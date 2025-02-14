Emmerdale Death Spoilers for Next Week – 17th to 21st February

Next week on Emmerdale, as the residents fight for their lives after the limo crash, at least one favourite doesn’t make it. Plus, what is wrong with Noah?

Who survives the crash?

Tonight’s cliffhanger episode saw numerous lives on the line, after two nights of celebration took a shocking turn.

Suzy (Martelle Edinborough) had organised a special Valentine’s raffle in The Woolpack, top prize being the use of a limo for the night.

Liam (Jonny McPherson) bought numerous tickets, in the hope of being able to use the limo to propose to Chas, but found himself thwarted when Kerry (Laura Norton) was declared the winner.

Not to be beaten, Liam went ahead and organised his own limo through Suzy, but again found his plans scuppered when Chas was invited by Kerry to join her and numerous other village ladies in her limo on Valentine’s Day.

Liam subsequently covered by inviting the men of the village to have their own night out. When the limos arrived on the day, Suzy realised that she had inadvertently hired them without drivers.

Charity (Emma Atkins) and Mackenzie (Lawrence Boyd) were drafted in to drive the two limos, before Caleb then offered to replace Mack.

As the cars prepared to leave, there was a last minute switcharound when Liam decided to hop in the girl’s limo, determined to go through with his plan to propose.

He joined Chas, Kerry, Suzy, Leyla (Roxy Shahdi), Tracy (Amy Walsh), Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick), and Amy (Natalie Ann Jamieson), with Charity behind the wheel.

Mandy (Lisa Riley) was subsequently left to join Mack, Paddy (Dominic Brunt), Sam (James Hooton), Cain (Jeff Hordley), Bear (Joshua Richards), and Matty (Ash Palmisciano) in their limo, driven by Caleb.

Whilst chaos ensued in the girl’s limo as the drinks flowed and Liam tried to find the right time to propose, in the men’s limo a vengeful Caleb finally snapped, as he confronted Cain about sleeping with wife Ruby (Beth Cordingly).

With Charity distracted, and Caleb purposely speeding up the car as he argued with Cain, both limos ended up coming off the road in separate incidents.

One of the limos was left precariously perched on a frozen lake, already beginning to sink nose-first…

As we return to the scene next week, we see in more detail exactly what caused the respective accidents.

Caleb had been forced to take evasive action when he realised he was about to hit an oncoming truck, whilst Charity swerved after a disorientated Noah (Jack Downham) stumbled out into the road in front of the limo!

Everyone’s thrown around as the limos as the career out of control, and when the cars come to a stop, panic sets in. Several are injured, and someone isn’t breathing!

But the deathly situation becomes all too clear as the occupants of one of the limos realise that they’re stranded on the creaking, frozen lake.

“The audience has literally no idea which limo has got onto the lake,” Michelle Hardwick tells us.

“Lives are definitely left hanging in the balance. There is a lot of jeopardy with both limos. And we are going to be saying goodbye to certain characters.”

Whilst we’re not allowed to reveal any details, at least one person will end up within the icy waters.

As they sink down towards a certain death, a hand reaches in and pulls them out. Whether this person survives or not remains to be seen, but it has been confirmed that there will be one or more deaths as a result of the incident.

There’s chaos at Hotten General as the accident victims are brought it, and it’s particularly harrowing for Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant) is on on shift in the A&E as part of his placement.

By the end of the week, the village is grieving… who hasn’t made it?

Filmed just before Christmas, the spectacular frozen lake was created on the cast and crew car park at the Emmerdale village set just north of Leeds.

“For many years I’ve been quite used to pulling up and parking my car there, but for four whole weeks, this became a very deep, very creepy, quite big frozen lake,” director Vicky Thomas tells us.

“I should explain that the actual lake is a flat surface. It still is the work car park, but where certain elements drop through the ice, we had to dig very big deep pits, which were then waterproofed and filled with water and then sealed back up.”

“The surface of ice is actually made of wax. There’s a wonderful company called Snow Business who are unusual as they create all these wonderful effects. And it also helps that they are the nicest group of people.”

“The acting in these episodes is fantastic and both the boys and the girls really came into their own. I think all the actors really enjoyed these episodes, because it was something different.

“There were lots of bits where they could ad-lib their dialogue, to react to what their character was seeing and experiencing.”

“I think the audience will see the characters in ways that they have never seen before,” Vicky continues. “And the repercussions of what happens over this night will go on for a very long time.

“And I think some things will even change forever from them, as there are some who do not make it because of what happens to them.”

What’s happened to Noah?

Mystery also surrounds the reason Noah was aimlessly wandering along the road in the dark.

Taken to hospital, Noah is soon visited by half-brother Joe (Ned Porteous), who is seemingly very concerned for him.

The two hadn’t parted on good terms in the days previous, after Noah told Joe that he wouldn’t be moving to Dubai with him.

Joe had been secretly leaving negative reviews for Noah’s services as an electrician, in an attempt to force him to cut his losses and come to Dubai.

When Noah decided that he’d rather stick around in the village, Joe resorted to desperate measures by stealing Noah’s tools from his van overnight.

With his livelihood in the village all but finished, Noah asked Joe whether he could come to Dubai with him after all.

However, as the two later celebrated in The Woolpack, Noah and Charity (Emma Atkins) revealed to Joe that they were onto him—they’d found Noah’s tools in a local pawn shop, and knew that he had been the one to steal them.

Frustrated that his plan had been foiled, Joe stormed out.

Back in the present, as Joe watches in, a doctor informs a shocked Noah that it looks as though he may have been spiked.

If that wasn’t enough to contend with, a confused Noah soon begins experiencing flashbacks to being in a private hospital somewhere…

Is Joe responsible?

At the end of the week, the police talk with Noah, but will he have remembered any further details on what happened to him?