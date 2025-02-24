Neighbours Spoilers – Remi suspects Cara of having an affair

Next week on Neighbours, as Cara and Nicolette’s hushed conversations and secret messages continue, Remi suspects her wife of having an affair.

Over the last few weeks, Nicolette (Hannah Monson) and Cara (Sara West) have been searching for a missing Chelsea (Viva Bianca), after Cara returned from New York and realised she’d made a mistake rejecting her sister’s pleas for help after bumping into her at the airport.

After Nicolette overheard some of Cara’s calls about Chelsea, she offered to be a listening ear and support her in her search for Chelsea and her newborn baby.

After Nicolette failed to track her down from records of births at local hospitals, Cara had a brainwave – Chelsea used to be close to their cousin Maddy (Emma Horn), who is a trained midwife.

As Cara revealed her plan to Nicolette in The Waterhole, Remi (Naomi Rukavina) was surprised to see the unlikely pairing chatting away, considering they’ve had very little to do with each other before now.

The pair took a visit to see Maddy together, but Maddy claimed she knew nothing, prompting Nicolette to do some further investigating after a Valentine’s night of passion at her house.

As she sent Maddy to make her morning coffee, Nicolette discovered one of Chelsea’s perfume bottles with a thank you note attached.

After Nicolette shared the intel with Cara, she confronted her cousin. Maddy admitted that she had helped Chelsea give birth, but didn’t know where Chelsea is now.

Cara asked Maddy to do one last thing for her and tell Chelsea that she was sorry.

Later on, when Remi stumbled upon Cara and Nicolette laughing at Harold’s, she confronted Cara on why she’d left the house so abruptly that morning.

Cara’s only excuse was that she “had some stuff to do,” and Remi was clearly left concerned.

Following this, Cara received a hand-delivered note with a gift to her house – it was from Chelsea, asking her to stay away.

When Remi found her wife with the necklace, she asked where it came from and Cara quickly came up with a cover story that she’d bought it as a late Valentine’s gift for her.

Although Remi was delighted to receive a gift from her wife, her concern grew when she noticed Nicolette had been texting Cara a lot, including sending her a heart emoji when she and Remi were in the tram.

Remi commented on the fact that Nicolette had been messaging her a lot, and Cara claimed she felt bad since Nicolette still thought they preferred her ex, Kiri, who the couple had made better friends with while she stayed at No. 32 last year.

Also last week, Nicolette turned up on the doorstep of the Varga-Murphys’ house to tell Cara that Maddie had asked her on a date, prompting Cara to insist that Nicolette cut all contact with her cousin.

When Remi found the pair talking, Nicolette claimed she was there to see Taye (Lakota Johnson) about Lassiters business.

This week, with Sadie going missing and Maddy almost revealing everything to Remi, Cara concludes that she needs to give up the search as her sister.

After all, it’s clear that Chelsea doesn’t want to be found, and Cara simply hopes that they can rebuild their relationship in the distant future.

Next week, having decided to call off her secret search, Cara tries to make herself feel better for lying by giving Remi extra attention and showering her with gifts.

Oblivious to Cara’s guilt, Remi is touched by the affection her wife is showing her.

Later, Nicolette checks in with Cara to see if she is still set on calling off the search for her sister. Cara tells her that she definitely is and wants to put it behind her, without Remi ever finding out that she saw Chelsea at the airport and that they tried to track her down.

Nicolette heads back home, where she later has a secret guest over. Later on, Cara and Remi make an unexpected visit to No. 24, and Nicolette is forced to hide her mystery guest – Maddy!

Although Nicolette claims she’s been home alone resting, Cara sees two used wine glasses on the side and realises what is going on. Later, a suspicious Cara makes an abrupt entrance into Nicolette’s home and catches her and Maddy in the act!

Cara’s saddened and disappointed that Nicolette broke her promise not to see Maddy, after Cara told her it would complicate the situation further.

Nicolette offers Cara an apology for her actions, but it’s clear the trust is now broken in their new friendship.

Nicolette attempts to show Cara how much she cares, confessing just how much Cara’s friendship means to her, and that she “really likes her”.

As she does so, Remi arrives back to catch the end of their conversation. After hearing how Nicolette “really likes” Cara, and thinking about her sudden presence in Cara’s life, she sees it as a declaration of romantic feelings – and she’s fuming!

Elsewhere, Roxy (Zima Anderson) is back in Ramsay Street to help out her Auntie T at Eirini Rising.

Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) needed a helping hand with Susan (Jackie Woodburne) staying longer in Europe to support Karl (Alan Fletcher) with his rehab. But it soon becomes clear Roxy is after a permanent position at the residential home.

This week, she finds a way to access Susan’s login details and comes across a draft resignation letter on her computer.

Roxy subtly raises the topic of Susan’s commitment with Terese, but Terese assures her that Susan is 100% committed to her role at Eirene Rising.

Next week, Roxy continues in her quest to steal Susan’s job.

Terese has been impressed by Roxy’s efficiency at work, and Roxy believes she would be better than Susan at the Operations Manager role.

Hoping to show an example of this, Roxy sabotages a previous toilet paper order arranged by Susan. She then does the same for some entertainment Susan had booked, swapping out a magician show for a “puppetry of a penis” show.

While Vera (Sally-Anne Upton) is pleasantly amused by the booking mixup, Terese is shocked and concerned about how this could have happened, especially so soon after condom-gate!

Afterwards, Roxy suggests that it’s because Terese might not know Susan as well as she thinks she does.

Roxy swiftly deals with the toilet paper error as endless supplies begin to arrive, giving herself an opportunity to impress Terese once again.

Terese suggests that Karl’s accident must have distracted Susan with her work. However, Roxy gently points out that these mistakes were made before Karl was injured, giving Terese a stronger reason to doubt her employee’s capability.

After Terese made a quick decision to sack Clint (Jason Wilder), will Susan have a job to come back to if Roxy has her way?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 3rd March (Episode 9200 / 297)

The mischief happening around Eirini continues to rise.

Jane’s future hangs in the balance after a shocking truth is revealed.

Nicolette is caught red-handed.

Tuesday 4th March (Episode 9201 / 298)

Cara decides she can’t lie anymore, but her confession has repercussions for Nicolette.

Fallon’s plans esclate and her feelings for someone grows.

Nell’s project puts JJ on the outer.

Wednesday 5th March (Episode 9202 / 299)

Fallon causes a divide between a much-loved couple.

JJ continues to feel left out as Nell and Dex bond.

Thursday 6th March (Episode 9203 / 300)

Leo and Krista come together for a celebration!

Holly joins forces with a rival to begin an investigation.

Neighbours EXCLUSIVE – Krista and Leo’s wedding day heartbreak In Neighbours‘ 40th anniversary week, Leo and Krista tie the knot, but a cheating scandal threatens their future. Majella Davis and Tim Kano tell us what to expect. Read more…