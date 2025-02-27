Neighbours Spoilers – Will Fallon ruin Krista and Leo’s wedding?

Next week on Neighbours, Fallon brings Sebastian back to Erinsborough as she makes it her aim to stop Leo and Krista’s wedding!

With Krista (Majella Davis) and Leo’s (Tim Kano) wedding just weeks away, they should be in the final stages of planning their beautiful day.

But with Fallon (Kate Connick) not only hiding the fact that Sebastian (Rarmian Newton) is her ex-boyfriend, but that she thinks Krista has feelings for Seb, and that she herself is developing a crush on Leo, things are getting very complicated.

This week, Fallon was outraged when she discovered that Krista had borrowed (and subsequently ruined) her white dress, with Krista oblivious to the fact that it was what Fallon had planned to wear for her and Seb’s wedding.

Next week, Krista is planning to ask Fallon to be her bridesmaid, but she’s fearful of rocking the boat again after the dress incident.

Krista had previously been planning to ask Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), but their friendship went sour after she offered the Piano Bar Manager job to Taye (Lakota Johnson).

A surprised Leo questioned why she wouldn’t ask Fallon, but Krista shared her doubts about whether Fallon would be up for taking the position, especially as they hadn’t been that close over the years.

With Krista uneasy about upsetting Fallon again, Leo proposes that they skip the traditional wedding party roles entirely, and do away with best men and bridesmaids.

Krista is grateful for Leo’s sacrifice, though it does means he won’t get Aaron (Matt Wilson) as his best man, as he’d been planning.

Later, Holly puts her foot in it when she assumes Fallon will be asked to be Krista’s bridesmaid, as she lets slip that Aaron has been chosen as best man.

When Fallon raises the topic with Leo, she discovers that both roles have been scrapped out of consideration for her own wedding trauma, which unknown to Leo was caused by Sebastian.

Leo’s kindness only deepens Fallon’s feelings for him, as Leo remains oblivious…

Fallon’s crush grows even stronger when, as she and Leo are working a wedding at Yarakobi, a spillage sees Leo literally give the groom the shirt off his back, causing Fallon to swoon.

Soon after, Fallon delights Krista by announcing that she’s happy to be her bridesmaid after all.

However, Fallon has secret plans to stop the wedding, and she knows just how to do it!

When Taye spots Fallon gazing lovingly at Leo, his suspicions that she’s developing feelings for her sister’s fiancé are all but confirmed.

He questions Fallon on her plans, and she confesses that she’s arranged a meeting with Seb – she’s ready to make a deal with the devil to sabotage Krista’s happy ending.

When the pair meet, Sebastian offers a heartfelt apology for the way he treated Fallon, and they agree to keep their shared history to themselves.

Fallon is delighted when Sebastian lets slip that he wants another shot at winning Krista’s heart and is determined to prove that he’s a changed man – this could be just what she needs to split Krista and Leo up!

Soon after, Krista is thrown when Seb gets in touch to ask if they can meet up. Fallon urges Krista to see him, and suggests that Leo should trust in her decisions.

But when Krista tells Leo she is thinking about seeing Seb to find out how he is, Leo asks for time to think about it.

He later admits to Fallon that he’s worried about Seb’s motives towards his fiancée, prompting a conniving Fallon to encourage Leo to read the letter that Seb sent Krista!

Despite Krista making it clear to Leo she wouldn’t share the contents of Seb’s letter with him, Leo betrays her trust and reads it.

Angered by what he’s read, Leo confronts Krista, wanting to know why Sebastian didn’t believe that their kiss was one-sided.

He also questions why she would still want Seb in her life after what he wrote about him!

Krista, however, is more concerned about Leo’s betrayal of her trust and walks away… while Fallon watches on in delight that her plan has worked perfectly.

Next Thursday, as Krista and Leo’s joint Hucks party arrive, the pair are in troubling territory, but Krista tells Leo she’s made the decision to not see Sebastian.

Despite their latest setback, they decide to embrace the moment of celebrating their upcoming wedding with their loved ones.

The Ramsay Street residents are ready to party, and everyone gets on board with the theme of double denim.

However, when Leo confides in Aaron, it makes Aaron question Fallon’s part in all this and how she really feels about her sister – will Aaron be the one to expose Fallon’s scheming ways?

With the party in full swing, Krista can tell that Aaron is uneasy about something. After digging into it, Aaron confesses that he’s unsure whether Fallon is genuinely happy and supportive of her marrying Leo.

Although Krista initially thinks that he’s wrong, she’s left with a seed of doubt about her sister.

As Fallon does her best to grow closer to Leo at his own engagement party, will Krista realise Fallon’s true motives before her sister succeeds in ruining her big day?

Meanwhile, Seb is busy having his own party session after learning that Krista won’t see him.

Fallon confronts him over his behaviour and finds out that his stint in recovery was only short-lived – he’s very much still partying it up.

Fallon urges him to sober up and sort himself up or he’ll risk losing his chance to win Krista. But Seb watches in the wings, certain that his time will come…

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 3rd March (Episode 9200 / 297)

The mischief happening around Eirini continues to rise.

Jane’s future hangs in the balance after a shocking truth is revealed.

Nicolette is caught red-handed.

Tuesday 4th March (Episode 9201 / 298)

Cara decides she can’t lie anymore, but her confession has repercussions for Nicolette.

Fallon’s plans esclate and her feelings for someone grows.

Nell’s project puts JJ on the outer.

Wednesday 5th March (Episode 9202 / 299)

Fallon causes a divide between a much-loved couple.

JJ continues to feel left out as Nell and Dex bond.

Thursday 6th March (Episode 9203 / 300)

Leo and Krista come together for a celebration!

Holly joins forces with a rival to begin an investigation.

