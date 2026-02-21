Next week on EastEnders, Penny reveals to Vinny that she’s pregnant, Tim sets Callum up before blackmailing him, Ravi continues to spiral, and Denzel creates an AI version of Anthony.

1) Penny learns that she’s pregnant!

Penny (Kitty Castledine) and Vinny (Shiv Jalota) were both taken aback when they ended up spending a lust-filled New Year’s Eve together, and after some encouragement by Gina (Francesca Henry) a couple of weeks later, they took tentative steps to see if there was a real romantic connection between them.

Next week, the pair’s budding romance takes a thousand steps forward, as it’s revealed that Penny is pregnant!

She already suspects it as we head into a new week, but it’s Jack (Scott Maslen) who causes the news to come out as the Branning meet up for Sunday lunch.

He discovers a pregnancy test, and after he and Denise (Diane Parish) put their heads together, they mistakenly assume that it must be Lily’s (Lillia Turner).

When they confront her, she denies it, forcing Penny to admit that it’s actually hers.

When Penny finally builds herself up to take the test, she’s stunned to learn that she is indeed pregnant! However, she lies and pretends that it’s negative, sparking relief from Jack.

However, before long, Jack realises that Penny is pregnant after all, and she blasts him for acting so relieved when he thought that the test had been negative!

2) Vinny throws his support behind Penny

The following day, Penny opens up to Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) about her life-changing news and how it’s making her feel. When Jack comes over to apologise for handling her news so badly, things become even more awkward when he just manages to offend her again.

Before long, Oscar (Pierre Moullier) blabs to Vinny that Penny had a pregnancy scare, and he rushes over to find out what he’s missed.

Penny eventually admits the truth – she’s pregnant – and later in the week the pair head to the doctors so they can discuss her options.

Unfortunately for Penny, she feels that the doctor is sidelining her in the conversation, and she gets irritated when he explains what support they can expect if she opts to keep the baby.

Are Vinny and Penny about to be parents together?

3) Tim sets Callum up

Last week, Johnny’s (Johnny Carter) business partner and investor Tim (Tom Ratcliffe) invited him to meet for drinks at The Albert, and made it clear that he wanted Callum (Tony Clay) to come along.

Meanwhile, Johnny was readying himself to ask Tim for more money to help prop up his new law firm, Carter and Carter. With Johnny knowing that Tom fancies Callum, he thought his presence would only make it easier to ask Tom to stump up the cash.

However, Tom actually had a big ask for Callum – he was bidding for a job and wanted Callum to use his police resources to dig up dirt on his main competitor, something which could cost Callum his job if he was found out.

Callum sensibly refused and stormed out, but Johnny was frustrated that Callum had broken the rules to protect Ben (Max Bowden) plenty of times in the past, but seemed unwilling to do the same for him.

Last week’s episodes also saw Callum receive a letter starting divorce proceedings, and the end of the week saw Callum and Johnny approached by a mystery figure, who gave Callum a message, supposedly from Ben.

“There’s a USB at this address,” the mystery figure told Callum. “You’ve got to make it disappear, otherwise he could be looking at another ten years.”

Next week, Callum can’t decide what to do about the note from his ex-partner, while Linda (Kellie Bright) is worried that Johnny is going to end up broken-hearted by Callum’s seeming unwillingness to put his past with Ben behind him.

After Callum chats to Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) about the contents of the letter, it seems he’s ready to walk away. However, before long, Kathy manages to talk Callum into helping Ben for Lexi’s (Isabella Brown) sake.

Meanwhile, Linda (Kellie Bright) bumps into Tim and they row about Callum, until Tim reveals he’s set up a test to see whether he’s the man the Carters think he is. It seems Tim is really the one behind the mysterious note Callum received!

Later on, Callum heads with Kathy and Ian (Adam Woodyatt) to the address on the note, where Callum realises that he’s been set up by Tim!

4) Tim blackmails Callum

After realising he’s been set up, Callum heads back to Walford and explains himself to Johnny, who’s furious that he went to try to help Ben yet again.

