his advantage at some point in the future.

Next week could see Brody’s influence over Dylan already start to cause issues, as he convinces him to share a joint with him.

It’s not long before a care officer comes into the room and find the pair as high as kites… will Dylan find himself reprimanded only weeks into his sentence?

8) Kit wants answers about the crash

Emotions remain high in the wake of last week’s crash, after David (Jack P Shepherd) arranged for Andy (Andrew Goth) to run him down in the hope that his family could collect on the life insurance to pay off Harvey (Will Mellor).

Unfortunately Daisy (Charlotte Jordan) inadvertently got in the way and also got knocked down as David attempted to push her out of the way.

Whilst both David and Daisy ultimately survived, Daisy later suffered a miscarriage.

Next week, accusations continue to be thrown around in the aftermath, and Kit is particularly struggling having found out that he was the father of Daisy’s baby minutes before the crash.

Kit struggles to contain his anger when he later learns from Lisa that Andy has been arrested, but is claiming that it was nothing more than a drunken accident.

How will Kit react to the news?

9) Tommy O drops a bombshell on Tracy

Tracy finds herself delivering an unexpected ultimatum, when partner Tommy Orpington (Matt Milburn) pays a visit to the street with some big news.

Tracy had originally moved to Spain to shack up with the legendary ex-Weathy County player after leaving husband Steve, but the pair have since moved back to a fancy pad in Cheshire.

It seems as though Tommy is looking to up sticks again though, as he reveals to a stunned Tracy that he’s accepted an offer of a coaching job down in Southampton.

Tracy is adamant that she’s not going to move away from her family again, and tells Tommy that he will have to choose… it’s the job, or her!

Could this be the end of Tommy and Tracy’s relationship?

10) Ed worries for Dee-Dee

Also next week, as Dee-Dee’s (Channique Sterling-Brown) pregnancy progresses, her dad Ed (Trevor Michael Georges) can’t help but wonder whether her choice to adopt the baby out is the right decision, fearing she’ll regret the decision further down the line.

Dee-Dee assures Ed that it’s the right thing to do, knowing that the baby would act as a constant reminder of her evil late fiancé Joel (Calum Lill), but will she begin to doubt herself?