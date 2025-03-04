8 Hollyoaks Spoilers for Next Week – 10th to 12th March

Next week on Hollyoaks, Rex and Ste share a kiss, Myra stages a McQueen intervention, and love blossoms between Sienna and Cleo.

Here’s everything that’s in store in Hollyoaks from Monday 10th to Wednesday 12th March.

1) Is Jez going to strike again?

There looks to be trouble in paradise next week as Jez (Jeremy Sheffield) and John Paul’s (James Sutton) relationship is called into question.

With Jez’s secret double life as a serial killer still under lock and key, there’s no reason for anyone to suspect that he is up to anything untoward.

Except for John Paul’s ex-husband Ste (Kieron Richardson) that is, who is firmly of the belief that Jez has something to do with the disappearance of his cat Fernando.

Ever since the stray came into Ste’s life, he’s been caring for him dearly, but this week Ste starts to denounce Jez as having had something to do with Fernando’s disappearance. Whether he’s having another psychotic break remains to be seen, but in his own mind, Ste is sure there’s more going on.

Next week, there’s a concern amongst John Paul’s loved ones about just how much he and Jez communicate. Realising this, the unlucky-in-love McQueen begins to worry that Jez isn’t as serious about their relationship as he is… How will Jez react to these allegations?

Meanwhile, Martha (Sherrie Hewson) is concerned about Jez for an entirely different reason.

Next week, she catches him flicking through his book – the book reminding him of all his victims… Is Jez getting ready to strike again?

2) Ste and Rex share a kiss

Ste wakes up next week to find Rex (Jonny Labey) looking after babies Clara and James.

The relationship between Rex and Ste hasn’t been the best for some time now. Add in that Lucas (Oscar Curtis) has moved into the house formerly owned by Ste’s late husband James (Gregory Finnegan), and now by Rex, there’s even more reason for Ste to feel disdain towards Rex.

It seems that the issues are now one-sided, with Rex wanting to help Ste as much as possible. Despite Ste’s claims that he doesn’t need someone looking after him, Rex has an admission to make: he is finding it hard to stay away from him.

Getting out and about, Ste and Rex bond as they open up about their recent struggles and how they are both feeling. As the pair grow close, they share a kiss! Is this the start of a new chapter for them both?

3) Rex makes Lucas a promise

Whilst his father seems to be moving onto a new chapter, Lucas (Oscar Curtis) struggles with the new life he’s found himself in.

In the last few weeks, Lucas has made several shocking discoveries about his boyfriend Dillon (Nathaniel Dass) and friend Frankie (Isabelle Smith), who have both fallen under Rex’s charm.

Next week, Lucas finds himself questioned by his father Ste as to why he would turn to drugs. Whilst the extent of this turn remains to be seen in this week’s episodes, Lucas is sure of one thing: Rex is bad news…

Concerned about his perception, Rex offers to go talk to Lucas in an attempt to try and smooth things over, but it just makes matters worse for the young adult.

Although he wants to do what is right, he finds himself stuck in the middle, not wanting to incriminate Dillon, which ultimately is preventing him from admitting the truth to anyone.

Lucas does find a little comfort in Rex’s promise to him: if he ever hurts Ste, he will walk away from him, but there is something about the family life he likes.

Will Lucas accept Rex into the family?

4) Cleo asks Sienna out

Elsewhere in the village, Cleo (Nadine Mulkerrin) prepares for a job interview at the hospital.

Having not worked there for some time thanks to being held hostage by her possessive ex Abe (Tyler Conti), Cleo is excited about the new start. There’s only one thing hanging over her head: the kiss she shared with Sienna (Anna Passey).

After Sienna saved Cleo from Abe, the pair shared a passionate snog in the shower that took them both by surprise.

Sienna quickly flitted off on a holiday with her twins, but next week, she’s back in the village.

It’s not long before the women cross paths, and as they chat, they find themselves growing closer to one another.

As Cleo asks Sienna to be her date to an upcoming village event, it seems ‘Clienna’ could be the next ‘it’ couple in Hollyoaks!

5) Joel and Leela clash over Cleo

Yet the path to true love is never easy, and prior to Cleo asking Sienna out, she suffers a panic attack in the village.

Her ex Joel (Rory Speed-Douglas) is first on the scene and helps to calm her down. However, when his wife Leela (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) gets wind that he didn’t show up for work, she is quick to jump to conclusions.

She sees him with Cleo, and decides to confront him. As the pair engage in a fiery exchange, Leela asks Joel whether they would still be together if Clara’s paternity had come back with a different result.

Later, Joel spies Cleo with Sienna, and approaches her about the surprising move in her life. Cleo quickly spins the conversation, telling him that he should focus on his own marriage as she focuses on her new relationship.

Heeding the advice, Joel decides to surprise Leela and makes amends with dinner…

6) Leela’s therapist tries to kiss her

Meanwhile, Leela hides her own secret from Joel, as she arranges to meet up with someone. Behind her husband’s back, Leela finds herself at another man’s house.

It quickly emerges that Leela is seeing a therapist named Tommy, who is helping her work through some of her issues. As she unloads her fears about Joel getting close to his ex-wife, Tommy is the one who consoles her.

However, when he misreads the signals, Tommy leans in for a kiss. Will Leela engage?

Joining the cast in the role of Tommy is Brandon Fallows.

Of his casting, Brandon said, “I’m excited to be joining the cast of Hollyoaks playing the role of Tommy. A friendly and unique therapist with a dark side and a complicated family history. I’m looking forward for the fans to see this character’s secrets unravel…”

7) Arlo continues to bully Ro

There’s still trouble for the Hutchinson family, as Arlo (Dan Hough) continues to make his presence known.

Next week, Tony (Nick Pickard) makes a family dinner to bring everyone together. With Arlo’s continued abuse of Ro (Ava Webster) still under wraps, there’s no way of anyone realising that he is still causing trouble for the young teen.

When the pair are alone though, Arlo is quick to put ideas into Ro’s head that lead him to dark thoughts.

How much longer will Ro take Arlo’s taunting before he breaks?

8) Myra organises an intervention

Ever since her arrest for Abe’s murder, Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) has been in remand, hoping for someone to come forward to exonerate her.

Next week, she is taken to Dee Valley Hospital under guard escort for her chemotherapy treatment. As Misbah (Harvey Virdi) wheels her in, she comes across Cleo, and urges her to stay away.

Later, she is shocked to see Myra (Nicole Barber-Lane) has returned to the village, wanting to know exactly who Mercedes is taking the fall for, and why.

With Mercedes not willing to talk, Myra enlists the help of Misbah, John Paul and Maxine (Nikki Sanderson), and before she knows it, Mercedes is the subject of a McQueen intervention.

Will she tell her loved ones the truth before it’s too late?

Here are the Hollyoaks spoilers for next week:

Monday 10th March (Episode 6536)

While Tony cooks a family dinner at The Hutch, Arlo stires trouble. A resident finds comfort in an ex. A son disapproves of their dad’s new relationship.

Tuesday 11th March (Episode 6537)

Leela confides in a therapist about her marriage troubles. Lucas finds himself stuck in the middle. One resident gets a taste of a brighter future.

Wednesday 12th March (Episode 6538)

Myra returns home determined and Mercedes finds herself in the middle of an intervention. Martha’s worried about her son’s next move. A new romance continues to flourish.