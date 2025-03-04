Neighbours Spoilers – Karl returns with a dangerous secret

Next week on Neighbours, as Karl and Susan return to Erinsborough, Karl is hiding a dangerous secret about his health…

A couple of months ago, Karl (Alan Fletcher) decided to take his love of cycling to a new level and head to Europe on one of Mike’s (Guy Pearce) motorbike tours.

Despite Susan’s initial reservations – both with his all-leather get-up, and the fact he’d never ridden a motorbike before – the plan went ahead.

But it wasn’t long before Susan (Jackie Woodburne) got a worrying call from Mike’s new girlfriend Angela, informing her that there had been an accident…

Karl had been involved in a crash and came away with a serious leg injury. His trip was cut short, and he’s spent the past few months recuperating in Italy.

It was a trying time for Susan back in Erinsborough, who felt that she couldn’t abandon her responsibilities at Eirini Rising after Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) was forced to step back after her alcohol relapse.

However, Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and Paul (Stefan Dennis) rallied with Terese to help convince the residents to take her back as the manager so Susan could go and be with Karl.

Next week, the pair finally return from Italy. It feels like the Ramsay Street legends have been gone forever and a lot has happened while they’ve been away.

Holly had a hard time after Yaz (Chrishell Stause), the sister of her deceased lover Heath (Ethan Panizza), came to Erinsborough to seek her revenge, culminating in Yaz trying to kill her.

Susan will also have a lot to catch up on with best friends, Terese and Jane (Annie Jones), after major updates in their love lives.

At Christmas, Terese announced she was back with Paul, while Jane’s saucy fling with the Eirini Rising cleaner, Clint (Jason Wilder), has just come out.

Luckily, the Kennedys make their return just ahead of Neighbours‘ 40th anniversary week and it wouldn’t have been a true Neighbours celebration without them.

Next week, Susan is desperate to get back to work. Meanwhile, Karl continues with his recovery and it’s clear he is still struggling after the accident.

Upon Susan’s return, she is shocked when Terese updates her on the list of errors that Roxy (Zima Anderson) had to firefight while she was away – with Terese suspecting they were because of Susan’s mistakes.

After checking, Susan is horrified when she realises they were indeed her errors! Roxy takes advantage of Susan’s vulnerable state, implying that she could have made the mistakes as the job is too much for her.

Roxy has been desperate for an opportunity to open up for her at Eirini Rising so she can return to Ramsay Street with her husband, Kyle, and son, Jet.

She told Aaron (Matt Wilson) that she missed her busy work roles and thought it would be a good move for the family.

We’ve seen that Roxy is determined to do everything possible to make her dream a reality – even if that means throwing Susan under the bus to get her job…

With Susan stressed about her ‘mistakes’ at work, Karl encourages her to talk to Terese.

Thankfully for Susan, Aaron soon discovers Roxy’s sneaky antics, and as her guilt gets the better of her, she confesses to Susan, Karl and Terese that the responsibility for Susan’s mistakes lies with her.

Is this already the end of Roxy’s return to Ramsay Street?

Susan is pleased that Roxy fessed up, but tells Karl there’s never an excuse to be dishonest, a comment that makes him uncomfortable. What has Karl been hiding?

Later, Karl tells Susan that he’s sorry for taking her away from work for so long after his accident. Susan reassures him that it’s okay and she’s glad he’s getting better.

Yet as soon as Susan’s back is turned, Karl pops a few pain pills in secret.

Is he really as recovered as he’s making out?

It’s not long before Karl approaches Doctor Remi (Naomi Rukavina) for a new prescription for his painkillers. Remi agrees but notes the strong dosage of the meds.

Karl has an excuse at the ready to cover his tracks and when he is with Toadie and Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) later on he sneakily pops another pill – it’s clear he is becoming dependent.

Will those around him notice before it’s too late?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 10th March (Episode 9204 / 301)

A danger lurks over Erinsborough, following Holly’s investigation.

Susan’s marred by rising insecurities over her job.

Byron makes a surprise declaration.

Tuesday 11th March (Episode 9205 / 302)

Max recruits Holly to help execute his next move.

Paul returns with a proposition for Terese.

Nell and Paul continue to clash heads.

Wednesday 12th March (Episode 9206 / 303)

Fallon ramps up her devious plans.

Terese is given an ultimatum.

Max is in growing danger.

Thursday 13th March (Episode 9207 / 304)

Fallon’s meddling takes effect.

Krista’s dealt a shocking blow.

Remi embarks on a mysterious plan.

