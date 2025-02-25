5 Hollyoaks Spoilers for Next Week – 3rd to 5th March

Next week on Hollyoaks, Ste tries to prove Jez’s guilt, Oscar finds himself in more trouble and Martha makes a decision about her future.

Here’s everything that’s in store in Hollyoaks from Monday 3rd to Wednesday 5th March.

1) Rex tempts Frankie and Dillon

It’s drama central next week in the village at James Nightingale’s (Gregory Finnegan) old abode.

It’s been several weeks now since Rex (Jonny Labey) purchased the property and moved Dillon (Nathaniel Dass) in rent-free.

With Dillon having reconciled with Lucas (Oscar Curtis), the pair have set up the home together as they embark on a new chapter of their relationship. Adding Frankie (Isabelle Smith) to the mix has been an added bonus, and the trio could not be getting on better.

This week however, Lucas finds a spice vape and realises that Dillon and Frankie haven’t been entirely honest with him.

Although the new party house is quickly gaining infamy amongst its neighbours, Lucas is concerned that his friends have fallen victim to the newest drug that is sweeping the market.

What’s worse is when Lucas learns that Dillon has been keeping something major from him – the true owner of the house… and that he is living there rent-free in exchange for Rex using the house to hide what Lucas suspects are stolen goods.

Wanting to stay on the right side of the law, Lucas phones the police.

Next week, he’s quickly forced to own up to his judgement call, as he confides in Dillon and Frankie about what he’s done. What’s more, he’s concerned about the trouble that they might find themselves in if they continue to hang around him.

Loyal to Lucas, Dillon and Frankie make it known to Rex that the police have been called, and he is quickly able to divert their attention elsewhere. However, he’s later seen talking with sister and fellow criminal mastermind Grace (Tamara Wall) – he’s asked them to deal at the party.

Cue the next round of loud music, as Frankie, Dillon and Lucas have another party, veiling the next stage of the crime ring’s infiltration into the village, under the cover of darkness.

This time, there’s hesitation from both Frankie and Dillon, but Rex has got all his bases covered – there are perks in it for them… Will they take the bait?

2) Ste’s concerns about Jez grow

Since emerging from his coma, Ste (Kieron Richardson) has struggled with several issues that have arisen following his being caught up in a bombing that killed his husband James.

One such instance began with him believing James not to be dead, and ending with him digging up James’s urn.

Ste has since been diagnosed with psychosis, a reasonable explanation to his more recent behaviour. Next week, Ste finds himself determined to bring Jez (Jeremy Sheffield) unstuck, as the belief that he had something to do with Fernando’s disappearance cements itself further.

This week, believing Jez to be behind the stray cat’s disappearance, Ste investigates the allotment and finds fresh soil in a flower bed. Whilst what he finds could be good for Cleo (Nadine Mulkerrin), Ste could be left at odds.

Next week, Ste doubles down on his belief that Jez murdered Fernando and replaced him with another cat. As his delirium worsens, his sister Leela (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) encourages him to call his psychiatrist to unpack his issues. Ste sees merit in the idea when Leela first puts it forward, but behind her back, cancels the appointment.

Instead, he confronts Jez, who refuses to listen to his accusations. Turning to someone he trusts, Ste confides further in John Paul, begging him to realise that his boyfriend is not a good person. Wanting to prove it, Ste makes a vow to John Paul to reveal Jez for who he really is.

Heading back to the allotment, Ste searches it from top to bottom and eventually, tips off police. This leads a nervous Jez to watch on as the police scour the allotment for information that could prove what Ste is saying.

But nothing can prepare Jez for when he finds Ste waiting for him…

3) Oscar sneaks out

As Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson) and Nancy (Jessica Fox) struggle to reconcile the differences in their marriage, following Darren’s confrontation with Kat (Sonia Ibrahim) this week, Pearl (Dawn Hope) interrupts, telling them that their son Oscar (Noah Holdsworth) is missing.

Still injured after being caught in the middle of a confrontation between Ro (Ava Webster) and Arlo (Dan Hough), Oscar turns up at the party that is going on at Weirside View.

Frankie is shocked to see her brother there, but promises that she will visit him the following day as the party isn’t safe for him.

As Oscar leaves, Ro is surprised to see him back in the village. He’s quick to approach Oscar, but as he’s waiting for a new cochlear implant, Oscar trips and falls over, leaving him on the ground.

To make matters worse, Arlo passes by at the wrong time and decides to stir the pot.

Will Nancy find Oscar before he’s hurt once again?

4) What will Diane do to protect Ro?

Next week, Ro grapples with the gravity of the situation he has gotten himself into.

Following his accidental knife attack on Oscar, Ro finds himself confiding in his mother Diane (Alex Fletcher) about his concerns he will end up in Young Offenders.

To make matters worse, if Ro were to go to juvenile detention, he would find himself placed in the female program, which is worsening the anxiety he is feeling about the situation.

Seeing the grief that her son is feeling, Diane promises Ro that she will do whatever it takes to protect him.

In fact, Diane’s concern is so grave that she makes a life-changing decision in order to protect Ro.

Meanwhile, Ro seeks support from his friend Kathleen-Angel (Kiara Mellor), but it’s Kathleen-Angel’s cousin Prince (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) who gives Ro the advice he needs to hear.

Divulging just how he survived prison, Prince advised Ro to keep his head down and blend into the crowd.

Will Prince’s words help or hinder Ro’s cause? And just what will Diane do to protect her son?

5) Martha gives Jez total control

Elsewhere, Martha receives shocking news whilst at a doctor’s appointment.

Despite fears that her condition was worsening, she learns that her dementia symptoms haven’t gone downhill as quickly as first suspected.

Despite this, Martha decides to give Jez her lasting power of attorney… Will this be a decision she comes to regret?

Here are the Hollyoaks spoilers for next week:

Monday 3rd March (Episode 6533)

Lucas takes matters into his own hands in a bid to save his boyfriend. Concerns grow for Ste. A family panic when a child goes missing.

Tuesday 4th March (Episode 6534)

A miscommunication is made when Arlo stirs the pot. Ste sets out to prove that Jez is up to no good, but what will he uncover?

Wednesday 5th March (Episode 6535)

Everything gets too much for Diane as she does all she can to protect Ro. Jez is jumpy when the police search the allotment. Can two residents be bought with flashy perks.