Neighbours Spoilers – Terese Willis to leave Ramsay Street

Next week on Neighbours, Terese and Paul decide on new living arrangements away from Ramsay Street, as Toadie returns with sad news.

After a few weeks away from Erinsborough, Paul (Stefan Dennis) returns from his trip to New York next week, and is thrilled to be reunited with Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou).

Paul decided to escape to see family last month, to give Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) and Terese some space to adjust to her return to No.22 after Nell struggled with seeing Paul and Terese back together.

Nell was sure that Paul wasn’t right for Terese, and thought she had the ammunition to split them up when she made a recording of Paul’s suspicious interaction with Katrina (Farah Mak).

But after Terese confronted Paul about Nell’s finding, he admitted that he had simply been supporting Katrina with the foodbank in memory of his son, David (Takaya Honda).

Returning next week, Paul tells Terese that being away gave him time to reflect and got him reminiscing about their previous family unit on Ramsay Street with his granddaughter Harlow (Jemma Donovan) and her stepson, Ned (Ben Hall).

He tells Terese that he misses what they had together and shocks her with a suggestion that they can have that again if he moves back into No. 22!

Terese is thrown by his sudden proposal, but agrees that it could work.

Paul and Nell decide to put the past behind them and plans are put into place to make it happen. However, a slight seed of doubt is planted in Terese’s head when she sees Paul getting comfortable in his old home.

Later, Paul happens to spot some of Nell’s ‘The Story of Erinsborough’ artwork on Jane’s (Annie Jones) laptop screen and is very impressed by what he has seen.

Jane informs him that it’s Nell work from a recent media project and Paul suggests that it’s good enough to be turned into an exhibition at the complex!

Nell is ecstatic when she discovers that her work could become an exhibition, until she overhears Paul saying that she’s the biggest barrier to him returning to live with Terese on Ramsay Street.

Nell mistakenly concludes that Paul is up to his old tricks, and is only offering the exhibition as a bribe.

She decides to make a stand and withdraws her permission for Paul to use her artwork, before Jane steps in and reveals that Paul rated her art before he knew she was the artist.

Nell realises that she has jumped to the wrong conclusion this time and re-instates her consent for Paul to move in with her and Terese.

The pair agree to make an eﬀort to get to know each other better after their recent feuds.

But just as Paul and Nell tell Terese they have come to a truce, Toadie (Ryan Moloney) returns with a sad update – Nell’s grandfather, Big Kev, has passed away.

Later, Terese tells Toadie about Nell’s art exhibition and Toadie opens up about his grief.

Toadie informs Terese that he plans to take Hugo (Tanner Ellis-Anderson) and his mum Angie to America to visit Callum and asks if Nell can stay put with her.

Terese bravely drops in the suggestion that Paul may be moving in, which does not go well with her ex-partner. Toadie gives Terese an ultimatum: if Paul moves in, Nell moves out!

Paul is saddened when Terese fills him in, but he’s not surprised, knowing how Toadie feels about him.

However, shortly after, Toadie is shocked when he spots Nell and Paul getting on well, and Nell admits that she’s giving Paul another chance as he clearly loves Terese.

Toadie realises he may have been too hasty in his ultimatum, and Terese reassures him that Nell is her No. 1 priority and asks him to trust in her decisions.

Later, Toadie announces that he’s had a change of heart and gives his approval for Paul to move in with Nell and Terese.

Paul is grateful for his blessing, but Terese suddenly feels uncomfortable about the set-up.

On reflection, it feels strange for Paul to move into Nell’s old family home where she shared many memories of her and Toadie together.

Paul has a solution to her worries – why don’t they move in with him at the Penthouse instead?

Everyone is in agreement, and as Terese prepares to say goodbye to Ramsay Street for the first time since she moved to Erinsborough with then-husband Brad (Kip Gamblin), and their twin children Josh (Harley Bonner) and Imogen (Ariel Kaplan) 2013, Paul couldn’t be happier.

With No. 22 about to be vacated, who could be the next resident on Ramsay Street?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 10th March (Episode 9204 / 301)

A danger lurks over Erinsborough, following Holly’s investigation.

Susan’s marred by rising insecurities over her job.

Byron makes a surprise declaration.

Tuesday 11th March (Episode 9205 / 302)

Max recruits Holly to help execute his next move.

Paul returns with a proposition for Terese.

Nell and Paul continue to clash heads.

Wednesday 12th March (Episode 9206 / 303)

Fallon ramps up her devious plans.

Terese is given an ultimatum.

Max is in growing danger.

Thursday 13th March (Episode 9207 / 304)

Fallon’s meddling takes effect.

Krista’s dealt a shocking blow.

Remi embarks on a mysterious plan.

Neighbours EXCLUSIVE – Krista and Leo’s wedding day heartbreak In Neighbours‘ 40th anniversary week, Leo and Krista tie the knot, but a cheating scandal threatens their future. Majella Davis and Tim Kano tell us what to expect. Read more…