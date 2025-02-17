Next week on Neighbours, a case of mistaken identity sees Sadie go missing, as Max’s enemies make their presence felt.

Shane Ramsay (Peter O’Brien) brought his son, Max (Ben Jackson), to Erinsborough as a way to keep him safe after Max decided to take revenge when his best friend was roofied.

Max spiked the drink of her attacker – a man named Carter (Linc Hassler) – and drove him out to the bush. But as Max soon discovered, he had messed with a member of the Brisbane underworld, meaning his life was in serious danger if they were to find him.

Last week, Max’s best friend, Kasey (Tayla Coad), unexpectedly came to Ramsay Street for a visit.

Although Max was pleased to see her, Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) soon convinced him that it wasn’t safe for her to be in Erinsborough, fearful that she’d lead Carter to him.

Once Kasey left, Holly assured Max that she was only in town for a short while so it wouldn’t lead to any danger for him.

However, it appeared that Max’s enemies had in fact tracked him down when his drink was spiked during a night out at The Waterhole.

The act saw Aaron (Matt Wilson) as the unintended victim when he unknowingly took the drink, and went on to pass out and nearly drown in the spa at No.32 until a barking Trevor got Andrew (Lloyd Will) over to save the day.

Next week, Neighbours returnee Roxy (Zima Anderson) is back in town!

She’s here to help her Aunt Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) out, as she’s overwhelmed with work at Eirini Rising with Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and Karl (Alan Fletcher) still away in Europe following Karl’s bike accident.

Roxy makes an impressive start on her first day by sorting out an altercation with Moira (Robyn Arthur) and Terese is full of gratitude, knowing all too well that Moira is never easy to please.

Roxy tells Terese that she’s been looking for a challenge and Terese assures her that she’s definitely found the right place for that!

Terese is thrilled to have Roxy back after she moved to Darwin with Kyle (Chris Milligan) and their baby after their iconic Lassiters wedding in 2022.

Holly on the other hand cannot wait for Roxy to leave town. She rages to Sadie (Emerald Chan) and Max about another run-in she’s had with hurricane Roxy at the Waterhole after she almost sets the place this week while making a Flaming Roxy cocktail on her arrival.

With Max now firmly in Holly’s good books after their rocky start, Roxy has now taken the reign as Holly’s least favourite neighbour and she’s infuriated about Max’s cousin being around.

Sadie steps up as a good friend and proposes a night out for Holly to let go of her stress!

Meanwhile, Max’s paranoia that Carter is coming to get him reaches breaking point.

After confiding his fears to his cousin Roxy, he begs Andrew to help him discover if Carter is still trying to target him as he desperately needs to know either way!

While Max waits for Andrew to make a call to a Queensland colleague, Sadie and Holly try to recruit him for their night out to let loose.

But Max decides that staying home would be the best move to protect his friends from any risk associated with him.

Holly and Sadie embrace the opportunity for a girls’ night out and head off to the Back Lane Bar.

But a mysterious observer has been watching them from afar, and when Holly and Sadie hit the club, one of Carter’s henchmen goes to target who he believes is Max’s girlfriend…

The fun night out comes to an end when Holly realises that Sadie has vanished from the bar, abandoning her phone and handbag.

With Holly knowing the truth about Carter, can she find her friend before it’s too late?

This week, Jane (Annie Jones) is suspended from her role at the school after a tense meeting with Lana Kline (Elizabeth Parisi) from the Education Department.

The suspension comes following the revelation that Jasmine (Frankie Mazzone) saw her kissing the school cleaner, Clint (Jason Wilder), at work.

Aaron (Matt Wilson), Byron (Xavier Molyneux) and Clint are all devastated to see Jane give up and accept defeat following her suspension from the school.

Hoping to lift her spirits, Aaron and Byron plan a romantic dinner for her and Clint, until Clint quickly realises that her mood is linked to the impact on her friendship with Terese, rather than losing her job. Terese felt betrayed after Jane covered up her secret affair at Eirini Rising.

Clint decides to give Terese a call, and Terese soon pays Jane a visit where the pair engage in an honest heart-to-heart.

Thanks to Clint’s bold move, Jane is happy that things seem to be resolved and a grateful Jane repays Clint with a keen invitation to the bedroom. It looks like things are on the up for Jane, but for how long?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 17th February (Episode 9192 / 289)

Cara and Nicolette team up on a mission.

Fallon scrutinises where Krista’s heart lies.

Holly endeavours to win back what she’s lost.

Tuesday 18th February (Episode 9193 / 290)

Krista’s secret comes under threat.

Jane is unsettled by a suggestion.

Cara wrestles with her guilt.

Wednesday 19th February (Episode 9194 / 291)

Leo feels the sting of betrayal.

The walls close in on Jane.

Cara keeps up her deception.

Thursday 20th February (Episode 9195 / 292)

Jane’s news causes waves.

Max’s paranoia threatens to overwhelm him.

A favourite resident makes a fiery return.

