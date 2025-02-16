6 Hollyoaks Spoilers for This Week – 17th to 19th February

Next week on Hollyoaks, Darren is accused of cheating with Kat, Robbie asks Freddie to be his best man, and Dillon must choose between Rex and Lucas.

Here’s everything that’s in store in Hollyoaks from Monday 17th to Wednesday 19th February.

1) Did Darren sleep with Kat?

Since Kat’s (Sonia Ibrahim) arrival in the village, she’s been trying to form a relationship with Frankie (Isabelle Smith).

The teen, who has just gone through a shocking ordeal following her brother’s abuse, was quick to accept the newcomer as a friend, despite the large age difference.

What Frankie wasn’t aware of is the connection that her father Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson) has with the newcomer.

Following Darren’s runner from the village, he found his way to his son Charlie’s (Charlie Behan) university, and in the process, came across Kat, who also had a connection with fellow villager and secret underworld figure Rex (Jonny Labey).

This week, Darren found himself drawn to a party at Dillon’s (Nathanial Dass), after learning of Robbie’s (Charlie Wernham) attempts to crack onto his wife Nancy (Jessica Fox).

When he saw Kat with Frankie, he pulled Kat aside to have a chat, but Frankie’s belief that he was hassling her led to him staying to party.

The more alcohol he consumed, the worse he got and at the end of the night, Frankie walked in on an unconscious Darren in bed with a naked Kat.

Next week, Darren awakens after the party, with no memory of what happened the night before. As he returns home, he finds he’s landed himself squarely in his wife and daughter’s bad books.

Wanting to appease his daughter, Darren apologises, but Frankie is quick to accuse him of cheating, informing him that he slept with Kat. Whilst Darren protests, Frankie doesn’t know what to believe. Darren’s belief is that he was sick due to drinking too much and just passed out.

Later, Darren is forced to try to find Frankie, and locates her at Dillon and Lucas’ house. He tells her that the family needs her right now… Will she return?

2) Robbie asks Freddie to be his best man

Following last week’s blow up between the pair over Robbie’s attempts to kiss Nancy, Vicky (Anya Lawrance) found herself not only forgiving her boyfriend for his indiscretion – after all, she’s had quite a few of her own – but also proposing to him.

Robbie quickly said yes, as Nancy and his brother Freddie (Charlie Clapham) watched on, despite Freddie having had a secret rendezvous with Vicky that resulted in her falling pregnant.

Next week, Robbie and Vicky begin planning both their engagement party and their wedding. Wanting to put the past behind them, they are quickly reminded of the mess that they have been in when it comes to the seating chart for the nuptials.

The couple awkwardly try to navigate who will set next to who in the village, without upsetting anyone – let’s not forget a married Freddie cheated on wife Grace (Tamara Wall) with Vicky and Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).

However, Vicky’s floored when she learns that during a heartfelt moment between the brothers Roscoe, Robbie asked Freddie if he would be his best man.

With Robbie still ignorant to the fact that Freddie was the father of the baby she lost, Vicky reminds Freddie that he is just as much to blame for the affair as she is.

Feeling the pressure of everything hanging over his head, Freddie’s guilt kicks in big time when Robbie thanks his brother for always being there to lean on when things get tough.

Emotions run high for Freddie as he struggles to keep his affair with Vicky a secret, and when he thought it couldn’t get any worse, Robbie produces a gift, just for Freddie…

Will Freddie break?

3) Vicky is forced to see Grace

Meanwhile, Vicky organises to see Grace in the village, away from prying eyes.

Just what is the soon-to-be-bride after?

4) Dillon must choose between Rex and Lucas

Ever since developing a bond with Dillon, thanks to getting him hooked on synthetic cannabis known as spice, Rex has been very helpful to the young teen.

He supported him towards reconciliaition with Lucas (Oscar Curtis), and even offered him a house rent free for him and Lucas to live in.

However, next week, it seems their relationship could be fractured as Rex comes to get his bag of cash and realises it is missing.

As the pair fret, Rex reveals that his boss works in drugs and the pair panic as they struggle to locate the missing money.

Later, when Rex arrives with a laceration on his face, Dillon believes that it is the result of his losing the money.

Rex decides to play along with it, confirming that his boss indeed laid into him. He asks Dillon to help set things right by stealing money from The Hutch in order to save him from the danger of what might happen next.

As Dillon grapples with what seems like his only option, he steals the keys to the Hutch, just as Lucas is asked to get something from the safe.

Stuck between a rock and a hard place, Dillon must choose between stealing for Rex, or the fear of getting caught by Lucas.

What will he choose?

5) Lucas has his first day at The Hutch

Meanwhile, as Dillon grapples with a choice that could up end his entire world, Lucas begins his first day in the kitchen at The Hutch.

Working alongside his father Ste (Kieron Richardson) and pseudo grandfather Tony (Nick Pickard), Lucas is in his element.

What entices the youngster more is that Ste tells him that if he goes well, he’ll buy him the laptop that he wants.

Will Lucas make the cut?

6) Oscar is a victim in Ro and Arlo’s feud

The last few months have been hard for Ro (Ava Webster), as he grappled with the bullying he was enduring from Arlo (Dan Hough), the son of his father’s Tony new girlfriend Marie (Rita Simons).

Last week, the abuse reached a new peak, when Arlo revealed that not only was he using Ro’s dead name to track him, but also physically assaulted him. Diane (Alex Fletcher) raised concerns, tells Nancy that her son was the victim of a hate crime.

As the week drew to a close, Ro hid a knife in his bag, desperate for protection.

Next week, Arlo finds a new benefit of his bullying in the form of getting Ro to do his homework for him. As he taunts the vulnerable teen, Ro snaps, retaliating.

The pair engage in a scuffle, but as Oscar (Noah Holdsworth) arrives to do homework, he becomes the victim of the pair’s fight.

Diane is shocked to learn what has happened when she spots an injured Oscar on the floor.

Whilst Oscar is rushed to hospital, Diane goes to the police station, and a war of words breaks out between her and Marie.

Will Oscar be okay?

Here are the Hollyoaks spoilers for next week:

Monday 17th February (Episode 6527)

All eyes are on Darren after he’s caught in a compromising position. One resident is up against the clock to replace some missing money. Ro takes extreme measures to protect himself.

Tuesday 18th February (Episode 6528)

Frankie turns to Dillon as she tries to escape her emotions. Things get heated when two mums try to protect their children. There’s a heartfelt moment between the Roscoe brothers.

Wednesday 19th February (Episode 6529)

With a secret threatening to expose Vicky, she turns to unlikely ally Grace for advice. A resident is worries when a cat goes missing. Freddie receives an unexpected gift.