12 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 17th to 20th February

Next week on Neighbours, Cara gets news about Chelsea, Fallon exposes Krista’s secret, Max’s paranoia worsens, and a resident makes a firey return.

1) Holly attempts to take Taye’s new job

Next week, Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) is still gutted after discovering that Krista (Majella Davis) gave the Piano Bar manager job to newcomer Taye (Lakota Johnson), despite telling Holly that she was a top contender.

Holly is disappointed that Krista chose someone she doesn’t know so she decides to try and take the role back for herself!

But her attempt to persuade Taye to hand over the role misses the mark, leaving Holly experiencing another loss.

2. Fallon has a shock realisation

Elsewhere at Yarakobi, some of the residents are marking Valentine’s Day at their special event, including Cara (Sara West) and Remi (Naomi Rukavina), while Andrew (Lloyd Will) and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) pair up for a platonic dinner while their partners are away.

Also there are Leo (Tim Kano) and Krista, who are now back in their love bubble and feeling inspired for their upcoming nuptials after seeing the married couple at the Yarakobi reception last week.

Despite witnessing how happy they are, Fallon (Kate Connick) is still feeling suspicious of her sister’s feelings towards her own ex-lover, Sebastian (Rarmian Newton).

While Fallon is on shift at the vineyard, Byron (Xavier Molyneux) asks about Fallon’s love life and it clearly touches a nerve.

When Krista overhears, Fallon claims that she didn’t have any significant relationships in Mykonos, despite having proposed to Sebastian there.

Later, Krista gets an apology letter from Seb, who says he used some of her money to go to rehab in Sydney.

Krista is experiencing mixed feelings about the news, knowing it’s a positive step forward for her friend but still struggling with the declaration of love which prompted his departure.

Secretly, Fallon is reeling that her ex didn’t have the courtesy to send her an apology letter, especially after confessing he was in love with her sister while they were together and ghosting her after her marriage proposal.

Krista asks Fallon to keep it to herself that Sebastian sent her a letter, and Fallon soon confides in Taye about her sister keeping secrets from her fiancé.

She thinks it’s confirmation that Krista is confused about who she wants to be making a life with.

Just as Fallon begins to realise that she’s been oversharing with a stranger, Krista pops over and interrupts them.

Fallon is shocked when she realises Krista is Taye’s new boss! Has she shared too much already?

3) Nicolette hooks up with Cara’s cousin

While on a mission to find out what happened to Chelsea (Viva Bianca), Cara and Nicolette (Hannah Monson) go to chat to Cara’s cousin Maddy (Emma Horn), after Cara remembered that not only is she a midwife, but she and Chelsea used to be close. Could she have helped Chelsea give birth?

Unexpectedly, Nicolette and Maddy have an immediate connection and hit it off.

Cara goes to enjoy a romantic dinner with Remi while Nicolette focuses on seducing Maddy in the hope it will reveal some secrets. In the morning it does just that and she finds exactly what she’s looking for – one of Chelsea’s perfume bottles, with a thank you note attached to it.

Upon hearing the news, Cara confronts Maddy, who finally admits that she did help Chelsea give birth. However, Chelsea has since left and Maddy isn’t sure where she went.

Cara leaves her cousin with one final request – can she pass a message to Chelsea to say that she’s sorry?

4) Questions are raised over Clint

When Jane (Annie Jones) collects Aaron (Matt Wilson) from the hospital, she admits that she’s struggling to find places for her and Clint (Jason Wilder) to hook up.

The empty apartment at Eirene Rising is no longer an option since Terese received noise complaints and then discovered their used condom in there, while the prying eyes of Moira (Robyn Arthur) and Vera (Sally-Anne Upton) were present.

Despite Aaron winding Jane up about her rendezvous last week, he’s willing to help her fulfill her needs and proposes that she uses their house during the day while he heads out.

Jane follows his suggestion and Clint comes over, only for them to be interrupted by Terese who saw them enter and wants to discuss how they can bust the cleaning product thief at Eirini Rising.

Last week, Terese called Andrew to the ‘crime scene’ after 20 bottles of high-quality hypoallergenic organic product was taken when Clint left the door of the store cupboard open.

The situation escalates when Terese later discovers that more products have gone missing. Jane starts to wonder who it could be and Aaron suggests it could be connected to Clint.

Jane is shocked and tells him otherwise, but it does lead her to ponder the possibility that Clint could be the thief after all.

5) Krista’s secret is exposed

Taye is freaked out that his new boss is the person Fallon has been complaining about, but he assures her that he will keep quiet about their chats.

He wonders what Fallon’s end game is but she insists that she’s just looking out for Leo.

Later, Fallon sneaks a look at the letter Sebastian wrote Krista and her sister spots her doing so.

It prompts Krista to confess what happened with Sebastian’s kiss and deceleration of love, and she tells Fallon that she will tell Leo.

But when Krista makes yet another attempt to tell her fiancé, she is put off by Abby (Nikita Kato), her future step-daughter, who is filled with enthusiasm and excitement about the wedding.

Later, when Fallon realises that Krista hasn’t stuck to her word, she makes a bold move and decides to drop it into conversation with Leo herself.

She casually mentions that she knows Krista was planning on having a difficult

conversation with him.

Confused by what Fallon’s talking about, Leo insists she tells him so Fallon shares all she knows about what happened with Krista and Sebastian…

6) Cara lies to cover up her deception

Elsewhere, Cara receives mail from Chelsea with a necklace and a letter asking her to stay away.

