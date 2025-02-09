Neighbours Spoilers – Leo discovers Krista’s kiss betrayal

Next week on Neighbours, as Fallon continues to suspect that Krista has feelings for Sebastian, she decides to tell Leo about the pair’s shock kiss.

Valentine’s Day arrives in Erinsborough next Monday, and Leo (Tim Kano) and Krista (Marjella Davis) share a date at Yarakobi… cosily celebrating the romantic day alongside half of Ramsay Street!

Remi (Naomi Rukavina) and Cara (Sara West) join them, as does a painfully single Nicolette (Hannah Monson), who looks less than happy to be there.

Even Andrew (Lloyd Will) makes an appearance, sitting down for dinner with Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou)!

After all Leo and Krista have been through in recent months, Leo is just grateful to have his fiancée all to himself again.

It had been a difficult start to the year for Leo after Krista’s attention was focused on her oldest friend Sebastian (Rarmian Newton), both before and after Leo’s Christmas Day proposal.

The last time the couple tried to celebrate a romantic occasion – their engagement party, no less – Krista spent the majority of the evening over at Harold’s helping Sebastian.

Leo was desperate to get their wedding plans back on track and blackmailed Nicolette (Hannah Monson) to fire Sebastian, hoping it would mean seeing the back of him.

In the end, it was Krista who insisted that Sebastian had to leave, after he proved her fiancé’s suspicions were correct by kissing her, before revealing that he was in love with her and had been forever.

Last week, Krista’s half-sister Fallon (Kate Connick) arrived for an unexpected visit, just in time to spot Sebastian – who just so happens to be her ex-boyfriend – kissing Krista!

Next week, Fallon is helping out at the vineyard for the Valentine’s event, and has her sights set on finding out her sister’s true feelings for Sebastian, with Krista currently oblivious to the fact that Fallon witnessed their kiss.

Krista believes that her sister had only met Seb once, recently reminding her that the friend who had been staying was her old friend from boarding school.

But it turns out that Fallon had got very close to Sebastian in Greece and proposed to him – without her sister’s knowledge!

TV Week reveals that while working together at the Valentine’s Day event next week, Byron (Xavier Molyneux) accidentally brings up the touchy subject of Fallon’s love life.

“Fallon is triggered when Byron keeps pushing her and asking her about her love life,” Kate Connick tells the magazine.

Later, Krista receives a letter from Sebastian apologising for what happened before he left, and expressing his regret for his past behaviours. He provides an update on his sobriety, sharing that he’s checked himself into a rehab clinic in Sydney.

Krista is unsure how to process the update; on the one hand, she’s glad to hear that Sebastian has taken this positive step, but she’s still struggling with the secret she’s keeping from Leo.

When Fallon finds out that Krista received an apology letter, she’s left hurt that Seb failed to make the same effort for her, despite ghosting her after her marriage proposal and revealing that that he was in love with her sister all along!

Her anger intensifies when Krista asks her to keep quiet about the letter so that Leo doesn’t find out, and it makes her all the more convinced that Krista has feelings for Seb.

“Fallon is destroyed, especially considering she proposed to Seb and he just took off, leaving her alone in Greece without any answers,” Kate explains.

Fallon needs to vent and after befriending Ramsay Street’s newest resident, Taye (Lakota Johnson), she shares her concerns that Krista’s secrecy could prove that she is confused about who she wants to be in a relationship with.

However, just as Fallon’s connection to Taye appears to be growing, she’s brought down to earth with a bump when she realises that Krista is Taye’s boss, as he’s just landed himself a new job at Lassiters!

Has Fallon shared too much?

“[Fallon] assumes [Taye] can keep a secret and has her best intentions,” Kate tells TV Week. “Little does she know how small and intertwined Erinsborough really is.”

Soon after, a vindictive Fallon decides the time has come for Leo to learn the truth about Krista and Sebastian’s kiss.

“It becomes Fallon’s intention to share this private information and disclose the truth to Leo, which he deserves to know,” Kate continues. “She thinks it’s only fair.”

She “accidentally” tells Leo about the kiss, leaving Krista with no choice but to come clean. How will Leo react to her secret?

As if her big revelation wasn’t enough, Fallon tells Leo that it might be a good idea for him to postpone the wedding.

She’s left heartbroken when Leo reaffirms his commitment to Krista. But once Leo has time to digest Krista’s lies, could Fallon’s bombshell be about to put the breaks on Neighbours‘ next wedding?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 17th February (Episode 9192 / 289)

Cara and Nicolette team up on a mission.

Fallon scrutinises where Krista’s heart lies.

Holly endeavours to win back what she’s lost.

Tuesday 18th February (Episode 9193 / 290)

Krista’s secret comes under threat.

Jane is unsettled by a suggestion.

Cara wrestles with her guilt.

Wednesday 19th February (Episode 9194 / 291)

Leo feels the sting of betrayal.

The walls close in on Jane.

Cara keeps up her deception.

Thursday 20th February (Episode 9195 / 292)

Jane’s news causes waves.

Max’s paranoia threatens to overwhelm him.

A favourite resident makes a fiery return.