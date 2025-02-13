Home and Away Spoilers – Theo and Abby’s first date disaster

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, as Cash warns Eden that Tim is no good for her, Abigail faces another setback when Theo learns about her past.

Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) continues to overstep next week, after becoming fixated on digging up dirt on ex-fiancée Eden’s (Stephanie Panozzo) new boyfriend Tim (George Pullar).

Spying Eden snogging Tim in the back garden of the share house admittedly wasn’t the ideal way for Cash to find out that his heartbroken ex had finally moved on, but he was stunned to later learn that Tim had been the counsellor of Eden’s sister Abigail (Hailey Pinto).

Immediately taking the moral high ground, Cash decided that this man was not good enough for Eden, and couldn’t resist pulling Tim over and issuing demerit points for a minor traffic offence the following day.

With Tim’s details now to hand, Rose (Kirsty Marillier) caught Cash attempting to illegally look him up on the police database, his excuse being that he “didn’t trust him”.

Cash was further frustrated with the lack of concern when he confronted Remi (Adam Rowland) about the relationship, who pointed out to him that Eden was the happiest he’d seen her in a long time. Remi told Cash that if he wanted Eden back then he needed to tell her, but otherwise, leave her alone.

Cash later resorted to stalking Tim on social media instead, and it became clear that it was becoming something of an obsession.

Next week, as Remi gathers Lyrik and pals together to announce what he’d like to do with his recent windfall, Cash notices the activity and decides to gatecrash the soirée, before telling Eden in front of everyone that Tim is no good for her.

The ensuing argument soon spills out onto the street, where Cash attempts to square up to Tim before Tane (Ethan Browne) drags him away.

The next morning, we find Cash sitting out in his front garden on an unofficial stakeout, keeping a keen eye on the goings-on across the road at No.55.

When the coast is clear, Cash later approaches Tim’s car and surreptitiously tries opening the doors one by one.

He finally has luck when he reaches the front passenger door and finds it’s unlocked (we’re not quite sure how that one works in this day and age, but we’ll go with it), and he ducks into the car.

Rummaging around in Tim’s glove box, Cash is underwhelmed to only find a first aid kit.

Before Cash can search any further, he’s unexpectedly sprung by housemate Tane (Ethan Browne), who after asking what he’s doing, suddenly realises whose car it must be.

“Have you lost your mind?” Tane says in disbelief.

Cash isn’t in the mood to explain himself however, and after telling Tane it’s none of his business, he storms off back to the house.

Meanwhile, with Abby already devastated to learn that the counsellor she’d trusted had dropped her as a client after falling for her sister, Tim continues to inadvertently wreak havoc in her life.

In amongst the chaos of beginning counselling, Abby had sparked up a friendship with Theo (Matt Evans), and it was clear that there was some flirtiness between the two.

However, with Mali (Kyle Shilling) also keen on Abby, he deliberately let Theo believe that Abby was already taken after he asked about the guy called Tim who was calling her.

Whilst Abby was furious when she overheard Cash talking about Eden being in a relationship with Tim, it was equally surprising to Theo that Tim was in fact Abby’s counsellor and not her boyfriend.

Theo was confused as to why Mali would lie to him, with Mali later claiming that he was just looking out for Abby, not sure if she was ready for a relationship.

After spending further time with Theo as she came to terms with Eden and Tim’s betrayal, things are looking up for Abby next week as she looks forward to her first official date with him.

However, Theo’s uncle Justin (James Stewart) soon puts the cat amongst the pigeons. Introduced to Tim whilst over at the share house for Remi’s gathering, Justin can’t quite place where he’s seen him before.

Following Cash’s confrontation, it finally dawns on Justin that Tim had run a drug counselling session he’d attended a few years back, when he was going through his addiction to prescription painkillers.

The fact that Abby was one of his clients however is a worry for Justin, particularly after Theo was introduced to drugs by his last girlfriend Valerie (Courtney Clarke) to help deal with stress.

Theo has seen a counsellor of his own since then, and Justin shares his concerns with Leah whilst wondering if Theo even knows about the reason behind Abby’s sessions with Tim.

The next day, when Justin and Leah later get confirmation from Kirby (Angelina Thomson) about Abby’s issues, they know they need to intervene.

As Theo waits for Abby to join him for at Salt, Justin sits himself down as he explains they need to talk.

Over at the farmhouse, Abby emerges from her room dressed up for her date. Levi’s already heard about the date on the Summer Bay grapevine, and tells his little sister that Theo seems like a nice guy.

He’s pleased to see Abby looking so happy, and comments that it’s like she’s starting her life again after all the troubles of recent months.

Theo is stunned as Justin reveals what he’s learned about Abby, especially considering their date is about to begin!

When Abby eventually arrives at Salt, Theo asks if they can walk and talk instead.

Theo has to come straight out with it and ask whether Abby has a drug problem. She admits that she did, but is in the process of trying to turn her life around.

Theo thanks Abby for her honesty, but she can see that he’s not comfortable with the idea so she calls their date off.

Abby seeks solace from Mali whilst Theo talks with Leah and Justin. Whilst Theo likes Abby, what if things turned bad for either of them?

When the two later meet again, Theo reveals to Abby that he is also in recovery himself, having gone down a bad path in his previous relationship. Whilst he’s happy that she’s getting help, he cannot be in a relationship with her.

Abby puts on a brave face but immediately goes to seek out Levi at the hospital.

She doesn’t find him in the Emergency Department, unaware that he’s actually at home, but does spot the nurses doing one of their routine checks on the resus trolley. As she eyes up the vials of morphine visible, she ignores a call from Levi.

With the checks complete, the nurses go about their business, leaving the now-sealed cart unattended.

Will Abby be tempted to relapse?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 17th February (Episode 8391)

Justin fears for Theo. Cash targets Tim. Remi gives back.

Tuesday 18th February (Episode 8392)

Justin throws a spanner in the works. Theo breaks it to Abigail. Cash digs up dirt on Tim.

Wednesday 19th February (Episode 8393)

Abigail teeters on the edge. Bree gets a call. Levi runs to the rescue.

Thursday 20th February (Episode 8394)

Dana lets go. Theo cashes in his chips. Xander is conflicted over a big opportunity.

Friday 21st February (Episode 8395)

John is concerned for Cash. Tim loses his temper. Eden reaches breaking point.