When Remi spots the necklace and asks where it came from, Cara tries to cover it up by saying it is a gift for her, leaving Remi thrilled.

Yet her excitement fades when she sees that Nicolette has been texting Cara a lot, after spotting them in hushed conversations at the Waterhole this week.

7) Leo is left feeling betrayed

A hurt Leo confronts Krista to ask why she kept her kiss with Sebastian a secret and asks to read the letter Sebastian sent her.

Although Krista urges Leo to understand that the kiss was not reciprocated, she says that the contents of the letter discuss his recovery and are therefore private to her.

Leo struggles to forgive Krista for keeping the kiss from him. He reflects that the longer-term issues that they faced since Sebastian arrived in Erinsborough have impacted their relationship and might suggest they are not ready for marriage.

Krista begs Leo to trust her and put Seb and the events behind them.

A hurt Leo agrees to try and move forward, but the feeling of being betrayed remains for him.

Krista, who is coming to terms with her own part in this, doesn’t blame Fallon for revealing the kiss to Leo. Fallon questions whether Krista still has feelings for Sebastian, but Krista denies this and insists that her priority is only to make things right with Leo.

Fallon gently suggests that Leo postpones the wedding plans, but he’s still determined to go through with his commitment, leaving Fallon disappointed, as she hides the fact that she’s developing a crush on Leo!

8) Cara tries to put her foot down

Nicolette is shocked when Maddy turns up at Harold’s asking to go on a date, having forgiven Nicolette for telling Cara about her discovery.

Nicolette is tempted by the offer but brings the proposal to Cara, who demands that Nicolette does not take Maddy up on the offer.

She thinks it comes with way too much risk if they are spotted together, especially after they went to Maddy in secret behind Remi’s back.

However, Nicolette defies Cara’s orders and agrees to a date with Maddy as a distraction from her recent saga with Yaz.

It isn’t long before Cara’s fears come true – Remi spots Maddy and Nicolette together on their date, and calls in Cara to catch up with her cousin.

Maddy is forced to go along with the pretence while Cara and Nicolette try to navigate the discussions without slipping up and revealing their secrets.

Although they manage to get away with it, Cara is left feeling stressed about her deception. She’s also frustrated that ultimately it’s all been for nothing as Chelsea still has not been located.

9) Jane can’t escape everything coming out

Jane continues to enjoy her secret love affair with her athletic toyboy Clint, but she’s completely oblivious that they were spotted kissing at the school.

Meanwhile, Terese grows increasingly frustrated with the ongoing thefts and starts to consider if Clint should be a suspect.

Jane successfully diverts Terese’s suspicions and the pair instead turn their attention to Jasmine (Frankie Mazzone), who is a student who was seen loitering outside Eirini Rising late at night. But the truth about Jasmine’s presence at Eirini Rising is revealed and she has an alibi!

She’s been helping Italian resident Elenora (Gianna Affinita) to win card games for money against the other residents.

Jane calls Elenora out for exploiting her student’s skills after they were paired up on a programme with the school as they are both Italian speakers.

But Jasmine suggests that Jane’s being a massive hypocrite as she knows that she’s been exploiting a school employee, revealing that she saw Jane and Clint kissing!

10) Jane’s love life leads to consequences

Terese is completely thrown to discover that Jane has been seeing Clint in secret. When she realises they’ve been using apartment 304 for their liaisons, her temper rises!

The friends have a falling out and both are left feeling at a loss, with neither willing to make the move to reconcile.

When Nicolette and Byron find out about their mum’s drama, they’re just as surprised. However, Nicolette is impressed by her mum’s new daring side.

But it’s bad news for Jane when Lana Kline (Elizabeth Parisi) from the Education Department provides an update after finding out about her affair…

Is Jane about to lose her job?

11) Max’s paranoia worsens

Max’s (Ben Jackson) housemates notice his paranoia around his food and drink being contaminated, presuming that he’s latching onto Aaron’s experience being roofied.

Max is still not willing to share the truth with his housemates and is left constantly on edge.

Holly suggests that he take her spa session and relax. But even at the spa, Max feels he is being watched.

After what happened to Aaron, could his worries be true?

12) A former resident makes a fiery return

When Roxy (Zima Anderson) arrives back on Ramsay Street, she can see all is not well with her second cousin and Max begins to confide in a friendly face.

Meanwhile, Sadie’s (Emerald Chan) left unamused at her dad’s loitering around the share house, unaware that he’s really there to keep an eye on Max.

This week, Max confessed to Andrew (Lloyd Will) that he roofied Carter (Linc Hassler) in a revenge plot for his best friend but then discovered that Carter was part of the dodgy Brisbane underworld.

Sadie accuses Andrew of being clingy and Max is left feeling guilty that Andrew’s getting slack from his daughter because of him.

Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and Karl (Alan Fletcher) are still away while Karl recovers from his motorbike accident in Europe, leaving Terese holding the fort at Eirini Rising. Feeling overwhelmed by all the work, she call in a helping hand and asks her niece, Roxy, to stay and support her for a few weeks.

Roxy’s arrival is full of drama, much like the first time she stepped foot in Erinsborough, when she asked Leo to drink shots off her stomach as she lay across the Waterhole bar.

This time, Holly is forced to stop Roxy from lighting the bar on fire in an attempt to make a ‘Flaming Roxy’.

Holly and Roxy get off to a bad start but Terese and Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) are thrilled to have her at No. 22.

What’s in store for the residents of Ramsay Street with Roxy back in Erinsborough?