However, before long, things go from bad to worse when Tim arrives, revealing that he’s got damning footage of Callum and that he’s blackmailing him.

Will Callum be forced to help Tim in exchange for his silence?

The following day, with Johnny and Callum’s relationship on the edge, Johnny meets up with Tim and tries to talk his investor into backing down. Yet Tim has one demand – he’ll delete the footage and stop the blackmail if Johnny sleeps with him!

As Callum waits for news back on the square, will Johnny go ahead with Tim’s sordid request?

5) Ravi continues to spiral

Since Ravi’s (Aaron Thiara) actions led to him attacking his own son after finding himself delirious when Nicola (Laura Doddington) and Harry (Elijah Holloway) drugged him, he’s been struggling to cope, and we’ve seen him self harm on a number of occasions.

Next week, as he tries to turn his life around and plan for a crime-free future, he applies for a job at Square Dealz.

On Tuesday, he prepares for his interview with Lauren, but is in for a surprise when he discovers that it’s Max (Jake Wood) conducting the interview.

Will Max be willing to hire him, or does he already know too much about Ravi’s dodgy rep?

Later, Ravi is left feeling even worse when Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) manages to inadvertently bruise his ego.

The following day, as his search for work continues, he’s forced back into the criminal underworld when Mark (Stephen Aaron-Sipple) offers him a last-minute job.

However, when Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury), who has now been diagnosed with epilepsy, suffers another seizure, Ravi is forced to miss the meet-up, landing him firmly in his bosses’ bad books.

Already on edge, Ravi’s stress levels rise when Priya lays into him for forgetting to pick up their son’s medication, so he heads to the pharmacy.

However, there’s a problem with dispensing Nugget’s prescription, and as Ravi is pushed over the edge, he locks the pharmacy door and insists that nobody is leaving until he gets his son’s meds!

In Thursday’s episode, Remi continues to spiral at the pharmacy, as Nugget, Denise, Bea (Ronni Ancona) and the pharmacist grow increasingly alarmed by his unhinged demands.

Can they calm him down before he does something stupid?

6) Denzel gets an idea to help Patrick

Patrick (Rudolph Walker) has spent the last two months dealing with Anthony’s (Nicholas Bailey) death, some two decades after the death of his other son, Paul.

He’s been struggling to process the fact that his successful doctor son was actually struggling with his own demons, had a restraining order taken out on him by his estranged wife, and had attacked Zoe (Michelle Ryan) before he was ultimately killed by Jasmine (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness).

Next week, Denzel (Jaden Ladega) gets an idea from Tommy (Sonny Kendall) about how he can use AI to help Patrick grieve.

The new plot comes as part of the BBC’s AI Unpacked Week, seven days of special content dedicated to exploring AI across the BBC’s platforms.

In Wednesday’s episode, Denzel continues to work on his new idea, which involves creating an AI version of Anthony which Patrick can speak to in an attempt to help him grieve.

The following day, Denzel reveals his plan to Kim (Tameka Empson) and Yolande (Angela Wynter), but when he tries to show the AI Anthony to Patrick, he rushes away.

After thinking it through, Patrick returns and asks to speak to AI Anthony, despite Yolande’s concerns.

Will AI help Patrick come to terms with his son’s death?

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 23rd February (Episode 7283)

The Brannings have an eventful Sunday lunch.

Callum faces a moral dilemma.

Ravi applies for a job at the car lot.

Tuesday 24th February (Episode 7284)

Johnny tries to resolve an escalating situation.

Penny is torn over a life-changing decision.

Denzel gets an idea for how to help Patrick.

Wednesday 25th February (Episode 7285)

Ravi loses control after a difficult day.

Johnny wrestles with a situation.

Denzel puts a plan into action.

Thursday 26th February (Episode 7286)

A bad situation looks set to get much worse for Ravi.

Patrick and Yolande are shocked by Denzel.

Penny lets her guard down with Vinny.