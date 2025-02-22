5 Hollyoaks Spoilers for Next Week – 24th to 26th February

Next week on Hollyoaks, Ste worries about his cat, Grace drops a bombshell on Freddie, and will Maxine lead Grace and Banks to Dodger?

Here’s everything that’s in store in Hollyoaks from Monday 24th to Wednesday 26th February.

1) Freddie learns the truth about Grace

It’s been the secret that has been threatening to out for months: that Freddie (Charlie Clapham) has cheated on his wife Grace (Tamara Wall) and mistress Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) with Vicky (Anya Lawrance).

To further complicate things, Vicky was in a relationship with his brother Robbie (Charlie Wernham).

For months, the pair have been having a secret affair that resulted in Vicky unexpectedly falling pregnant with Freddie’s child, which she subsequently miscarried.

This week, Vicki found herself desperate for £5,000. Whilst she played it off that it was for her dream wedding venue to now fiancé Robbie, the truth was much more sinister: she was being blackmailed. Little did Vicky know that her blackmailer was actually her friend Dillon (Nathaniel Dass), at the behest of Grace’s brother Rex (Jonny Labey).

Confusing though it may be, the blackmail wasn’t the biggest problem that Vicky faced this week. As Vicky and Robbie basked in pre-marital bliss, Freddie – who had been surprised by Robbie, who admitted he’d purchased the garage back off Mercedes for him – decided that enough was enough.

Revealing that the money wasn’t for the venue, Freddie went one step further, telling his brother that the baby Vicky lost was in fact his child. Horrified, Robbie walked off.

Next week, the ripples from the secret being revealed are felt right across the village, but the revelations don’t stop with Freddie.

Seeing an opportunity, Grace reveals her secret to her husband: she orchestrated the hit that was supposedly meant for Freddie during Christmas in an attempt to save their marriage.

Freddie’s furious as he learns the truth, but it’s clear that Grace doesn’t think too highly of her husband’s behaviour with Vicky either…

2) Will Maxine’s relationship with Dodger be revealed?

Secrets seem to be the theme of the week as Maxine (Nikki Sanderson) continues to hide her relationship with Dodger (Danny Mac) from her loved ones.

For some time now, she has been secretly seeing the ex-villager who returned as part of an undercover police operation.

Next week, Maxine meets with Dodger after some weeks of him not being present and immediately gets the vibe that there is something he hasn’t told her.

Confronting him, Maxine wants to know the truth. Later, she speaks to his half-sister Liberty (Jessamy Stoddart) about her new love interest being an undercover police officer.

What she’s not aware of is Banks (Drew Cain) looming in the background, overhearing every word. Rattled, he places a call to Grace to inform her and get her to uncover the identity of Maxine’s new beau.

Searching for a reason to get close to Maxine, Grace decides to buy some designer bandbags to sell on, and tracks Maxine down. Gifting Maxine a free handbag, she’s hopeful that she will be able to con her into joining her new venture and finding out some information.

As Grace tries to convince Maxine, she believes that this may lead to a conversation about Maxine’s love life that will lead her and Banks directly to the mole.

As the pair bond over the handbags, Grace offers Maxine another, so as to ensure that her efforts don’t prove futile. This time, the handbag has a tracker in it. As the conversation between the women turns to men, Maxine opens up about one of her relationships.

Grace is quick to push Maxine into meeting with her former mystery lover, and Maxine takes the bait as Grace questions if there is still something worth fighting for…

3) Did Jez kill Ste’s stray cat?

Despite his claims in the past that he hates cats, Ste (Kieron Richardson) has found himself with a new friend, having befriended a stray named Fernando this week. Tony was shocked to find Ste feeding him in the restaurant. Next week, Ste begins to worry when Fernando is nowhere to be found.

Worried that Jez (Jeremy Sheffield) has had something to do with it, he heads down to the allotment, where he finds fresh soil in one of the flower beds and starts to dig, worried about what he’ll find. After all, the last time he did this, he dug up James’s (Gregory Finnegan) urn and it was empty.

Cleo (Nadine Mulkerrin) is shocked when she finds Ste with Abe’s (Tyler Conti) watch and desperately begs to know where he found it.

Meanwhile, Ste is dealing with his own angst, convinced that Jez has murdered Fernando. With few options left, he confides his belief in John Paul (James Sutton)…

4) Darren’s marriage woes widen a rift between him and Frankie

Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson) hasn’t had the best run over the past few months, and next week proves to be particularly difficult for him.

Following on from his son JJ (Ryan Mulvey) being imprisoned, he is now grappling with his other son Oscar (Noah Holdsworth) being in hospital, and his daughter Frankie (Isabelle Smith) deciding to move out, but secretly spiralling into drug addiction.

Next week, Darren receives the cold shoulder from wife Nancy (Jessica Fox), who dragged the truth from Frankie this week about her thoughts on Darren’s friendship with Kat (Sonia Ibrahim) and that the pair were caught in bed together. As Nancy reveals that she knows the truth, Darren is shocked.

Later, Oscar wakes and learns that he will be unable to hear for a while, due to the injuries that he has sustained, but they will be supporting him through everything.

As the police arrive for a statement, Nancy is worried that it will overwhelm the teenager, who not only needs a replacement for his cochlear implant, but also seems to be suffering from PTSD.

Jack arrives, preparing to take over the bedside vigil from Nancy and Darren, and quickly feels that there is something going on between the married couple.

As she finds herself overwhelmed by everything, Nancy breaks and opens up to Darren about her concerns since his return. As tensions rise, Nancy delivers a blow to Darren: she doesn’t see a way back to marital bliss for the couple now that the trust between them is gone.

As Nancy’s words play on Darren’s mind, he begins to question whether Kat is setting him up. Worried that she is up to something, Darren attempts to report her for stalking.

Later, he runs into her at the lake, and pleads with her to tell the truth about what happened between them.

She tries to escape, but he grabs her, wanting to pull her away from Frankie.

The interaction escalates and Frankie is furious by her father’s actions.

Hurt, Kat screams out in pain, leaving Darren humiliated, Frankie comforting Kat, and Darren watching on from a distance.

5) Lucas calls the police on Rex

Also next week, Frankie decides to move in with Dillon and Lucas (Oscar Curtis), having had enough of her father.

In the clean-up after a party, Lucas finds the spice vape that Dillon and Frankie have been using and they are quick to own up to it. However, there’s more angst to come when Rex arrives, telling them he needs to store some bags in the house, and he’s doing so in lieu of taking rent from the boys.

Lucas is shocked when he learns Rex owns the house, as Dillon kept it a secret from him. Worried about what is going on, he calls the police, informing them Rex is storing stolen goods in the house.

Has Lucas just created more trouble for himself?

Here are the Hollyoaks spoilers for next week:

Monday 24th February (Episode 6530)

A revealed secret sends shockwaves through the village, and a revenge plan is set in motion. Nancy fears that she can’t trust Darren. A suspicious Ste does some investigating.

Tuesday 25th February (Episode 6531)

Darren thinks he’s been set up, but he only makes matters worse. Maxine confronts her boyfriend after sending that he’s hiding something. Cleo and Ste team up to get answers.

Wednesday 26th February (Episode 6532)

Lucas fears that his boyfriend has fallen in with the wrong crowd. Grace sets a trap to catch the mole. Jez has a confession to make…